Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 18’s Explosive Finale Leaves Several Lives in Danger and Us in the Dark!

Well, that finale was explosive!

Sue me, I had to get that one out there, but they pulled a bit of a bait-and-switch on us during Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 18, so by the time the finale concluded, it was a shock that lives were hanging in the balance.

And now, we don’t know who we should be worried about until the series returns.

Jo and Link are Annoyingly Happy Newlyweds

Yes, I’m getting the least interesting bit out of the way first.

I surprised no one by having little interest in anything related to Jo and Link during this hour.

It even felt like they were a waste of screentime during the hour, but the entire point of the episode was to show us that they’ve been blissfully happy since their wedding during Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 17.

Given that the hour was also a callback to at least two different iconic Grey’s Anatomy moments, from Mer’s hand on that bomb to the infamous hospital shooting episode, I guess it was on point for Jolink to be the couple too busy having sex in on-call rooms and closets to notice all hell breaking loose around them.

As a bit, it was likely amusing and cute for those who care. I didn’t, but someone out there did, so I hope you enjoyed their moments.

However, we also learned that Jo is having twin girls, and Link was elated about the news. He does scream “Girl Dad,” after all.

Their level of bliss was the hour luring us into their pure happiness before the ending, which now leaves us wondering if Link is someone who could perish.

We last saw him starting his electrical tool in the same OR where the tank was, and the action could have caused the explosion.

It would be just like Grey’s Anatomy to give Jo a bit of happiness and snatch it away. They like that girl suffering to the high heavens.

Jules and Winston Are Still Weirdly Intriguing (Or Intriguingly Weird)

But another couple with some odd moments during the finale was whatever is happening with Winston and Jules.

I still don’t know what to feel about it, but I also cannot take my eyes away from whatever they’re doing with these two. It’s complicated.

Things came to a head for them in the elevator (because, of course, it was the elevator), and after she pressured and pestered him about his sudden distance, coldness, and retreat from mentoring her, Winston admitted that the lines between them got blurry.

He’s not trying to cross clear boundaries, and he’s right in that there’s some muddled stuff between the two.

Jules did that thing where she implied it was all on him while still recognizing that something was there. Still, she’s so fiercely into Cardio and the gig that she’s disappointed that Winston is distancing himself, which means she doesn’t have the best Cardio doctor teaching her.

I don’t know when Winston became the best Cardio surgeon, but sure, okay, I’ll bite.

These are the moments when Winston/Jules feel so Yang-Burke coded.

Could Jules and Beltran Be in Danger?

Jules doesn’t seem to know the effect she has on people around her, and it’s amusing that she’s steadfast in playing it off like she doesn’t have feelings for Winston, too.

Her face tells the story every time, and she sulks like a heartbroken teenager over the prospect of not getting to nip at his heels all day. Oh, Jules!

But she did head to Beltran and wants to work with her, which is some progress on the professional front because Beltran (when they use her) is a badass, and she’d be a great mentor to Jules.

Now, we also have to wonder if tagging along with Beltran may have resulted in the women being in or near the explosion. Oof!

Throwing Piper Perabo Emmys, Snacks, Flowers — The Works!

For this whole Dylan arc, we’ve witnessed how Jenna was this desperate mom coming apart at the seams over her daughter.

During this hour, you could visibly see that something had shifted in her, and she didn’t take kindly to Amelia’s seemingly distant response to her or the idea that she was performing surgery on someone else.

Jenna taking Simone and Amelia hostage was stressful. It was also complicated because you could sympathize with Jenna, but her plan was insane.

Ultimately, she got Amelia to perform this risky procedure and pull it off, saving Dylan. But Jenna’s unhinged thought process didn’t make much room for her to essentially kill herself and her daughter in the process of blowing up the hospital.

Simone was struggling in that room. Jenna posed the biggest threat to her by taking her hostage as Amelia performed the surgery.

Shepherd Family Trauma and Badassery

And Lucas, bless that sweet, floppy-haired man, was in his own little version of Beast Mode over the danger Jenna posed to Simone.

The kid has some serious fights at home, but given that this is the second hostage situation he was in within the past few months, and the Shepherds are accustomed to this type of thing, it’s no surprise.

Seeing Amelia and Lucas work together to pull off this surgery was great. The series doesn’t take enough advantage of the aunt/nephew bond.

It’s peak for Shepherds to do so via a traumatic experience. But they pulled off what should’ve been impossible with a limited crew and not nearly enough tools and imaging.

It was badass.

Jenna’s elated breakdown when she heard her daughter would be okay, including her dropping the gas tank, was such a fantastic scene, and her sobbing until the authorities came in to arrest her was gut-wrenching.

Mer’s presence was nice enough during this hour, especially when she updated us that her Alzheimer’s trial with the female mice was going well and that she was considering coming back more often.

Mer is Still Just Kinda … There (Sometimes)

She even did a decent job connecting with Jenna over motherhood. But overall, it was one of those times where you could’ve taken Mer out, and the hour wouldn’t have lost much.

They didn’t even lock in on how traumatic it was for her that most of her family was in that room.

The hour also didn’t need the little arc with Ben going rogue on a patient for the umpteenth time. We’ve seen it so many times before, and nothing has changed about him and his impulsivity when saving patients.

He can always justify his actions because he’s saving a life, but they play this repeatedly.

Ben is a cowboy, no matter what field he’s in, and that’ll never change. As soon as that explosion happened, he ran back there like he was still on Station 19.

Ben’s Reckless Streak Gets Repetitive in Grey’s Anatomy Franchise

At least thanks to their time jump series finale, we know that Bailey survived this explosion even though she was at the board.

The cliffhanger could place someone like Teddy in danger to maximize the tension between her and Owen.

She and Winston were badasses, too, pulling off their impossible surgery of stapling whatever and saving Nora’s life.

Teddy pulling that off despite what she witnessed is what makes her a great doctor.

Towen Goes Up in Flames

After a full season of their hot mess of a relationship, it’s such a relief that Teddy may have just called Time of Death on her marriage. It has been on life support for too long, and apparently, she’s as tired of it as I am.

Interestingly, we started this with Teddy opening up about their marriage because of her feelings for Cam and wanting to explore them, and now we’ve ended it with her hurt but choosing herself.

The finale also gave us a peek into how much of a mess Lucas and Simone will be next season, too.

Again, pulling this callback for the umpteenth time never gets old because Simoen didn’t get the memo that you should never pick up strange people from Joe’s. After all, you’ll likely be working with them the next day.

Her bathroom hookup is a new intern at the hospital, and he’s not one to hide their history based on his cheeky, arrogant little quip.

Although she looked guilty during that hug, Lucas apologized and felt he was reuniting with Simone. When he learns about Trevor Johnson’s character, he’ll have his heart broken again.

I do love mess.

Over to you, Grey’s Anatomy Fanatics.

