NBC Cheat Sheet: Chicago Fire is a Lock for Renewal, Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society Are Headed for Cancellation

We’re fast approaching upfronts, so there’s no time like the present for a status update on our favorite broadcast TV shows.

Once again, the networks we know and love have been saddled with dwindling ratings, which has forced executives to get crafty in recent years to keep our most beloved shows on the air.

Episode orders have gotten smaller, and the cast per episode has diminished to make shows more financially feasible in the wake of a disastrous time for the ad market.

(NBC/Peter Gordon)

NBC has had so much success over the years with shows like Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU, but there are questions about their long-term viability in the current TV climate because, contrary to popular belief, they have also continued dropping in the ratings this season.

Let’s take a deeper dive below into NBC’s scripted offerings and their prospects as we head into the new year.

Brilliant Minds – Could Go Either Way

(Rafy/NBC)

The Zachary Quinto-fronted medical drama hasn’t had the best ratings on Monday nights out of The Voice, but the singing competition is down quite a bit this season.

Brilliant Minds is pulling in 3 million viewers and a 0.24 rating. The good news is that it has recovered from working series lows in the middle of the season, showing the network that it does have some staying power.

Unfortunately, the numbers are not great, and NBC might think a new drama would be a gamble that could pay off next season.

Also going against Brilliant Minds is that it didn’t secure a backorder, so we may be in for a turbulent few weeks as we await word on its fate.

Chicago Fire – Certain Renewal

(NBC/Peter Gordon)

Chicago Fire is averaging 5.8 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic in live + same-day results.

These numbers are down considerably from the show’s heyday, but are dominant results by broadcast TV standards.

Like other NBC shows, the firefighter drama is down almost 20% in the demo season to season.

These numbers are still excellent, but the only cause for concern is Chicago Fire’s age, which means the show costs much more to produce than a newer series.

The show has parted ways with many big names over the years in an effort to curb expenses, so there’s every reason to believe producers would part with more if it meant the series was in any immediate danger.

Chicago Med – Certain Renewal

(NBC/George Burns, Jr)

Chicago Med kicks off Wednesday nights for NBC and is in the same boat as Chicago Fire. It is also averaging 5.9 million viewers and a 0.41 rating.

The series isn’t quite as old as the mothership, but it’s doing what it needs to do to keep viewers tuning in.

The Windy City-set medical drama has survived plenty of cast shakeups, so there’s every reason to believe it would continue to perform well if producers were instructed to trim the budget to keep the show on the air.

We must stress that these numbers warrant the show’s current budget, so there’s a slim chance that the show will be canceled soon.

Chicago P.D. – Certain Renewal

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Chicago P.D. is down quite a bit, but it’s certainly not out by any stretch of the imagination. The Chicago Fire spinoff is averaging 4.7 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the demo, off over 25% year-to-year.

The numbers are a bit lower than the other two entries in the One Chicago franchise, which can be attributed to the show’s later time period. Fewer people watch TV in the 10/9c time slot.

The only way Chicago P.D. will end soon is if NBC hands the 10/9c slot back to affiliates, which has been discussed quite a bit in the past.

At some point, the ratings will push NBC to make some decisions that fans don’t agree with, and it will be a harsh day for everyone involved.

Found – Could Go Either Way

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Found is a fast-paced thrill ride, but viewers are rejecting the show this season for some reason or another. It’s down almost 30% in the demo, with a concerning 0.22 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

The decision to pair it up with Law & Order: SVU could be to blame because it may be too heavy for viewers to watch two similar shows back-to-back.

Still, Found has always been a strong performer on Peacock, so we’re not ruling it out entirely right now.

It has a fighting chance of renewal, but it will all depend on how The Hunting Party performs at midseason and the strength of NBC’s pilots.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society – Certain Cancellation

(NBC/Screenshot)

Unsurprisingly, one of the season’s least-talked-about shows is one of the lowest-rated.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is averaging around 1 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Since it was swiftly moved to Fridays, we should not expect more episodes to be produced.

NBC bet too heavily on the power of Suits here as a lead-in. Ultimately, the shows were incompatible.

