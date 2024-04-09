9-1-1 Renewed on ABC Before Milestone 100th Episode

We’ve always covered the 9-1-1 franchise from multiple directions.

And you’ve always enjoyed the many different facets of our coverage.

So, let’s congratulate each other, ABC, and the 9-1-1 cast and crew for their 2024-24 renewal!

Wow. How good does it feel to refer to a whole broadcast season again?

Barring a calamitous event, we should be rocking a full season of broadcast this fall, and now we know 9-1-1 will be a part of it.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 1 (its first episode on ABC) delivered a cumulative audience of 11.76 million total viewers within the first seven days. That marks the series’ highest-rated multiplatform telecast in nearly two years in Adults 18-49.

It currently stands as ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms this season.

If you wondered whether bringing 9-1-1 to ABC was a good strategic move (and we did), that’s proven to be an incredible maneuver for a long-running show.

On the day following its debut on ABC, 9-1-1 scored its most-streamed day ever on Hulu, with 1.6 million total hours, proving that broadcast alone isn’t responsible for its incredible success.

It’s not like the old days when if you missed a show, you had to watch a flimsy VHS copy if you got to see it at all. This brave new world of two and sometimes three levels of distribution gives shows many chances to claim an audience.

Proving the benefit of Hulu, 9-1-1 has also been featured in its Top 15 every day since the premiere.

What Netflix is to people who don’t watch broadcast shows (at least not while they’re airing), Hulu is to those who love broadcast but don’t want to be tied to the couch at a set time to watch.

We can’t tout all of this success without mentioning the episode Poseidon Adventure storyline that thrilled viewers through 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 3.

The story captured those who love 9-1-1 as is, those who can’t steer clear of a water disaster, those who love romantic partners in action, and probably even some drive-by viewers who got wind their favorite disaster flick was getting a callout.

If you had told me during 9-1-1 Season 6 that the upcoming cruise would capture the magnitude of one of my favorite movies, I would have said you were crazy.

Yet, here we are.

It was a perfect way to grab attention for 9-1-1’s ABC debut.

Long-time fans were treated to the absolute best the production offers, and new viewers were lured away from sleepy TV to a grand adventure.

The odds they’ll return are pretty good with content that mesmerizing, so ABC must be patting themselves and each other on the back with this programming win.

9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 4 marks a milestone for the series as it celebrates 100 episodes.

So few shows ever see that milestone, and 9-1-1 may not have if ABC hadn’t swooped in to save it after cancellation.

To that end, we imagine there’s no slowing down for the series.

Even though the three-week premiere provided all-out excitement, we know the pace will continue with such a significant episode.

Way to go, 9-1-1. You’ve earned this!

But what about you?

Are you enjoying 9-1-1’s move to ABC?

Are you an ABC or Hulu watcher?

9-1-1 airs on Thursdays at 8/7c and streams the next day on Hulu.

Follow along on social media with the tag #911onABC so you don’t miss a thing!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.