Will Trent Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Will, Faith, & Angie Find a Link Connecting the Sex Offender Murders

Will Trent often features a controversial case in its final two episodes of the season.

In the Season 1 finale, the series explored how Amanda and Evelyn investigated sexual assaults in the 1980s that connected to current violent murders.

Now, spoilers for Will Trent Season 2 Episode 10 tease that more sex offenders have been murdered, and the GBI and APD work together to find how they are connected.

Featuring these two-episode season finales allows these murder mysteries to breathe longer.

On Will Trent Season 2 Episode 9, Faith and Michael discovered that Jason Peters, a convicted child sex offender, had been murdered with a toy in his mouth.

This week’s spoiler promo teases that more bodies stack up, and the group begins to wonder if they have a serial murderer out there.

Initially, it appeared the suspect was one of Jason Peters’ neighbors who hated living near a convicted sex offender, but as more murders pile up, Will begins to think the intent is more personal than that.

The team grows frustrated. It mirrors the Season 1 finale in their frustration and meltdowns as they attempt to piece together clues.

All they know is the men were convicted sex offenders, asphyxiated, and left with a toy in their mouth.

That toy seems essential, as it might symbolize that they abused that suspect as a child. It may have sentimental value.

There's something about the woods, too. Each suspect is found in the middle of the woods.

I suspect the Virtual Watchmen will still feed more info and that he’s related to one of Jason Peters’ victims.

While it seemed offensive that he shared personal information about Faith and Michael’s children, he seemed like a scared kid who wanted vengeance for a loved one.

However, as the GBI studies these cases even more, Will suspects that a woman committed these crimes because they seem personal.

After all, each man was asphyxiated, and female serial killers enjoy being there at the time of death.

Faith and Will called it a “revenge fantasy,” but if those suspects are rape victims, in their eyes, they’re exacting justice.

As I mentioned in the Will Trent Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers, this is where it will get messy, especially with who is handling the case.

It sounds like the Season 2 finale ends with triggering emotions, and that’s never a surprise when it comes to controversial topics like rape or murdered sex offenders.

Erika Christensen teased at Disney Upfronts that viewers may have mixed reactions.

“I honestly think it’s going to be very polarizing. Some people are actually going to love it, feel vindicated, and feel very happy about it. But I think a lot of people are going to be very upset,” Christensen stated.

This could induce reactions because it’s likely a rape victim who committed the crime and was vindicated, or looking at the promo, it appeared the suspect in the woods was someone Will recognized.

He and Faith look shocked as they approach with their guns, so it's someone they know or know of.

This will make things even more gray.

There are so many people in the series affected by sexual assault.

I don’t think it’s Amanda since the series already told her story in-depth in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 5.

Hopefully, they will keep Angie on the straight and narrow and allow her and Will a genuine chance this time. It looks like she has finally moved on from what happened to her with Lenny.

However, that leaves Crystal.

It looked like she was healing from what happened to her, but maybe it happened again, and she hasn’t truly mended her ways. She’s been shown a lot recently.

I wonder if she and Angie will learn some mysterious information from attending those survivor support meetings.

That could be the key to understanding if some pedophiles were hitting on teenagers recently.

If one woman is killing all these men, that implies that all these could have abused her, and that’s heartbreaking.

The alternative is that she’s a cold and calculating serial killer and’s just as disturbing.

The teasers imply that this case will be wrapped up by the end of the finale, with ramifications for the team. I

f it’s anything like Will Trent Season 1 Episode 13, maybe Will will learn even more secrets about his family or a loved one.

His main arc of dealing with his childhood trauma has ended, so what will they throw at Will next?

The other spoilers hint that Amanda has an expected proposition for Angie.

Since the two have grown closer this year and Amander has seen what Angie can do, maybe she’ll invite her to join the GBI next season.

The team has joined forces so much in Season 2, and the cases are way more entertaining when they all work together.

Do we really need two teams?

How do you want Season 2 to end, Will Trent Fanatics? Do you think the murder suspect is an on-screen character? We’d love to hear your guesses, so share them with us below. Will Trent’s Season 2 finale airs at 9/8c on Tuesday on ABC. Both seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

