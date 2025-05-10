Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 5-12-25: Everyone Accuses Johnny While the Missing John Story Takes A Crazy Turn

Hold on tight, everybody.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-12-25 promise a particularly wild ride.

Multiple people accuse Johnny of shooting EJ (which means he’s probably innocent), while Susan has an interesting reaction to Marlena’s latest John news.

Susan Has A Bad Feeling

Marlena will get some seemingly good news about John — he’s been found.

But Susan will rain on her parade, getting one of her premonitions that something bad is about to happen.

Sadly, she’s right — we all know that the day is coming that John will not be with us any longer, due to actor Drake Hogysten’s death last September.

I’m glad Susan is a part of this storyline, though, because it allows for some comic relief to be mixed in with the heartbreak.

Right now, Marlena probably thinks that Susan is completely crazy.

Why wouldn’t she? Susan is known for being off-beat and for making weird predictions, but Marlena doesn’t want to hear anything negative just when she thinks she’s getting John back.

Man, it will hurt when John’s demise is finally revealed on-screen, but for now, Marlena deserves her little moment of happiness.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 5-12-25 Say That Someone Will Steal The Drug (And It’s Not Shawn)

This is a typical Days of Our Lives plot.

The same thing happened with that damn orchard.

The characters thought that they were finally going to get the miracle drug they needed to save their loved ones, only for it to have disappeared.

In this case, Shawn and Steve break into the lab, only to find that the sepsis drug is completely gone.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-12-25 say Philip is behind the theft, but why?

The spoiler video suggests that Philip is getting too greedy for his own good, but that explanation doesn’t make any sense — unless he has some cockamamie plan to get back in Xander’s good graces with this illegal behavior.

I suppose Philip might be using twisted Philip logic again.

He thinks that if he can get his hands on that drug, he can make a fortune in the pharmaceutical division of Titan-Dimera, which would help Xander.

It’ll blow up in his face, of course, because it always does, and Philip never learns his lesson.

Plus, Sarah pushes Xander to come clean, so she probably thinks he’s the one who stole the drug.

By the way, is it ever going to come out that Sarah knew about the forgery, or has that story been forgotten?

Anyway, the thing that irks me is that Philip and his friend steal the entire supply of the drug so now no one can use it.

Steve and Shawn were going to steal just enough for Bo’s treatment so that the approval process could continue.

It’s not great that anybody was stealing anything, but at least Steve and Shawn were being semi-responsible about it.

Does Anyone Seriously Think Johnny Shot EJ?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-12-25 are making such a big deal out of this that I can’t help thinking it’s a red herring.

It doesn’t make sense anyway.

For one thing, EJ recovered the memory card that held footage of Johnny coming in with a gun — if he’d been shot, he wouldn’t have been able to do that.

Logic has little place in Salem, though, so the writers could ignore it if they felt like it.

However, as a general rule, the more other characters are certain someone is guilty, the more likely it is that they’re innocent.

Salem is doubling or tripling down on accusing Johnny, so most likely, he just pointed the gun at EJ but didn’t shoot.

Chanel asked Johnny, as Friday’s episode drew to a close, whether he had shot EJ.

He’ll probably answer her honestly, but whether she believes him is anyone’s guess.

Meanwhile, Paulina will confront Johnny about his suspicious behavior later in the week and warn him that he is acting like a guilty person.

She will probably also say that if he did do something, he will answer for it, even though she personally thinks whoever shot EJ did the world a favor.

Finally, Roman will tell Kate how Johnny took his gun. Maybe we’ll finally get some answers as to how Roman recovered it.

My guess is that Johnny realized he was about to do the wrong thing and called Roman to come get him and the gun.

Roman certainly didn’t shoot EJ himself — the idea is laughable — so that’s the best explanation for how he got his gun back after Johnny stole it.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 5-12-25 Promise Two Random Birthdays

Both Rachel and Sophia will be celebrating their birthdays.

Sophia’s birthday means she’s free ti make her own choices about her baby, so it makes sense that it would be an on-screen event.

However, I’m not sure what the purpose of having two birthdays in the same week is, unless we’re going to find out exactly how unstable Rachel is.

She might wish for her grandmother to return or act out at her birthday, which could lead to some interesting drama.

I wonder if Rachel might let something slip about her involvement in the shooting.

She’s even more on my radar now that Kristen insisted she doesn’t need therapy. That makes me think Kristen is afraid Rachel will tell the therapist something that could cause trouble.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

