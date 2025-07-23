Countdown Season 1 Episode 7 Goes Off

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

This is the episode of Countdown that I’ve been waiting for. It is the one that changes everything and justifies all the time we’ve invested in this story.

It’s no secret that I haven’t enjoyed the last couple of episodes of Countdown Season 1. They have felt stagnant, and the story has not been progressing in any direction, as the team continues to do more of the same with disappointing results.

As we’ve discussed in previous Countdown reviews, that has affected the show.

However, even bad things can serve as a lesson, and Countdown Season 1 Episode 7 takes all the bad things that have happened and uses them for good.

The episode embodies self-awareness.

If I hadn’t known that these episodes were written and filmed in advance, I’d have argued that the writers were reading out thoughts from my reviews and yours in the comments.

Many of the major complaints are addressed, and we’ll start with the major one.

The Story Had Become Lacklustre

The team admits that they’ve been doing zero work for the past several weeks as they chase down leads that have amounted to nothing substantial.

This moment of self-awareness compels them to revisit everything they’ve done and recognize what they’ve missed.

The show undergoes a soft reset as they explore everything with new eyes. From some tongs found on the port where they discovered fissile material, to an abandoned vehicle and murdered workers at the data center, they prove that their work has not been in vain.

These new leads propel the story forward at the speed we’ve been waiting for.

Sure, they might have felt forced after being discovered by all at the same time, but it progressed the story. I’m all for it.

Welcome Back, Team

The previous episodes have focused too much on Meachum and Oliveras to fault. It was about to become their show.

Everyone on the team has a story that deserves to be told, and this episode gives them all equal focus.

Keyonte’s loyalties have been in question since his kerfuffle with Blythe, and we find him at a crossroads. He could betray the team and advance his career thanks to a family friend, or he could pay his dues and be rewarded for good work.

He wrestles with that for a bit before deciding on the latter and tells off DA Valwel.

I’m glad that Keyonte doesn’t betray his team, because, given his ambitions and the strong possibility that he might achieve them, the last thing the first Black director of the FBI needs is to be perceived as having questionable morality.

We also follow the only team member who brings some calm to the team despite his imposing physique.

Luke knows how to work with people, which will make him an even better cop. I’m not a fan of Blythe because he has given us zero reason to be, but if he compliments Luke, it earns him a point in my book.

Even Shepherd goes to the field, and I must say that we need her out there more. She has this ability to disarm people and get them to give her the information she needs. That, like Luke’s, is also a valuable power in an agent.

While everything is not about them, Oliveras and Meachum also get some focus as they chase leads down together while Oliveras looks out for Meachum.

Finally, Meachum opens up about his tumor, and Oliveras gets the complete picture. It’s another welcome progress after the show danced around this for several episodes.

The Villain Meets Their Villain

Volchek’s plan is still in motion, but we don’t learn what he plans on doing with the fissile material and the trucks.

We believe he intends to blow up the federal building, but we are unsure of his intentions or how he plans on achieving them.

This episode finds him dealing with the consequences of his actions after the people he has lied to, cheated on, and robbed come to seek retribution.

He’s kept plenty busy, but the episode hints that his plan might be about to reach maturity in a short while.

Given that the show has revealed many of its cards, keeping a lid on this should keep the guessing game going as the second half gets underway.

The episode also touches on the pitfalls of assembling a task force from strangers from different agencies, a point I raised in the Countdown series premiere review. Still, I hope they haven’t abandoned that thread.

If Countdown were renewed for more seasons, it’d be interesting to see them become close-knit like some of our favorite TV teams in precincts and firehouses.

“Nothing Else Helps” is the best episode of Countdown by far. It balanced all the characters, different arcs, and action. It’s interesting what the rest of the season looks like.

Stray Thoughts

How does Valwel keep running into Keyonte? Is he tracking him?

I love a meta moment, and the scene with Meachum and Oliveras, where a guy mentions props from cop shows inside a cop show, was funny.

Over to you, Countdown Fanatics. What did you think? Were you impressed by the episode, like I was, or did something disappoint you?

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.

