Crystal Lake: Everything We Know About Peacock’s Friday the 13th Prequel

If you’ve ever whispered “Kill her, Mommy” under your breath while chopping vegetables, this one’s for you.

For fans of the original Friday the 13th — especially those of us who worship the first two films — Peacock’s upcoming series Crystal Lake might be the most exciting horror revival on the horizon. And while it’s taken a few machete swings behind the scenes, the project is alive, bloody, and officially filming in New Jersey.

Here’s everything we know so far about the return to the woods that started it all…

(Paramount Pictures/Screenshot)

What’s Crystal Lake About?

Peacock is calling Crystal Lake an “expanded prequel,” but that doesn’t quite do justice to the scope of what’s been teased.

Initially spearheaded by Hannibal mastermind Bryan Fuller, the series has since shifted gears with new showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (Moonhaven, Tokyo Vice) at the helm — and it’s still sounding gloriously twisted.

In short? This isn’t just Pamela’s origin story.

According to recent reports, the series will dive deep into the events that shaped both her and Jason, reframing what we think we know about the Voorhees legacy.

(Paramount Pictures/Screenshot)

With Brad Caleb Kane now running the show, Crystal Lake is shaping up to be a character-driven horror drama that leans into psychological storytelling over straight-up slasher tropes, at least at first.

We’re talking psychological horror meets generational trauma, all drenched in the foggy dread of Camp Crystal Lake.

Forget hockey masks and machetes (well, don’t forget them forever).

This show is reportedly taking its time to earn those moments — and if you’re a fan of the slow-burn creep of the first two films, that’s incredibly good news.

Crystal Lake Cast

Linda Cardellini (Clayton Hawkins)

The casting gods have already blessed us with a big one:

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me, Freaks and Geeks) is playing Pamela Voorhees — yes, that Pamela. If anyone can make us sympathize with a head-chopping mama on a mission, it’s Linda.

William Catlett has joined in a mysterious lead role that’s being kept under wraps for now.

Rising stars Devin Kessler, Cameron Scroggins, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom are also on board as series regulars, and their roles are also under wraps. Expect some bloody good performances.

Callum Vinson (Corinne Louie)

Nick Cordileone has joined the series in a recurring guest star capacity as Ralph, along with Joy Suprano as Rita, Danielle Kotch as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik, who is reportedly playing a character named Barry.

Horror royalty Adrienne King, the original Alice from the 1980 classic, was initially attached to a recurring role, though it’s unclear if she’s still involved following the showrunner shuffle.

Fingers crossed.

Word on the campfire is that casting is still ongoing, with more names expected soon. And let’s be honest: if they sneak in a surprise Kevin Bacon cameo, the horror internet will implode.

Phoenix Parnevik (Zachary Smith)

There’s no official date carved in stone (or tree bark), but filming is underway in — you guessed it — New Jersey.

With this summer’s swampy heat, Crystal Lake might end up feeling a little too real — cue the thunderstorms, mosquito bites, and that constant layer of sweat that says “I probably won’t survive the night.”

Given the timing, a late 2025 or early 2026 release seems possible. If the horror gods are kind, maybe even a Friday the 13th premiere? Too much to hope for? Maybe. But we’re hoping anyway.

Danielle Kotch (Stan Demidoff)

Crystal Lake Trailer

Sorry, campers — there’s no trailer yet. The cast is still assembling, and filming has just begun.

But knowing how horror marketing works these days, expect a moody teaser the moment they have a shadowy figure in a cabin doorway.

Just don’t expect Jason to jump out with a hockey mask on right away. This show is building the legend, not rushing to the kill count. (At least… not immediately.)

Joy Suprano (Paul Smith)

Where to Watch Crystal Lake

When it finally premieres, Crystal Lake will stream exclusively on Peacock. That means now is probably a good time to resubscribe — or at least find a friend with a login you can steal like a true slasher survivor.

How the Hell Did This Show Even Get Made?

Let’s be real: this series almost didn’t happen.

Between the long-running rights battles over the Friday the 13th IP and the behind-the-scenes drama (Bryan Fuller’s abrupt departure in 2024 after creative clashes with producers), it felt like Jason was doomed to stay in legal limbo forever.

But with A24 behind the production and Brad Caleb Kane stepping in to steer the ship, Crystal Lake clawed its way back to life.

And, honestly, sometimes, the messiest behind-the-scenes stories make for the most fascinating finished product. (Just ask any Halloween fan.)

Nick Cordileone (Robb Sap)

What Fans (Like Us) Want to See

If you’re like me and grew up rewinding Part II to rewatch the shack scene for the thousandth time, here’s the wishlist:

Pamela, the mother, before her full deranged glory : Who was Pamela as a mother before she lost her son? Was she always on the verge of madness?



: Who was Pamela as a mother before she lost her son? Was she always on the verge of madness? Jason as more than a monster : Even though he has always looked like one (sorry, kid), give us insight into the little boy he was before tragedy struck. Then begin delving into his warped mind.



: Even though he has always looked like one (sorry, kid), give us insight into the little boy he was before tragedy struck. Then begin delving into his warped mind. Slow-burn tension : No need to rush. Let us feel the dread creeping in.



: No need to rush. Let us feel the dread creeping in. Camp vibes: Can we please get some lakeside cabins, foggy woods, and retro camp signage? Maybe even an archery kill for old time’s sake? Hey, it can be an accident. We can work with that!

(Paramount Pictures/Screenshot)

And if we’re really dreaming? We want the same kind of emotional complexity and character care that made Bates Motel one of the best prequel series ever made.

The twisted but deeply human bond between Norma and Norman Bates gave that show its power. If Crystal Lake can tap into the same psychological depth between Pamela and Jason, we’re in for something truly special. Horror works best when it makes us feel and squirm.

Most importantly: don’t wink too hard at the audience. Let this be a slow descent into horror first, nostalgia second. That’s what made the originals iconic.

Final Thoughts from a Lifelong Camper

Look, I don’t need much. Just give me some cursed woods, a good scare, and a reason to keep checking under the bed.

(Paramount Pictures/Screenshot)

I saw the original Friday the 13th in my neighborhood theater back when sneaking into R-rated movies was a rite of passage. And yes, I was there for Part III in all its red-and-blue 3D glory. I still have the glasses and the trauma to prove it.

So, when I say Crystal Lake means something to me? I mean it.

I’ve seen the first two more times than I can count — especially every time the calendar delivers a blessed Friday the 13th.

If Crystal Lake manages to honor what made those early films work — creepy stillness, slow-building horror — and adds a Vorhees mother-son relationship that earns the villainy, we’ll be in for a treat.

If not, well… we’ve still got the originals. And they’ll never stop slashing.