Happy’s Place – Renewed

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Reba McEntire’s highly publicized return to the comedy world didn’t set the ratings on fire, but it was a reliable performer on Friday nights amid stiff competition from CBS.

The comedy averaged around 3.5 million viewers and has a 0.27 rating in the demo, which was pretty good for the night.

If we have to guess, it will be paired with St. Denis Medical, perhaps on a new night, to create a new comedy one-two-punch.

The Irrational – Could Go Either Way

(NBC/Sergei Bachlakov)

The Irrational is in the same deep water as Found, with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series has received some praise this season, but it doesn’t quite have the same buzz as Found, which could be a problem when their numbers are so similar.

There’s no telling what NBC will do, but the best thing The Irrational could do is rise a little in the ratings.

On a positive note, it is a robust performer in delayed viewing, so perhaps NBC will keep it around, or ship it off to Peacock.

Law & Order – Could Go Either Way

(NBC/Virginia Sherwood)

NBC canceled Law & Order once before, and sadly, its future isn’t certain in today’s climate.

The TV institution currently averages 3.7 million viewers and has a 0.29 rating among adults 18-49.

Despite the network’s best hopes, the show has never been able to recapture the ratings glory from its formative years, and it hasn’t even had the same level of recognition.

Truthfully, we’re surprised it lasted into this season because it would have made more sense to keep Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Certain Renewal

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The Mariska Hargitay-fronted procedural is showing its age in 2024.

The current season of Law & Order: SVU delivered an average audience of 3.7 million viewers and a 0.35 rating among adults 18-49, which is down 25% year over year.

The series has been a strong digital performer in recent years, so there’s no way this one will disappear for another few years.

If the worst were to happen and NBC canceled the show, it would be purely for financial reasons or if Mariska wanted out. Plus, there’s no way the network would part ways with it without a fight.

Lopez vs. Lopez – Could Go Either Way

(Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The third-season comedy averaged 1.9 million viewers and a 0.20 rating among adults 18-49, which is decent for a Friday evening.

The numbers are not far behind where it was last season, so the comedy has proven to be a reliable performer.

The only way we don’t see it surviving into next season is if NBC cuts back on comedies in favor of other formats.

Night Court – Could Go Either Way

(Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Night Court had a high-flying debut two years ago, but the numbers since have trended downward.

The series has skated by because most NBC shows have been dropping, but its Season 3 performance could seal its fate.

The series is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.23 rating in the demo, which would be respectable if we were near the end of the season.

If the Melissa Rauch revival can stop dropping in the back half of the season, it could eke out a surprise fourth-season renewal.

Suits LA – Likely Cancellation

(David Astorga/NBC)

Oh, Suits LA, what could have been!

The spinoff leaned too heavily on the nostalgia and squandered what could have been a solid entry in the franchise.

And the numbers have been worrisome. The series is averaging just 1.6 million viewers and a 0.19 rating, proving that NBC either waited too long or messed the show up.

There is a chance it could get another shot with a relaunch if the streaming numbers are good. That’s a big if.

St. Denis Medical – Renewed

(NBC)

St. Denis Medical had plenty of positive buzz ahead of its launch, and the show reaped many rewards when it kicked off with almost 4 million viewers and a 0.51 rating.

Unfortunately, the numbers have cooled off considerably, but were still in safe territory.

NBC has spoken positively of the show’s numbers post-air date through DVR and Peacock, so there is an appetite for the show, even if many of its viewers prefer to watch on their own terms.

Thankfully, it scored a renewal.

The Hunting Party – Could Go Either Way

(David Astorga/NBC)

The Blacklist-esque thriller didn’t set the ratings on fire, but its numbers are comparable to those of its timeslot predecessor, Brilliant Minds.

With Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society cratering, there’s a case for renewing The Hunting Party.

But time will tell if NBC wants more.

The constantly changing broadcast TV industry also changes the barometer for success, so there may still be some shocking cancellations this season.

Every year, we’re duped into believing our favorite shows are a safe bet for renewal.

We know you hold some of these shows near and dear to your hearts, so be sure to weigh in with our polls and in the comments below about what shows you couldn’t live without and which you’d be happy to show the door!

