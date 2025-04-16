Netflix’s New Cowboy: Eoin Macken Teases the Allure of Ransom Canyon and Its Central Love Triangle

Netflix excels at adapting book series into streaming. You only have to look at Sweet Magnolias or Virgin River.

Now, it’s adapting Jodi Thomas’s Ransom Canyon book series; from what we’ve seen, it will be a hit. It feels like Virgin River, Yellowstone, and Friday Night Lights with three feuding families over ranch land. But it’s much more with family legacy, love triangles, and deep-rooted dreams.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly lead Ransom Canyon as Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady, but it includes a star-studded cast, including Eoin Macken, who plays Davis Collins, the man with a plan.

(Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024 )

TV Fanatic interviewed Macken about the allure of the series, what he enjoyed about his character, and the love triangle between Davis, Quinn, and Staten.

Check out the interview below.

Hi Eoin. You teased this role the last time we talked, saying how much I’d like it. Why were you so sure of that, and what appealed to you about the role of Davis Collins?

Well, was I right?

Yes, absolutely.

The show and the characters are great fun. I grew up watching Westerns and like them for their sense of adventure. I like it when shows have a bit of escapism, and Ransom Canyon has romance and fun with a little bit of grit.

For me, Davis Collins is a romantic but complex character with a dark edge. Everything about him is also about being a family man and a father to his son.

( Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 )

It was a nice way to evolve from what I played on La Brea, where he cared so much about his daughter and son, but it wasn’t so dark with Gavin Harris. Davis Collins is a lot more interesting to him with the layers.

Davis is quite a departure for you, Eion. Was that part of the allure of Ransom Canyon?

Yeah, completely. I hadn’t played anybody like this before, and I thought it was interesting. I enjoyed the romance part of it. That’s an integral part of the show with Quinn, Staten, and Davis, and that’s also what drew me to it.

I like the idea of playing a character who was trying to chase after this woman and being in love with her.

Absolutely. The love triangle between Davis, Quinn, and Staten is one of the biggest draws. How did you form such a connection with Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel and make the love triangle look authentic?

It’s very easy because Minka Kelly is incredibly charming. She is as lovely, captivating, and beautiful as she seems on screen. She’s just a wonderful person.

(Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024 )

Josh Duhamel is among the nicest, kindest, funniest people you’ll meet. He is. He’s a proper man’s man. He’s incredibly sweet.

It was easy because Josh and Minka are talented and lovely people, which made the whole thing fun. We explored and played, and it was delightful.

I can’t wait for people to see it. It was one of my favorite parts.

Oh, good. I’m glad. You’ve got to hand it to Josh, right? Josh has got that manly, Texas-man with his feelings buried deep in his chest.

Davis is also a significant player in the Ransom Canyon novels. Did you research the character beforehand, or did you avoid reading the book to put your stamp on Davis?

I did. I read some, actually, and I enjoyed it. But I didn’t read far ahead, and I just read the first one because I wanted to see where we’re going.

(Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 )

I enjoyed them, too, although I think they fleshed out your character a little more in the series.

They did. And I always find that when you’re seeing a book series flashed into TV, they’re able to take certain liberties, and it’s essential to evolve certain characters and scenarios, and, I think, I think that’s the way to do it.

Ransom Canyon effortlessly weaves high drama and romance well. It feels like the perfect balance of Yellowstone and Virgin River. How would you describe it?

Oh, goodness. I would. It’s like Yellowstone meets Friday Night Lights.

I like that. I was a massive Friday Night Lights fan.

Me, too. I love that. I talked to Minka about that quite a lot because they had an exciting way of shooting and exploring scenes.

(Netflix/ Screenshot)

Do you think it will be a big success on Netflix and that it fits Netflix’s brand?

You know that better than I do.

Okay, fair. I think it will. But as an actor, I wanted your opinion.

I hope so. This is a very special show. I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in many quite special projects, and I feel this one has something unique about it regarding April Blair and the writing team.

The cast is a close-knit group of people, and there are certain shows with an energy to them where the people connect, care about each other, and bounce off each other. I think that comes across on screen.

When watching Ransom Canyon, I think you can see that all the character work is there, all the characters are very real, and everybody likes each other.

(Netflix/ Screenshot)

That’s important, especially when watching a show, because you can feel that energy coming off the screen. It sounds very simplistic, but there’s a truth to it.

What would you like viewers to know about Davis before watching Ransom Canyon?

I’d like you to know that Davis is a romantic who cares about his son. I’d also ask the viewers to look on some of his misdemeanors with kind eyes. Because everything he does, he’s doing it for a reason.

Very interesting. What do you think the audience will enjoy the most about Ransom Canyon?

I think they’re going to fall in love with the characters. It will be impossible not to watch this show and fall in love with Minka’s and Josh’s characters.

Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, and Drew Linder’s characters are entertaining; I think everyone will fall in love with them. I think people will all find somebody they care about in this show and root for them.

(Netflix/ Screenshot)

It looks like a great romantic drama with some action tied in.

Exactly, precisely with some horses and cowboy stuff.

Yes, and you look very good with your cowboy hat on.

Thanks, thanks. Well, it’s hard to look bad in a cowboy hat.

So, how would you describe Ransom Canyon in three words for the audience to wrap up?

Gritty, romantic, and fun.

Ransom Canyon will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, April 17, and don’t miss our interview with Macken’s costar Jack Schumacher!

