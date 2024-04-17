Sweet Tooth Receives Premiere Date, Official Teaser For Third and Final Season

We finally have a premiere date for the third and final season of Netflix's most acclaimed fantasy series!

It's been almost a year since the streaming giant announced that Sweet Tooth had been renewed for one more go-round.

And now we know that the apocalyptic shenanigans will get underway on June 6, when the entire season drops at once.

Christian Convery will, of course, return as the half-boy, half-deer hero Gus.

And he'll have friends Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) by his side for the final stage of his post-pandemic adventures.

According to a press release from Netflix, the fearless foursome will travel to Alaska in their search for Gus' mom:

"Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick," the release reads.

"Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus.

"Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans.

"As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters, including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva).

"With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids."

Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars fame will join the cast for season three, and Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan will return as executive producers.

James Brolin is set to return as the show's narrator.

Netflix also dropped a haunting trailer and revealed the season three tagline, "All roads lead to Alaska."

Sweet Tooth has received widespread critical acclaim, and the series' first two seasons were both recognized at the Children's and Family Emmy, receiving a total of twenty nominations and four wins.

According to Netflix, the show's first season was watched by more than 60 million households.

Like so much of this year's media calendar, the Sweet Tooth Season 3 production timeline was thrown off by the writer and actors' guild strikes, but it looks like the beloved series' final episodes will be worth the wait.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.