Grey's Anatomy Renewed For Record-Breaking 21st Season at ABC

It looks like the perennially photogenic staff at Seattle General won't be hanging up their scrubs anytime soon.

ABC announced today that Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 21st season.

It's historic news for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that Grey's has once again cemented its place as the longest-running scripted series in ABC history.

It's also the longest-running medical drama in TV history, and only a few other dramas of any category have it beat.

With its 21st season, Grey's will take the number three spot away from Gunsmoke, and only two Law & Order series (the original and SVU) have enjoyed longer tenures.

So yeah, Meredith and company have been with us for a very long time.

And with Grey's Anatomy Season 20 earning positive reviews for new showrunner Meg Marinis, there's no telling how much longer the series may stick around.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

The renewal comes amid news that Grey's spinoff Station 19 will not be returning for an eighth season.

But between the return of Grey's and the continued expansion of the Bridgerton universe, Shondaland fans will plenty to keep them happy in the year to come.

Today's announcement follows two previous early renewals at ABC.

Quinta Brunson’s acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary will be returning to the network for a third season and Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 been renewed for an eighth season.

The latter case is somewhat unusual, in that 9-1-1 began life on Fox and made the switch to ABC for its seventh season after being canceled at its original network.

The TV landscape might be more competitive than ever, but there are also more opportunities for life after cancelation.

As for what's in store for Grey's viewers, that's anybody's guess.

The show has experienced some major fluctuations in quality over the years, but a loyal fan base has provided it with a "high floor" in terms of ratings.

And in today's erratic market, execs will shell out for any show that comes even close to being a safe bet.

