Here’s Why You Should Make Time to Watch Murderbot This Summer

As a fan of sci-fi and comedy, it should’ve been a no-brainer that I fell in love with this spring’s Apple TV+ show Murderbot.

Based on a book series by Martha Wells, this show follows a rogue SecUnit, a robot meant to protect people on space expeditions.

(Apple TV+)

The primary focus of the show is the relationship it forms with the group of humans it’s assigned to take care of and how it discovers its own identity.

If you’re looking for a show that has a ton of heart as well as plenty of laughs, you should absolutely tune in before Season 2 drops.

What to Keep In Mind About Murderbot

(Apple TV+)

To be honest, it took me some time to really get into the show for a few reasons.

First of all, the show’s marketing pushes Alexander Skarsgard’s role as the lead.

But arguably, throughout the show, it becomes clear that the ensemble cast of unique characters is what makes it what it is.

Also, I’ll admit that my perception of Alexander Skarsgard mainly came from his guest-starring role on Succession, so I wasn’t sure how suited he would be to play a lead in a comedy.

But to my surprise, he kills it with his performance in Murderbot.

(Apple TV+)

Another aspect of the show that takes some getting used to is the narrative tone.

For most of the show, Murderbot is narrating his own thoughts to give viewers a peek into his thought process. It’s sort of like Joe Goldberg from You.

At first, being directly addressed throughout the show was off-putting, but as the story ramps up, the narrative tone becomes increasingly engaging.

It also takes some time to get used to the world of Murderbot.

With any sci-fi show, worldbuilding is an essential part of understanding the story.

If you stick with the show while it sets up the expansive world, it’ll be worth it!

What I Love About Murderbot

(Apple TV+)

Murderbot is one of those shows that doesn’t pull its punches when it comes to emotional beats, even though it’s billed as a comedy.

Throughout the show, viewers learn more about Murderbot and the people at Preservation Alliance.

The two supporting characters that the show built out excellently were Dr. Mensah and Dr. Gurathin, who both teach Murderbot lessons about discovering its identity.

In turn, they also learn lessons about love and well-being.

I’m trying to remain vague because the experience of watching these characters grow is a special part of the show that I wouldn’t want to take away from anyone.

(Apple TV+)

All I can say is that I was absolutely inconsolable after the season finale (at this point, I beg for anyone who’s watched it to comment below so we can talk about it).

Also, I loved how unapologetically queer the show is.

The characters in this futuristic sci-fi world don’t often fit into the boxes that the real world often tries to pack people into.

In fact, the polyamorous relationship between Pin-Lee, Ratthi, and Arada was one of the most entertaining parts of the show.

Another part of Murderbot I love is how much it leans into being a campy show that lets itself have fun.

(Apple TV+)

This is best seen with clips from the in-universe soap drama Sanctuary Moon, in which Star Trek-esque characters have dramatic, over-the-top storylines.

Plus, who can complain about seeing John Cho in another piece of sci-fi media?

If you’ve been on the fence about watching Murderbot, hopefully this article has persuaded you to give the show a chance!

If you need any further convincing, let’s chat in the comments below.

