Happy Face Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Lorelai

This scene-by-scene recap of Happy Face Season 1 Episode 6 finds Elijah free and Hazel stranded.

Melissa gets her dad on the phone, asking him about Elijah. He’s never met Elijah. Denise is done with the DA and asks to speak with Keith, who says he killed Heather. He tells her he’s working in the kitchen at the Oregon State Penitentiary. He’s got a job and friends? Well, she’ll rectify that.

He asks Melissa if she received the photo of Brendan. She didn’t ask him to do that. But nobody hurts his little girl.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Josh finds Hazel looking at the drawings. When she tells John about the motel and the trophies, he discovers it’s four hours away. He almost kisses her, but she turns away. He says they should go after lunch tomorrow.

Melissa interviews Denise. She plans on throwing Calloway under the rug. Finding the DNA on the wrench is a game-changer. She believes Keith killed Heather on his own. So either Calloway knows something she doesn’t, or he’s just another man who can’t admit when he’s wrong.

The whole gang is going to Pioneer Falls.

Denise shows her photo album to Melissa, including her own mother, Lorelai, the namesake for Heather’s middle name. Heather’s tattoo was also a nod to Grandma Lorelai. She even had it engraved on her guitar, like her own personal logo.

Denise turns the page, which is empty. Heather’s birthday is this week. Ivy discovers the name Ziggy’s on one of the photos. They had open mic nights. Gabrielle calls. The execution is still set, but she did get a new hearing for Elijah, which is in two days. They’ll present the new evidence.

DA Calloway visits Keith in prison and offers a sandwich. “You think a sandwich will make me forget you told the whole world I was a liar?” Keith says he could smash the beer bottle and slit his throat before the guard returns, but he doesn’t want to wreck his TV privileges.

Calloway wants to know about his partnership with Elijah. He wants an amended confession or else he’s going to extradite Keith to Texas to spend time on death row, which is awful compared to where he is now.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

It’s a one-time offer, as they all are, and Keith picks up the pen. Keith forgot to ask about Calloway’s daughter, Madison. Keith knows how to push buttons, too. He’s out of the secret-keeping business.

The kids arrive at Pioneer Falls. It’s still in business. Hazel walks right up to Room 17. Josh wonders if she’s OK. She seems kind of pissed. Maybe she is. He takes her hands and wonders why.

The others have found the office, and they break in, intending to steal the room key. Why didn’t they just break into the room if they were going to break in?

One of the girls says it’s total murder vibes in there. When they don’t find the trophies in the register, they decide to break into all the other rooms in case the room numbers changed.

Ben’s boss, William, pulls his endorsement of Ben. He’s not the right fit for regional manager. William says he’s taken multiple days off and ran out of a staff meeting. It’s not the right time to add more responsibility to his plate.

Ben kept William’s secret relationship with his secretary for years, but the truth is that William wants Ben gone because of Keith. People don’t want to invest with Ted Bundy’s son-in-law.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

The kids find nothing in any of the rooms, but Josh thinks they could kiss and make things better. It smells in there. He likes her. Hazel wonders if he likes her, then why is Summer here?

He says they broke up. He brought her friends for her. But they’re not her friends. Does he really think they came all this way for Summer? They kiss. This is not good.

Ziggy is an old rocker dude. He doesn’t remember Heather’s face. But if she recorded anything, he’d remember her voice. No such luck. But they know the date she was there, so he takes them to her office.

Summer says there was a bag of jewelry in a locker in the office. There’s no jewelry. They wrote slut on the lockers and left her behind.

Ziggy has VHS recordings of every Open Mic night since the ’80s. But he’s got no Heather Richmond. But Melissa has an idea — what about Lorelai? There she is.

Hazel tries calling all of her “friends,” and only Eva answers. Someone says, “No, fuck her, hang up the phone.” Hazel is scared and alone.

Heather sang Wilson Phillips, Hold On.

Hazel calls Keith for help over either of her parents.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Ziggy remembers Lorelai, who only got better with time. She performed the song she wrote the night she died. All I can imagine is how much Denise would love to see these videos.

Ivy and Melissa try to imagine what happened the rest of the night. The video recorded the open mic in real-time, which might be enough to exonerate Elijah. They rebuilt the timeline around when Elijah clocked into his job, so now they know he has an airtight alibi if she was singing past 9:30.

Keith’s friend picks up Hazel. He wonders if she was chasing Keith’s ghosts. He also wonders if she’s going to do something about her friends. Keith will ask. He doesn’t like weakness. This guy is writing a book about Keither. It will be as big as In Cold Blood, he says.

He hands her the manuscript. Unmasked: The True Story of the Happy Face Killer by Ennis Breeze (maybe?). He was ready to start sending it out to publishers when Keith came out with a new victim. He wants to interview her and Melissa for the book. She owes him that much, right?

When Hazel gets home, she runs to her room and slams the door. Ben is trying to understand, but she won’t open the door. He finds Ennis’s card on the floor outside of her room. Ennis is also a writer for a newspaper.

Ivy interviews Joyce again about what could be next. Melissa wonders if he could walk free after what they have. Either cold hard evidence or the DA admitting his mistake. The worst-case scenario is that they don’t get a new trial, and Elijah is executed in 41 days.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

When Melissa gets a new battery for Tyler, she spots Crimson Whimsey on the guest room floor. She needs to start from the beginning.

Keith called Joyce originally to tell her that he killed Heather and is ready to come clean. That was about three months ago. Why did he call her? He would need her help.

Jillian visited Joyce to deliver her a cell phone. Jillian took photos of Joyce’s murder board to help him remember. She also carved the happy face on the tree by the river. As Keith asked, she even used tongue oil to age the carving.

She claims she wasn’t hurting anyone. She had no idea about the show or Melissa. She thought Keith was going to confess. Melissa says, “Joyce, this is really, really bad.”

Melissa is terrified that Gabriella will be blindsided at the hearing. Ivy says it doesn’t matter now because Elijah has an airtight alibi now. Nothing changes that fact. The video has nothing to do with Melissa or Keith, and they can’t fuck with that.

Ben calls Ennis, angry that he approached Hazel. Ennis says next time, he’ll leave her alone on the side of the road in the dark and hangs up. Ben is perplexed.

Melissa, Ivy, and Denise go to Ennis’s hearing. Oh, I didn’t even think about the fact that Denise will learn that Keith didn’t kill Heather, either. But Carl and his bartender son, Cody (Patrick Gilmore, who starred with Jennifer Spence who plays Renee on Travelers) are there, and Cody looks hella sketch.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

When Gabriella plays the video of Heather singing, Calloway takes notes. When she shows Elijah on camera at the same time, Calloway begins whispering to someone else. Either way, Elijah was nowhere near Dallas.

She can admit the confession and DNA analysis, but does she need to? Of course, Calloway decides to rebut the statement. He has a second of hesitation before supporting a new trial. The judge disagrees.

He would like to vacate the conviction immediately. Calloway does not oppose the ruling. Elijah is sobbing, unsure of what to do next. Can it really be that simple, he probably wonders. After all this time?

Ben is looking at Hazel’s calls on the night she was upset. He calls one of the numbers. It’s Keith. Ben hangs up, and Keith calls again, but Ben doesn’t answer.

Elijah walks out of the courthouse in the clothes Joyce bought for him.

Melissa catches up with Calloway. He wonders if she came to gloat. She came to thank him. He’s not pressing charges against Keith, either. It’s time for new blood. He doesn’t think that his successor will want to bring it up, either because it’s a reminder of the office’s past failings.

She’s excited to share the good news with Ben, but him, not so much. They have a problem. Hazel has been talking with her dad.