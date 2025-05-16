The Bachelor’s Rose Has Wilted – Here’s How ABC Can Revive the Once-Hot Dating Format

The Bachelor has fallen from its pedestal on ABC.

Tuning in to watch 25 women attempt to win the heart of a bachelor is no longer.

It has become a circus filled with wannabe or established influencers looking to boost their social media following.

Several of the last The Bachelor leads have flopped, and the breakup-to-marriage ratio has dwindled significantly.

However, ABC could turn things around with some adjustments if they are serious about keeping the show on air.

Will the network tweak things before it reaches a point beyond saving?

The Bachelor Needs To Return To Regular Guys

There have been some casting issues over the last several seasons, especially with the lead and the women.

With 29 Bachelor seasons, one would think they had a formula for success. However, they don’t.

If ABC wants to turn things around, choosing men from a normal-ish walk of life would be a start.

Leads like Sean Lowe, Ben Flajnik, and Jason Mesnick were some of the best casting choices.

Grant Ellis and Joey Graziadei were decent choices, but there were a few flops in recent years, too.

Choosing The Bachelor leads with notoriety added complications.

Juan Pablo Galavis and Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn’t do the show any favors, as both seasons were disastrous.

ABC Needs To Stop Casting Influencers or Wannabes

When The Bachelor applications were sent in by women who wanted to find love and not fame, it was still an interesting watch.

The last several seasons have been filled with wannabe influencers or women who need to grow their social media following and are using the show.

What better publicity than doing a reality TV show that airs on ABC?

It’s overdone, and honestly, annoying.

There are better shows to use than The Bachelor.

Stop Filming The Bachelor Too Far In Advance

Seasons are usually filmed months in advance, giving social media outlets ample time to circulate leaks and spoilers.

Listen, I love spoilers like the next person, but knowing the outcome before meeting the women isn’t my cup of tea.

Because there are various The Bachelor spin-offs, filming ahead makes sense.

However, putting the cast in quarantine and keeping them there until the show airs would be a better idea, and keep spoiler hunters at bay.

They could speed up the timeline if isolation and quarantine don’t work. There would be less filler and more focus on the dates and the connection between the women and the lead.

Change When The Bachelor Airs

The time slot and day of the week could be changed, too.

As of now, The Bachelor airs on Monday nights.

The seasons typically run from January through March.

Moving it to a Wednesday night could help with ratings and increase viewership.

Any day would work to test whether an adjustment would give The Bachelor a new feeling.

There are plenty of options for revamping the reality TV dating show, especially if the network is willing to focus more on casting and vetting the women.

