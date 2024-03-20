Bridgerton Season 3 Sneak Peek: Kanthony and Francesca Arrive

Bridgerton Season 3 is drawing closer as each day goes by, and fans can't get enough of the period romance.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the love story between Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin (Luke Newton) this season, but they aren't the only romance to look forward to.

Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) remain married this season, and fans are thrilled to see Simone Ashley back to reprise the role of Kate.

The romance that won fans over in Bridgerton Season 2 is still alive and well for Season 3, as the latest sneak peek shows a glimpse of Anthony and Kate's relationship.

Bridgerton Season 3: Everything We Know

The new clip opens with Francesca Bridgerton (Ruby Stokes) telling Anthony that she needs a moment to herself.

Francesca is a new character as well, having been recast from previous seasons, and now it seems she's out in society to find a match.

As Francesca walks away, Anthony's gaze moves toward his wife, Kate, and his mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who seem to be having a good conversation.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Everything We Know

Anthony saunters over and informs his mother that Francesca is fine and just needs a moment. He insists that he needs a moment as well -- but with his wife.

Cut to a glorious dance scene where we see Kate and Anthony having the time of their lives together, and we can't get over how sweet it is.

However, we also see a lonesome Penelope and a tired-looking Francesca during the scene, so perhaps not all is as well as it seems.

We know from Bridgerton Season 2 that Penelope is having a rough time as she had a falling out with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Colin, effectively losing both of her best friends.

The Night Agent Season 2: Everything We Know

Bridgerton Season 3 will follow Penelope and Colin's romance as they reconnect from their falling out, and we can only hope that we'll see Eloise and Penelope come back together as well.

Fans are more than ready for some of the steamiest scenes yet in this friendship to enemies to lovers slow burn.

Okay, maybe Penelope and Colin aren't exactly enemies, but they aren't on good terms after Penelope overheard him say he would never court her.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Everything We Know

Ouch, that definitely hurt, and while she prepares to be a spinster, Colin will have to come to terms with the fact that maybe he truly does love his best friend. Or former best friend, whichever she may be.

Based on a previous Bridgerton Season 3 teaser, we know that Colin and Penelope will have it out with each other one way or another, and we seriously hope it ends with some steamy making up.

Are you ready for Bridgerton Season 3?

Let us know what you think about the upcoming season in the comments below.

In the meantime, stay tuned to TV Fanatic for the latest news on television.

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.