The Last Frontier Teaser Drops — Prison Plane + Boom = Our Kind of Show

Apple TV+ just dropped a teaser for its new thriller The Last Frontier.

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Con Air and Yellowstone had a moody, prestige TV baby set in the Alaskan wilderness, well, you’re in luck.

This is what TV is made for, am I right?

(Courtesy of Apple TV+)

From The Blacklist‘s Jon Bokenkamp and The Call’s Richard D’Ovidio, this ten-episode series stars Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) as Frank Remnick.

Remnick is the lone U.S. Marshal overseeing one of the quietest and most remote corners of America… until it’s not so quiet anymore.

And while Apple would prefer we discuss the ensemble cast — including Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessel, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and the legendary Alfre Woodard — we’re still fixated on that teaser, which you can catch below.

It’s a contrast to the first photos they’ve released, which you’re seeing throughout the article.

(Apple TV+/Screenshot)

There’s no dialogue. There’s no real setup.

There’s just a haunting view of the inside of a plane full of orange jumpsuits as it coasts silently over snowy terrain.

And then we see him: the inmate in the back row. He’s hooded and shackled, flanked by two empty seats like he’s the final boss in a video game.

Within seconds, the plane explodes into a panic of metal and fire.

So, yeah… this isn’t your standard prisoner transport. And we’re guessing this crash was no accident.

(Courtesy of Apple TV+)

The series kicks off when that transport plane goes down in the middle of nowhere, unleashing dozens of violent inmates into the Alaskan wilds.

Remnick, naturally, has to step up and figure out how to protect the nearby town.

But here’s the kicker: he starts to suspect the crash was intentional — part of a much bigger, darker plan.

And now he’s stuck in the middle of it, likely outnumbered, definitely outgunned, and surrounded by snow.

(Courtesy of Apple TV+)

The show premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 10, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.

If you’re into snowy survival, complex lawmen, or hooded inmates who seem a little too calm in the face of fiery death, The Last Frontier should absolutely be on your radar.

Personally, I’m eager for the chaos and to see who comes out on top.

Get your first look at the scene that sets the show in motion below.

What do you think?

Everything about this screams edge-of-your-seat action and adventure.

I’m all in. What about you?

