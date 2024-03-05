Will Trent Season 2 Episode 3 Review: You Don’t Have to Understand

It was business as usual as the series' four-episode arc about Will's paternity ended.

Angie returned to work on Will Trent Season 2 Episode 3, and her partnership with Michael was stronger than ever as they dealt with a sauna murder that was too close to home for Michael. Meanwhile, Will's views on religion and faith were tested with a complicated murder and missing woman case.

They've been pulling out seasoned guest stars and tying in emotional character arcs. Tonight is no exception.

While the series has moved on to business as usual, Will has not moved on yet. He still had visions of Cricket and avoided going to the office unless he was called into a case.

It was endearing that he and Betty went to support Angie when she passed her physical, but she saw right through his facade.

Angie: Have you talked to anyone about the explosion?

Will: No.

Angie: I think you should. You can talk to me.

I never thought I'd say this. Angie has been handling the trauma since she was attacked by James better than Will has dealt with things since James came back into his life.

Angie knew staying idle could lead to a relapse, so she did rehab to return to work quickly, whereas Will still avoided the topic and processed anything. He even avoided work and showed up late, often irritating Amanda.

It often seemed like Will was playing a role at work nowadays, which has allowed Faith's skills to shine as she realized the suspect used a nearby doorknob as the murder weapon, but there was also a bloody knife, a box cutter, and other weapons nearby.

It seemed like an old-school episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as they followed the blood drops, only to discover another body and a missing woman, who Faith realized was pregnant by her purse contents.

It was just as I suspected. Isabella had a secret that needed to stay quiet, so there was a hit out on her, and Conrad was an innocent bystander who tried to protect her.

Understandably, Will distrusted pastors after his experience with the last one from Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, and it seemed his distrust of them was deep-rooted.

Will: No offense Pastor, but in my experience, every congregation hides a few liars and hypocrites.

Pastor Reggie: I’m sure you’re right, and I’m truly sorry for that.

Faith and religion are deeply personal and challenging topics to understand, significantly if a minister or pastor has never helped a young child in need. It's possible that the clergy never helped Will, and he distrusts them all, or he's wary of them after the last case.

Will questioned more since Cricket died, including why God let horrible things happen and if murderers were worth anything. He struggled to know his worth since he was thrown out as a baby and has had to work extra hard ever since.

When you've had to survive on your own as long as Will has, you develop good instincts. He was correct that Pastor Reggie was hiding something. It was hard not to feel some empathy for him, though, because Pastor Reggie had changed his life and given back to the community.

They had to get the pastor on their side to reveal more about Isabella, and just like lawyers, clergy believe in confidentiality. Again, like in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 2, Will lost his temper, and Faith had to reign him in.

Their partnership seemed different lately, more supportive as they worked together now that they understood each other's pasts.

Since Faith understood what it was like to be a young, scared, pregnant woman, she worked her magic, promising that mother and baby wouldn't be separated if Isabella came in and revealed the entire truth.

They were too late, though, since the Councilman and his wife were involved and had gotten to the scared woman first.

Councilman Carrey ended up not being as corrupt as I expected. Like most politicians, he wanted the crime swept under the rug so the focus could remain on his campaign until Isabella disappeared.

Amanda: Councilman, I have my best team on it. We’ll keep you in the loop.

Councilman Carrey: Anything I can do to help wrap this up as quickly and quietly as possible….

He seemed genuinely concerned, which looked suspicious like he had had a previous relationship with her. Since Isabella was at least 22 years old, and the Councilman's wife reacted badly, it seemed more like an affair.

Erin Carrey initially reacted worried, too, but it was apparent she was the brains behind this operation.

By her confession to Faith, it almost seemed like she was the brains behind her husband's campaign, too, and she was the one who desired for him to become Governor. While an affair is never proper, maybe he wanted to be with someone who admired him and didn't push him.

Erin must have learned about Isabella's baby and wanted to eliminate any ties to her husband, but the plan didn't work. When she tried to kidnap her, her husband wouldn't let her harm Isabella, so she turned her rage on him.

It seemed like it would have been better for Faith to help Isabella as she delivered her baby, but that was a pivotal moment for Will. He has never been around babies, and it resonated with him how much Isabella already loved her son.

That experience finally led to him ending the cold war with Amanda. Hopefully, he realized how much she cared for him, and they can finally talk things through.

Just as Faith and Will's partnership had strengthened, so had Angie and Michael's. She had to keep his focus in check since he nearly lost it when Pete recommended a divorce attorney.

While Michael's trying harder by arranging date nights, doing school drop-offs, and purchasing groceries, shouldn't he have been helping around the house and prioritizing his wife anyway? No wonder Gina was tired.

Since Angie struggled so much, she immediately worried when she heard Gina didn't want to get out of bed. Hopefully, Gina was overtired and not working with depression, but it was nice that Angie's radar was up.

As the two of them solved the sauna murder, it hit too close to home for Michael. Their main suspect, Wolfgang, was very zen about life; he'd let it go if things were not to be. He would have never killed Teddy.

Letting things go has never been Michael's style. So, he needs to listen to that mantra. In many ways, he understood how Joel wanted revenge on his brother Teddy since he was the primary caretaker for their dying father.

Using a pain patch to poison Teddy at the spa was brilliant since it first pointed to the spa's employees.

The saddest thing was now Teddy and Joel's father would have no one at his bedside, a fact that saddened Michael deeply.

He has come to value family more, and watching him fight for his will probably be a season-long arc.

So far, the characters have shined in Will Trent Season 2. Breaking up Will and Angie was an intelligent decision for now. They'll always care about each other but need time to grow and let other friendships thrive.

