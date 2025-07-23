Wednesday Scares Up Season 3 Renewal as Spinoff Confirmed

Wednesday Addams isn’t done terrorizing Nevermore Academy just yet.

Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for Season 3, well ahead of its highly anticipated Wednesday Season 2, which will premiere in two parts — August 6 and September 3, 2025.

The Addams Family-inspired breakout hit, led by Jenna Ortega, remains Netflix’s most popular English-language TV series of all time, having racked up an astonishing 252.1 million views in its first 91 days.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

It reached #1 in 90 countries and shattered the 1 billion hours viewed mark just three weeks after launch.

Wednesday Season 1, which premiered November 23, 2022, also spent six consecutive weeks atop the Netflix Global Top 10 and broke the record for most-viewed English-language TV series in a single week — twice in a row.

(MATTHIAS CLAMER/NETFLIX)

It’s impressive that Netflix continues to find success with proven franchises, and there’s every reason to believe that the sophomore run will be just as successful.

The decision to split up the season raised a few eyebrows because shows like Emily in Paris and You faltered with that rollout strategy.

Wednesday is Getting Bigger

Could Wednesday be the exception to that rule? We should never count the thrilling character out.

Series creators, writers, and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement:

“It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe—one deadpan quip at a time.

This is a still of Percy Hynes White on Season 1 of Wednesday. (VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

“We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets—and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt.

“Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.'”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria added:

“The undeniable impact of Wednesday resonated immediately with fans worldwide, driving it to the top of our charts as our most popular English language TV show, and sparking cultural trends… We are thrilled to renew the iconic series for a third and to deliver more of what the fans love.”

(VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

Wednesday Season 2 is already generating significant buzz, with over 2.8 billion social impressions to date. The upcoming episodes promise more dark mayhem, sinister mysteries, and a deeper dive into Wednesday’s twisted world.

Will a Spinoff Work?

“Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await,” the synopsis teases.

“This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.”

Tim Burton returns as executive producer and director, with Gough and Millar once again at the helm.

Season 3 casting and plot details are under wraps, but one thing’s sure: Wednesday’s reign of deadpan destruction is far from over.

(VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the existence of a Wednesday spinoff. But plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Perhaps we’ll get some insight into potential offshoots during the second season.

What are your thoughts on the early Season 3 renewal? Are you on board? Which character do you think is best suited to lead a spinoff?

Hit the comments.

