Characters of the Week: Tracker, The Last of Us & Chicago PD Deliver Strong Episodes and Characters

Some characters leave you mulling over their arcs well after an installment ends.

Whether it was some impossible situations bringing out the best (or worst) in them, devastating developments, or difficult reunions leading to closure, there were many standout characters during the week.

From The Last of Us and Chicago PD, to Will Trent and Tracker, we share the characters who resonated with us and left a lasting impact.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

Kiana Cook – Chicago PD

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

We’ve already raved about Toya Turner’s performance during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 19 as she continues to prove why she’s a great addition to the series.

In a strong-centric hour, we saw Kiana Cook deal with some growing pains on the unit as she took point on a robbery case and tried to break in her first CI, Ruby.

She had a rough go of it, trying to lean into her natural ability to sympathize with those around her while still struggling to trust Ruby a bit too much.

A particular standout moment for Kiana was following an uncomfortable interrogation between Voight and Ruby; she wasted no time standing up to her boss, letting him know upfront that she didn’t care for how he handled the situation and her CI.

Clearly, Kiana has her own code of conduct, and she stands firmly and confidently in that. There are certain lines she doesn’t dance around, and her willingness to be so direct with Voight earned our respect and his.

Along with working the case, we gained even more insight into her family life, particularly her strained relationship with her mother, which came to an intriguing climax in the final moments of the hour when she finally returned her mother’s calls.

Honorary Mention – Ruby

(NBC/Screenshot)

Natalia del Riego was one of the season’s best guest stars thus far as the spunky and flawed Ruby.

She was a total scene stealer from her moments of dodging Burgess and Atwater’s questions to her witty quips and pride in her dancing skills.

Is it just us, or did Ruzek have to refrain from laughing a few times with her during that lap dance scene?

Ruby was such a fascinating character, allowing her love and loyalty to a criminal to override her natural ability for self-preservation, ultimately resulting in her going down, too.

But there wasn’t a second when she wasn’t onscreen where she wasn’t riveting and leaving you wanting more.

Abby – The Last of Us

(Liane Hentscher/HBO )

The Last of Us delivered one of the show’s best episodes and possibly best of the year as Abby finally got Joe in her crosshairs.

Her mission, and that of her cavalry, was to find the man responsible for killing her father.

Kaitlyn Dever’s casting was controversial when it was announced, but critics cannot rationalize their hate after seeing her in her element as Abby.

The character required someone who could display profound emotions as she recounted what had happened to her father. How she sold it would make or break the episode, and Abby’s pain was visible whenever she spoke.

While killing someone is not an appropriate response in many instances, it made sense why she would seek revenge. Still, she would hesitate at some points because she was uncertain what would happen, hinting at a human part of her.

Abby’s act marks a turning point for the narrative and will be a huge driver for the rest of the season.

Randy – Tracker

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

Tracker had been on a lovely roll this season, but a few missteps during the latter half of Tracker Season 2 had us hoping the series would swing away from the darker hours and give us something a bit more playful.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 17 was that hour, as Chris Lee continues to be such a welcome addition to the show.

No matter the amount of screen time he gets, he steals every scene he’s in with great comedic timing and wonderful chemistry with Justin Hartley.

Letting Colter and Randy team up led to one of the season’s best episodes, and the uber-talented Lee made a case for himself to stay in Tracker land and continue lending his skills to the team.

Gabriela – Paradise

(Hulu/Screenshot)

Paradise is the show that keeps giving, and Paradise Season 1 Episode 3 peeled the layers back considerably on Gabriela.

She’s a mysterious yet compelling new character for the wonderful Sarah Shahi.

Gabriela’s episode-ending revelation about a message from Cal for Xavier was shocking and showcased the true extent of her technique in getting under people’s skin.

Plus, the twist about her picking Paradise‘s residents came out of left field. Sinatra’s the person who gets things done, but Gabriela is the Littlefinger of it all, pulling strings from behind the scenes.

Angie Polaski-Will Trent

(Wilford Harewood/ Disney)

I can never speak enough about Angie Polaski, but Will Trent Season 3 Episode 15 allowed Erika Christensen to show emotional depth as Angie dealt with her toxic relationship with her mom.

Angie needed her mother to admit that she pimped her out as a child, and that flashback scene in the jail was so powerful because sometimes the admission meant more than anything.

Angie once revealed she knew how challenging it was to love a horrible person, and you could feel that torment because she wanted a final chance to reconcile with her mom despite everything.

That fantasy scene symbolized Angie’s innermost desires and fears, from craving her mother’s love to fearing she’d become an addict like her.

Jorge – The Cleaning Lady

(Jeff Neumann/FOX)

We have a confession: there’s something particularly delicious about the fake marriage trope.

The Cleaning Lady followed up its installment with Thony and Jorge getting married in Vegas so that they couldn’t testify against each other, with all the trappings of conflict and sizzling moments people generally enjoy from this trope.

Jorge welcomed Thony and her son into his home to keep up the ruse and wanted her to fall in step, playing the role publicly.

But throughout the hour, Jorge is visibly taken with Thony at many different moments, even though he doesn’t want to be.

From the moment they were arguing, and he called her his wife’s name, to how speechless she was when Thony donned his late wife’s red dress, Jorge is grappling with so much, and it’s those sneak peeks into what lies behind all this cartel business that draws you in further.

He’s a man desperate to escape the cartel game alive, and with each passing second, his paranoia and desperation are palpable as they thrum beneath a calm, calculating surface.

It’s been great to see more layers to a complex character.

Did your favorites make the list? Let’s discuss it below.

