Found Season 2 Episode 21 Recap: Missing While a Family

We’re down to the wire, and it’s another pulse-pounding installment of Found to gear us up for what will surely be an epic season finale.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

A groggy Gabi wakes up in the hospital with blurry vision to the worried faces of Margaret, Lacey, and Zeke via phone. They say it looks like someone poisoned her, and she shares that she took something to make it look that way to better convince Sir that she wasn’t well, and Lena poisoned her.

It was, in fact, a plan all along and Gabi isn’t really in danger as the end of Found Season 2 Episode 20 teased.

Margaret shares that Darryl is picking up one of the girls from the airport and that they’ll all have a big Reed family reunion after 13 years.

Hopefully, this won’t happen offscreen like a great deal of this has.

Back at the prison, Dhan makes the call so Sir can see Gabi in the hospital, and he freaks out when he sees her. Gabi fakes being sick well enough that Sir buys it. When she hears he’s on the phone, she wants off, pretending like she’s scared and angry at him because he’s the reason she was in the hospital.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Sir is irate and claims that Lena, his own sister, is dead to him. And he agrees to help Dhan capture Lena. He gives up information on how to get Lena, promising to call her, leave a message, and convince her to meet him somewhere.

Lacey brings Gabi back to M&A, and Daniel, someone with whom Lacey works at law school, arrives. It’s Shabbat, and he managed to run all the way to M&A from temple to share that an entire family from his congregation is missing.

Back at Margaret’s place, she and Jamie prepare for the family to come see them. She’s nervous because while she and Taylor are doing okay, Margaret HASN’T SEEN HER OTHER DAUGHTER RACHEL IN 12 YEARS!! WTF?!

Jamie reassures her that Rachel will understand, too, and there’s a knock at the door. They all come in, and Taylor instantly runs in and hugs Jamie, recognizing him instantly and pleased to see him.

Rachel is a bit more cautious coming in. Margaret apologizes to her, and Rachel hugs her. Darryl goes to hug Jamie.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

It’s a happy family reunion, but it feels a bit unearned.

Daniel shares that something is suspect with the missing family, but the police said there was no evidence of foul play, so nothing else happened.

Gabi and Trent head to speak to the rabbi at the temple. He explains that they were a great family who helped people. Another member, Jacob, shares that he’s not surprised that the Braunsteins are missing and alludes to a great deal of anti-semitism.

The rabbi shares that Isaac, the father, was upset earlier that week because someone beat up his son for being Jewish, and Isaac wanted to speak to the parent.

Lacey and Dhan return from breaking in and investigating the house. Dhan notes that someone in the family made a mistake under duress because a pan with grease and milk was left together, which isn’t Kosher.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Dhan wants to walk around the neighborhood to investigate further. He finds fresh tire marks, and Gabi finds Zev’s bag with insulin in it.

From the notes inside, they realize that Zev hasn’t taken insulin since the previous night despite requiring it four times a day.

We see a flashback to Jamie after he did a grocery store run. Carrie is on the phone with him, ensuring that he’s all covered up. Jamie happens across the park and sees his father and sisters playing soccer. He disappears before Darryl can see him, staring at him.

Darryl, Taylor, and Jamie bond while Rachel and Margaret chat. Margaret apologizes again, and Rachel says that she forgives her and knows Margaret did the best that she could.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Rachel takes her moment to talk to Jamie.

Dhan plays the voicemail message that Sir left Lena, in which he strokes her ego and says she was right and he’s abandoning Gabi.

Unfortunately, the FBI hasn’t approved Sir’s temporary release into their custody to capture Lena. But Gabi wants Dhan to keep working on it.

They score footage that reveals that someone attacked Zev, the teen son, and took him. He was trying to get into a house for help.

Jamie and the girls share memories in his old room back at the house. He lets it slip that he hasn’t slept in the room yet, and he’s used to the hotel after being there for a month.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Darryl is upset and takes a minute with Margaret because she didn’t tell him that she found Jamie a month ago.

She reasons that she didn’t want to give him false hope, Carrie was still a threat, and then starts bringing up the past, how he didn’t believe her about Jamie’s red shoes years ago, how he wanted a funeral, and how he had moved on.

Jamie interrupts and shares that they’re on another case, and the team is spread thin. Margaret doesn’t want to leave, but Jamie encourages her, and Darryl says it’s fine because he and the girls need a minute.

