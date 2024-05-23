When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers: A Music Festival & New Arrivals Shake Up Hope Valley

Tom @maxlloydjones1 seems to be in trouble with Mayor Hickam @samanthajferris . Will the choir be able to save the day? Tune in next Sunday for a new episode of #WhenCallsTheHeart at 9/8c and stream the next day on @HMNow . #Hearties pic.twitter.com/SAzW3Iu3X8

Of course, Mike's sister, Maisy, is everyone's thorn in the side.

While most of the residents seem eager to raise money and participate in the festival, she demands that Tom be arrested, shocking everyone.

She and Mike are such opposites, and even Nathan doesn't want to throw Tom in jail and risk angering Elizabeth.

Tom is family, in the nosy younger brother type of way.

If Nathan and Elizabeth become more serious, he'll need to get along with Tom.

Spoilers show lots of goodies for Nathan and Elizabeth fans, including a slow dance and musical jam session between Nathan and Allie.

We may finally be getting those Grant family scenes.

Another family may get a happy ending when Jacob Canfield visits Hope Valley and surprises his family at the festival.

Minnie and the children appear excited, but will Joseph be ready to bury the hatchet?

It seems like progress that Jacob traveled all this way to see his brother, but old resentments are challenging to heal.

Neither Joseph nor Minnie understands why Jacob stopped contact.

While the series has always included redemption stories, When Calls the Heart Season 11 has featured arcs about siblings struggling to measure up in the older one footsteps.

Mike routinely feels like a failure compared to Maisy, and Tom hates being compared to his late brother, Jack.

Perhaps Jacob struggles with a similar insecurity, and instead of discussing it with Joseph, resentment festered.

Hopefully, Minnie will be able to help the brothers resolve their estrangement.

The final spoilers hint that Nathan arranges for Clayton Pike to stop in Hope Valley along the way to his transfer to Grandville Prison.

Rosemary and Bill hope to get some more information from him, but he seems more scared of whoever's in charge.

It also seems like Clayton Pike has been told not to speak with the press.

While I suspect Montague is the leading suspect, I still have my eye on Edwin.

It's fishy that he keeps harassing Lucas to get resort bids from Montague if Montague may have harmed him.

Edwin may play for the other side.

We've loved this murder mystery and seeing different people interact, but it's time to wrap this up so the real killer is caught before he wrecks Lucas's reputation even more.

Lucas should make Henry his right-hand man.

Additional spoilers tease that Henry tries to provide guidance for Lucas.

This is one of those stories that's hurting from only playing a few minutes an episode.

While many don't love watching politics on the series, we do want to see more of Lucas.

Let's give Lucas his streetsmart skills back because he would know that Henry knows Hope Valley well, including how to recover from past mistakes.

While layered and complex characters are needed, Lucas would never trust Montague or Jeanette, so please, let's find another solution to getting the resort up and working.

Lucas's idea of someone local bidding on it in When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 7 was valid, but they need to figure out legalities and logistics.