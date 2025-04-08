The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: Three Billboards

We’re back with The Rookie and a fun Miles-centered hour.

If you want our The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13 Review, we have you covered.

This is a scene-by-scene recap of the hour. So, let’s get into it!

(Disney/Mike Taing)

We open with our cowboy Miles waking up in his car to Celina and her annoying boyfriend there, ready for a run. Why is he still a thing? Anyway.

Nolan and Bailey talk about the social worker who they’re meeting with about getting a child, but everyone keeps looking at him. He finally notices that there is a billboard of his face, asking if he’s a dirty cop.

He and Bailey meet up with the lady at a cafe and do their best to keep her from seeing the billboard.

The Rookie appears to be based on a movie theme, so it makes sense why this one is called Three Billboards.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Nyla talks to the rest of the group about their initiative with cops and the community, and they all brainstorm about who could have placed that billboard since it is expensive.

Lucy is worried because she had Rachel set up for a job with Luna, but she didn’t show up. She tells Tim that Rachel has been pulling away from her ever since she moved out. Nolan says she may be going through something, and it’s worth checking in with her and offering support.

Celina is riding alone now and manages to nab three perpetrators on her way to the station while talking to her annoying boyfriend, who is hanging out at her and Lucy’s apartment, writing songs about Celina, and talking about bringing over equipment.

Lucy talks to Rachel again, and she’s really flaky, something Nolan can agree on as the two of them are riding together.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

They stop a person who has been speeding down the street, and when they pull him over, a motorcyclist rides past them, throws a grenade into the pulled-over person’s car, and speeds off. The car explodes right in front of Nolan and Lucy.

Nolan and Lucy have another run-in with the motorcyclist, who must’ve done a hit and then tosses another grenade at them, which just narrowly avoids Nolan and Lucy.

Meanwhile, when Celina isn’t trying to tell her boyfriend to simmer down when he shows her that he moved all the furniture around in the apartment, she heads into a home and finds that a woman has been badly tortured and is bleeding and sprawled across a desk.

As the team talks over the latest grenade issue and the tortured wife of the dead guy, a bus with the same billboard about Nolan rolls past.

Meanwhile, Angela and Nyla are giving updates about the case when they see another billboard with their faces on it. They ask if they can trust these cops. Harper is not happy about the picture they used. They talk to Wesley about it, who says they can build a better case this time.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Miles has a run-in with a former rival of his, who has the career Miles expected. Miles ends up going to the man’s mansion later to talk to him and hang out. AJ offers Miles the chance to stay all night and party, pick a room in the mansion and crash, and so forth.

AJ does an interview with SportsCenter while Miles is there, and AJ pulls Miles into the frame where the sportscaster mentions his tragic career end and thanks him for his service.

The social worker shows up at Bailan’s house to discuss the billboards she sees and what they mean. She brings up various events where their lives were in danger and all of the crazy things that have happened to them.

Miles catches AJ’s friend, who serves as “chief of staff,” stealing AJ’s jewelry. They have a tense interaction.

Miles bumps into Rachel at the party with a guy, and he’s concerned that she’s wasted and someone is taking advantage of her. He calls Lucy and warns her about it.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

She’s at home with Rodge and Celina, and they’re being obnoxious. Seriously, why is Rodge still there?

Bailan worries that the social worker will deem them unfit parents, and Nolan seemingly starts convincing her that maybe that’s the case.

Lucy, Celina, and Rodge show up at the party and Lucy bogards her way in to find Rachel. She’s definitely super drunk.

Miles overheard that AJ’s friend was panning something and still stealing. He talks to AJ about it, and he admits that he already knows. AJ opens up to Miles about being lonely and needing to have people around, so he puts up with all of that so he can have that.

He tells AJ that he has to be careful about who he keeps around, and Aj offers him a chance to be his own security and stick around. Miles declines but also looks around and seems to be considering something.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Angela and Harper talk to the tortured wife. She says that the motorcyclist killed her husband over a job they were working. She says that the next job is AJ’s house.

Celina and Lucy talk to Miles as they continue trying to find Rachel. They also get a call from Angela and Harper, who warn them that a home invasion crew is coming after AJ’s house.

Rodge found Rachel passed out, sleeping in one of the rooms.

In that instant, Miles notices that someone drugged the strawberry smoothies, and the armed gunman starts shooting. A full shootout happens between the gunmen and the cops. Miles fights off the manager. They fight in the swimming pool.

He finally succeeds in taking him down. Sean claims that he got in bed with the wrong people and owed them money. His plan was to ensure that a robbery gone wrong took AJ out for the season so he could make money on a bet.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

The remaining gunmen who run are caught by Nolan and Bradford outside the mansion and surrender.

Bradford congratulates Miles on doing a good job today. Miles shares that AJ offered him a job that pays twice the salary of LAPD and that he hasn’t given an answer yet. He thinks it may be a good life.

Bradford reminds him that Miles will be a paid friend if he does that, and he’ll be wasting his talent by taking the easy road.

AJ shows up at the station and asks Miles about the job and if he wants it, but Miles declines. He says that it’s no longer his calling, but being a cop is. AJ understands and says to let him know if he needs anything, and Bradford puts in a request for season tickets, which AJ agrees to.

Wesley tells Nolan that Glasser is behind the billboards, trying to tamper with possible juries and help his case.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Lucy talks to Rachel, who is hungover. She tells Lucy that her father died a few months ago of prostate cancer and that she didn’t tell anyone and couldn’t talk about it.

Celina comes home to Rodge, and she had intention on telling him he needs to leave, but he makes the decision himself without her having to do it.

We end with another lovey-dovey Bailan scene of them maybe trying to have children the natural way. Eww.

