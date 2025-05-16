Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 22 Finale Spoilers: If You Come for Intelligence, You Better Not Miss!

If you come for the Intelligence Unit, you better not miss.

After Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 21, we learned the hard way that Reid is Intelligence’s most diabolical and formidable antagonist to date.

In one fell swoop, he arrested Torres, suspended Burgess, and disbanded Intelligence, just because he can, and Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 22 will deliver the fallout from this man’s villainy.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Evil Lurks Behind a Badge; The Warnings Were True

For most of Chicago PD Season 12, Reid was this man who showed up on occasion here and there, but remained an enigma.

Part of the reason was that Shawn Hatosy is the single hardest working man on television these days, and he was likely juggling The Pitt, Rescue HI-Surf, and who knows what else, along with this.

But another reason for it is that sometimes the best, scariest opponents are those you don’t see — those who lurk in the shadows and pose threats we cannot imagine.

We’ve seen here and there that there’s something not quite right about Reid — the way he speaks about the city and how he runs it as if he’s a King moving chess pieces or they’re bugs he’s waiting to squash is alarming.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

But then we saw he had his hands in some drug dealings, multiple deaths, and he collects intel, secrets, and blackmail like Infinity Stones.

Reid is a Comic Book Villain

Hell, Reid is as textbook comic villain as it gets, and it’s delicious!

He’s had his thumb on Intelligence for quite some time, well before the full unit knew about it.

Hopefully, one of the things the season finale will address is how Reid got the information he did on Intelligence.

From the moment he introduced himself, there was something untrustworthy about him, and it felt like he was waiting for any slip-ups so he could gather information against people.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Otero admitted this to Voight, and he’s done that with everyone he’s worked with.

Reid is a dangerous man, but there has to be some way he managed to learn things about Torres and Gloria that Burgess covered for Torres, and whatever else he has on Intelligence.

That’s not all he has, right? Something tells me he knows even more, but someone had to leak these things to him, but who?

Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 22’s title is “Vows,” and it may finally deliver the answers we need.

Vows is Aptly Titled for Many Reasons

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Episode titles almost always have some significance, and “Vows” is a great one because I envision it having multiple meanings here.

The most obvious is Kim and Adam’s wedding. They’ll exchange vows in one of the most highly anticipated moments of the season, hell, the series.

However, I can also envision that “vows” may apply to Voight, his duties, and the assertions he makes.

Voight vows to take down Reid come hell or high water, and he’s bringing both himself, like an avenging angel.

But Voight could’ve made some silent vows to himself, those he lost, or those he cares about (Chapman) about doing and being better, behaving a certain way, and he’s tried to honor them.

Vows — Kept or Broken Are Finale’s Theme

(Lori Allen/NBC)

However, Reid is giving him no choice but to break those.

On the flip side, he could be upholding vows, too, particularly in taking Reid down by any means necessary and staying true to his darkest, rawest sense of self.

“Vows” could also easily apply to Torres. He’s a religious man, so it would speak to a particular subset of him that he’s tried to uphold and keep but feels as if he failed — or vows he made to his mother about the trajectory of his life and where he was headed versus what he escaped.

Do you see what I mean about it having many meanings?

Voight took a vow to protect the city, and he’ll do it, however necessary, including going off the books.

Reid may have disbanded Intelligence, but that doesn’t stop the unit from coming together off-book to continue its mission. Do we expect anything else from them?

A Unit Disbanded Goes Off-Grid

(Lori Allen/NBC)

The synopsis teases that Internal Affairs is already investigating the unit, and the promo also implies that when Reid appears to hold a press conference to discuss the investigation into Intelligence.

It means everyone has to come together on their own time to figure this out, and the photos suggest they find some old warehouse or something like that to do the job off the grid.

But most exciting of all, we’ll see involvement from the whole crew!

One can only imagine what it was like for Kiana when she learned what happened offscreen. Of all the times for a girl to sit out, she missed a big one.

But we see her with her most special dynamics on the unit, Ruzek, the brother-in-arms with whom she’s been uniquely bonded since Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 2, and her partner, Torres, with whom she also has this inexplicable thing that keeps us intrigued.

Free Our Boy Torres! Dante and Kiana Reunite

(Lori Allen/NBC)

If Torres is with the team, it at least means he’s out of jail. We’ll have to see if it’s a matter of someone bailing him out (what are the odds that it’s Kiana? Maybe Voight?) or if they drop the charges against him.

The promo gives us a shot of poor Torres sitting behind bars, and it’s heartbreaking. We all know he’s had a checkered past, and the last time he was locked away while undercover at a juvie, he was having panic attacks.

Plus, it’s not good for a cop to be in jail in the first place. Voight learned that in the worst possible way when an inmate killed Olinsky, so it’s likely Voight did everything possible to keep that same fate from happening to someone else he cares about.

We also see Trudy in the mix, too.

The Finale Puts Trudy to Use

They’ve criminally underused her all season (well, most seasons), so it’s thrilling to see her all-in on this covert thing, too! Let our girl see some more action!

(Lori Allen/NBC)

And last but not least, even Chapman is around for this ordeal.

It’s like an Intelligence version of the Dream Team — superheroes forced into hiding need to regroup before they strike back against the enemy stronger and more effectively.

In the promo, we hear Chapman telling Voight not to do something he can’t turn back from. That signature, gravely voice responds, “I have to.”

In the final moments of the penultimate hour, it was clear that Voight was shutting Chapman out and facing himself in the mirror because he realized there was only one way to deal with Reid.

Voight has to tap into his Dark Voight — the old-school version of himself who obliterated past the line and was relentless, terrifying, effective, and diabolical in his own right.

Unleashing Dark Voight

(Lori Allen/NBC)

To slay a dragon like Reid, Voight has to be one himself, and it’s well past time to unclip the leash and let it rip.

Chapman wants to keep Voight from going too far and reaching a point of no return, and that’s admirable — she cares about him. But sometimes, you can only fight fire with fire.

The season finale teases an epic showdown like none other, and it wouldn’t be surprising if, with these extremes, the only outcome is someone dead.

But there’s light for Intelligence at the end of the tunnel.

The entire situation has Burgess and Ruzek pondering whether they need to postpone their wedding, but there’s no way on earth that’s happening.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Burzek is Going to the Chapel, Baby!

Fortunately, the photos show that the Burzek’s journey to their wedding went off without a hitch, and goodness, Kim is an absolute vision in her dress!

In one of the stills, we see Voight at the wedding, and to our absolute delight, Mak is by Kim’s side, likely serving as her Maid of Honor.

Our guy, Atwater, is there, too. We wondered if he’d be Kim’s Man of Honor or Ruzek’s Best Man. He’s both of their best friend — their family. In a way, he’s both at once.

After an incredible season for Ruzek, especially capturing his home life and the beautiful and heart-wrenching dynamic with Disco Bob, it’s heartwarming to see that he’s at the wedding, too.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

He’s right behind Ruzek, and we can only hope he’s having one of his good days and enjoying the wedding properly. It’s what he’s been looking forward to most.

It seems Disco Bob is just like many of the fandom in that regard.

This wedding is over a decade in the making.

Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 22 May be the Best Finale in Years

After a previous engagement, heartbreak, nearly losing each other multiple times, reunions, raising a child, and forming their own family together, Burzek finally gets their happily ever after.

Oh, it will be special and the icing on the cake.

(Lori Allen/NBC)

We can expect such a satisfying, thrilling season finale.

I, for one, cannot WAIT to see it. How about you, Chicago PD Fanatics?

The Chicago PD Season finale airs Wednesday, May 21 at 10/9c

Check out the promo!

