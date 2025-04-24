The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery Returns to Audible — Check Out an Exclusive Sneak Peek!

With many scripted series slowing down for the summer, Audible has an exciting new audio drama for listeners.

The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery premieres on Audible today, Friday, April 24.

The Audible original features Jon Hamm‘s return as the titular detective and is described as a “tale of corruption, power, and displacement.”

The project is “set amidst the backdrop of real-life events around the battle for the land that surrounds Dodger’s stadium,” the logline teases.

“It’s 1957, four years after Jack Bergin left the FBI, and he’s quickly established himself as L.A.’s hottest private investigator who can handle the most sensitive cases for the city’s biggest players,” Audible says of the series.

Jon Hamm’s The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery Is Great

“When Jack’s ex-girlfriend, Lala Portal, asks him to help a young man wrongly accused of murder, Jack takes the case without realizing it’s a loose thread that will unspool a web of power, corruption, and murder that reaches to the highest levels of the city’s government and elite.

His investigation leads him to Solano Canyon — a robust Mexican-American community near the future home of Dodger’s Stadium — which is being threatened by powerful forces who aim to condemn and redevelop the neighborhood for financial gain.

Set in the aftermath of the infamous Chavez Ravine evictions, this audio drama immerses listeners in a murder mystery that reveals the gritty underbelly of a city on the cusp of transformation, where the price of progress may be more than anyone is willing to pay.”

The impressive cast is rounded out by Alia Shawkat, Ana De La Reguera, John Slattery, Omar Epps, and Erin Moriarty.

Audio dramas have risen over the last few years, and if you’re into listening to audiobooks, they’re probably just what you’re looking for.

Sometimes I yearn for sound effects in some scenes, to, you know, take me into the drama. Audio dramas do just that, and can attract some A-list talent to boot.

The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery is a follow-up to The Big Lie: A Jack Bergin Mystery, which debuted in 2022 and drew rave reviews from listeners.

To celebrate the premiere of The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery, TV Fanatic has scored a sneak peek at one of the new episodes.

The clip showcases a tense exchange between Jack and David (Slattery).

Check it out below.

