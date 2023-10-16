The Last of Us Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Adaptations are tricky to pull off, and video game-to-TV adaptations rarely work.

However, HBO struck gold in early 2023 with its adaptation of The Last of Us, notching solid ratings and critical acclaim.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about The Last of Us Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 Renewal Status

HBO officially renewed The Last of Us in January 2023 after it was revealed to be the premium cabler's second-largest debut, behind only House of the Dragon.

"Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of 'The Last of Us,'" said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

"After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two."

"I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey," said executive producer Neil Druckmann.

"The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

"I'm so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I'm even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey," said executive producer Craig Mazin.

"The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn't be more ready to dive back in."

The Last of Us Season 2: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

The Last of Us Season 1 spanned nine episodes that adapted the original 2013 Naughty Dog video game.

With The Last of Us Season 2 adapting the second video game, there are questions about how many episodes it will span.

HBO and the creatives have yet to confirm how many episodes have been ordered, but we're sure it will all come down to how many episodes are required to tell the story.

We trust the creatives on this one because the first season was THAT good. It was one of the biggest surprises of the year.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot: What's About to Go Down?

It's also unclear whether the entire second game will be adapted for Season 2.

Five years have passed between the two video games, so there's a high chance the series will include storylines set during those years.

Another possibility is that the second game is adapted across two seasons. We're about to delve into the plot of the second game, so be prepared for spoilers.

The game begins with Joel helping Abby before we learn that she's the daughter of the doctor Joel killed at the end of the first game.

Abby seeks revenge and kills Joel, leaving a distraught Ellie on her own path of vengeance as she vows to take down Abby and the people responsible for Joel's death.

The second game ups the stakes considerably, and we're sure it will be the same case for the series.

The Last of Us Season 1 thrived on the dynamic created between Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, so the series has a lofty task ahead if it opts to write out Pascal early.

The shift is felt in the video game, which becomes a story of revenge, but it also tells us things from Abby's perspective.

Adapting that well will be crucial to the success of the TV series' sophomore season.

The video game courted controversy over Joel's death, and something tells me it will be a similar case when the TV show follows through with it.

The Last of Us Season 2 Cast: Who's In?

Pascal and Ramsey will, of course, be back. The plot also calls for Gabriel Luna's Tommy and Rutina Wesley's Maria to return.

Craig Mazin told The Los Angeles Times earlier this year that Abby has been cast.

"Once the series is back in production, key questions abound about the second season, such as who will play Abby, a new character who is a rival to Ellie," he said before revealing that Abby had been cast.

Plenty of names have been thrown out as rumors, but we'll update this post when HBO makes an official announcement.

Many other roles must also be cast, so we can only speculate until casting news revealed.

The Last of Us Season 2: Has Filming Started?

Like many other series, production on The Last of Us is on hold.

The Writers Guild of America strike kicked off just after writing on the season premiere was completed.

With that strike resolved, the writers are working hard to craft the remaining episodes.

SAG-AFTRA members remain on strike, and they will do so until a fair deal is reached that compensates members fairly for their work and protects them against the use of artificial intelligence.

As a result, there's no telling when production can get underway.

The Last of Us Season 2: When Does it Premiere?

While many things are currently up in the air regarding production, HBO is targeting a 2025 premiere date for The Last of Us Season 2.

That date is feasible if the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved in the near future.

We should have more updates on that in the coming months, so keep this page bookmarked for all the latest TV news. We'll be updating it as new details are revealed.

The Last of Us Season 2: Is There a Trailer?

With no footage filmed for The Last of Us Season 2, it's no surprise that there isn't any promotional footage.

We'll share the promo when HBO releases it.

Where Can I Watch The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is an HBO original series, so episodes are available on HBO and corporate sibling Max.

You can stream all the episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 now.