Meanwhile, Jamie says he’s going with Margaret, which seems to hurt Darryl, but he hides it well.

Gabi and Trent speak to the boy who bullied Zev and his racist father, who is truly deplorable and says nasty things about the Braunstein family and even demeans Gabi for being Black. Trent doesn’t have any of that, though.

(Mark Miller/NBC)

But apparently, he has nothing to do with the disappearance. He and Isaac had a confrontation, but the bigoted jerk somehow managed to fracture his hand on a brick wall when he took a swing at Isaac. Karma and all that good stuff.

The kid revealed that he had mentioned something about Zev’s sister making sexy videos online, which started the fight with Zev.

They look into these videos, and they’re harmless. Zev’s sister isn’t being indicted and doing some fun but innocent TikTok dancing. Still, it appears from the comments that there are other Orthodox Jews, probably from the temple, who are condemning her for the videos.

Dhan returns and says his FBI handle put his own job on the line, and that’s how he got Sir cleared. But they have to move right that instant.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi doesn’t want to abandon the case with the family, so Dhan tells her he can handle Sir and Lena and won’t let her down.

Gabi and Margaret talk to the rabbi, but he denies that someone there could be behind all of this.

They intend to hold a meeting there in the temple, and Margaret talks Jamie through what to look for to determine whether people are lying.

He thinks about that day when he saw his family at the park, and he was on his way toward them when he noticed a creepy guy watching a young girl.

The sisters text Jamie and say they’re at home when he’s ready.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Zeke finds footage at an ATM, someone holds a gun to Tzierna’s head while she’s taking money out of the ATm. They notice she looks pissed off and puts a number in more than once.

Using combinations of the numbers she uses and equating them to letters, they figure out that she was sending a message that Jacob Lieb from the temple is the one who took her. He wasn’t at the temple when they addressed everyone.

And apparently, he sent messages to the daughter about her dancing videos.

Lieb claims that the temple is conservative, and he wanted them to go somewhere else.

Somehow, they conclude that Lieb wasn’t the person behind the kidnapping but the real target because he’s wealthy. Someone had previously broken into his house.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Dhan and his FBI friend are staking out the motel where they’re supposed to meet Lena. Sir is inside waiting for her to come. He requests to speak to his sister alone before they move in.

Sir ditches the wire while inside, and Lena sneaks into the room through an entrance in the motel’s closet.

Outside, things are tense when Mike, the addict who botched the mission, resulting in Dhan’s captivity, texts Dhan’s FBI friend, whose debt to Dhan must extend to when they were serving together.

He says that Mike is in trouble, but Dhan doesn’t want to hear any of that.

Lena and Sir talk about the past and how that motel used to be like their home, even though Sir didn’t like the filth. He finally confronts her about harming Gabi, and she denies having done anything to her.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi calls Dhan for an update and tells him that being on time was really being late for Sir. They realize Lena must already be in the room.

Dhan and his friend bust into the room, and Lena is upset that Sir chose Gabi over her again. Sir must figure it out because he tells her, “The difference between treason and patriotism is only a matter of dates.”

Whatever message that sends, the siblings fight off Dhan and the agent. Lena manages to get away while Dhan catches Sir while he’s heading out of the crawlspace.

They figure out back at M&A that the van outside pretending to be a locksmith is really a thief robbing people. Lacey recognizes the van from earlier.

They rescue everyone, and Zev is at the hospital.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Dhan comes to the hospital and apologizes to Gabi for messing up. He feels guilty, and she reassures him that he did nothing wrong and that it’s on her and Sir.

This case affects Jamie. He shares with Margaret that he saw Taylor, Darryl, and Rachel, but he saw a man following a little girl. He intervened, telling the little girl that her mother wanted her, and the man took off, but he missed out on seeing his family again until that day.

Gabi speaks to the rabbi after the case. She admits that she sinned a year ago, and it haunts her and everyone around her. He tells her that she can atone and find peace by swearing she’ll never do it again out loud and owning it.

Darryl shows up at Margaret’s place thinking that Jamie was there, and she says that he left hours ago to meet the girls. She calls him freaking out that he’s missing again.

Lena took Jamie and had him held captive, tied to a chair, and rejected Margaret’s call.

