The Librarians: The Next Chapter Finale Flips the Script, Setting Up a Crazy Season 2

Critic's Rating: 3.75 / 5.0

Well, that’s not how I expected The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 to conclude, but I’m intrigued about where things will go next.

This series has been such a refreshing delight this summer that it’s a real shame it’s now heading into what will no doubt be a long hiatus.

That’s the curse of loving a summer series: just when you’re fully invested, it’s time to wait months for answers.

But we have a lot to unpack from this finale, so let’s dive in.

From the moment Gregor was introduced, the possibilities felt endless. He’s the kind of villain who thrives in a franchise like The Librarians — clever, dangerous, and theatrical enough that you never quite know what angle he’ll play next.

One of the unwritten rules of this universe is that villains rarely stay gone forever. They have a knack for resurfacing when you least expect it.

That’s why I don’t believe for a second that Gregor will stay stuck inside the sword for long. For now, sure, he’s trapped, but he’s too formidable and too adaptable to remain sidelined.

Gregor’s Story Needs to Continue on The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2

When the story demands it, he’ll find a way back — probably at the worst possible moment for the team.

Gregor’s master plan in the finale was poorly thought out, and his downfall ultimately came from underestimating the team’s skill and determination.

If there’s one thing this group has proved time and again, it’s that they’ll push themselves to the limit to save the day. No matter how dire the odds, they’ll find a way to prevail.

The final showdown between Gregor and Vikram certainly had spectacle, but I’ll admit I was expecting something more.

Maybe I wanted Gregor to cement himself as a bigger, looming presence heading into The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2. Still, the confrontation served its purpose — especially for Vikram’s arc.

Vikram has battled imposter syndrome all season, much of it stemming from his past mistakes. Defeating Gregor gave him a long-overdue confidence boost.

It proved to him — and the rest of us — that he does have what it takes to lead. And given how much time he’s spent looking backward, it was a relief to see him take a big step forward.

The episode also flirted with the idea that the Library might be done with Lysa, Connor, and Charlie. If the team had been split up, it would have left the door wide open for magical threats to run rampant.

Luckily, the final mission of the season ended up being the first of many for this crew. They work too well together to be dismantled now.

The Team is Unique

That’s one of the joys of The Librarians — every member brings something unique to the table.

And now, with Vikram seemingly free of the weight of his past, we can look forward to him stepping into a more decisive leadership role.

His conversation with Anya — who reassured him she’s safe in the 1800s — felt like the emotional closure he needed to stop second-guessing himself finally.

That said, I wouldn’t mind if Christian Kane’s Jacob Stone took on a more permanent leadership position.

Jacob has unmatched experience, a cool head under pressure, and the ability to put personal issues aside for the greater good.

On the finale alone, he quite literally saved the day by bringing the Sword of Excalibur into the battle to help Vikram take down Gregor.

If that’s not a hero move, I don’t know what is. Jacob has consistently proven he can hold a team together and get results.

Having him in a larger role next season wouldn’t mean sidelining anyone — it would only strengthen the dynamic.

Big Changes Are on the Horizon

The ending also planted plenty of seeds for The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2. We already know Lindy Booth will reprise her role, which will thrill longtime fans.

And then there’s the final scene: Dominic Monaghan as Merlin. That’s a casting choice with serious potential.

We don’t yet know how central Merlin will be. Will he be an overarching character like Gregor, or more of a mysterious figure who drifts in and out of the story?

Either way, Dominic Monaghan brings enough charisma and gravitas to make Merlin a force to be reckoned with.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 finale may not have gone in the direction I anticipated, but it sets up an exciting path forward.

Gregor’s imprisonment feels temporary, Merlin’s arrival adds intrigue, and Vikram’s growth opens new doors for the team.

If the writers build on these threads while leaning into the adventurous spirit that makes this franchise special, Season 2 could be even wilder than the first.

And honestly, after a finale like this, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What are your thoughts on the way things played out, The Librarians: The Next Chapter Fanatics?

Do you think Vikram can now comfortably lead, or do you think someone else, like Jacob, should step in as team leader?

What’s your take on Merlin’s arrival? Do you have any theories?

Hit the comments.

Watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter Online

