The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13 Perfectly Spotlights A Lovable Miles Penn (and Pissed Off Lucy)

Critic's Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

4.6

That was a really solid episode!

Miles taking center stage during The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13 was a true gift, as it allowed the hour to delve deeper into our remaining beloved new rookie and follow up on something that had lingered for him since he arrived.

I’m so happy that he’s realized that being a cop is his calling and that he never has to doubt where life has taken him.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

The season’s theme of utilizing elements of popular films continued, and this time, they most overtly nodded at Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, when a series of billboards featuring some of the station’s finest appeared on cab signs and buses around the city.

Admittedly, it was a bit amusing when we saw that huge sign asking if Nolan was a dirty cop, just as he and Bailey met up with the social worker to discuss their pursuit of starting a family.

Their attempts to shuffle that woman inside the cafe to avoid her seeing it made for an amusing moment. It was equally funny when Harper wasn’t so much upset about the billboard’s existence but that they used a picture she didn’t like.

Also, it’s so fitting that she and Angela appeared together in theirs. They’re such a formidable pair that, by now, it doesn’t even feel like one exists without the other.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

What was surprising was when Wesley shared that Glasser was behind the billboards. It was some effort of his to influence how his case and trial played out, starting a smear campaign against the cops who arrested him and tampering with the jury pool.

But how on earth did Glasser have enough money to do all of that? Also, does this mean we may see Glasser again someday?

If not this season, could he show up next season?

Interestingly, they didn’t take the opportunity to connect this to Oscar instead. We’ve had Jason and Monica’s returns, but not him. But The Rookie always keeps a villain or two in their back pocket while forgetting about some of the others until much later.

Amid all this, Bailan seemed to conclude that they should reevaluate how they’ll have children, if they even have them.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

When the social worker listed all the times they found themselves in dangerous, life-threatening situations, it looked particularly bad. Although they don’t have the dangers of the everyday first responder, somehow, they have enough action, trauma, and drama to put anyone off.

Their scenes were mostly amusing during the hour, which is always nice, considering they can be so annoying. But that honor went to Celina and Rodge instead.

The Rodge gag wasn’t fun. He was far too obnoxious, and the attempts to make him comedic relief felt forced.

It irritated my entire soul how he made himself at home in Lucy’s apartment, brought musical equipment, switched things around, and generally overstayed his welcome.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

And don’t even get me started on him tagging along to the mansion only to get caught up in all that there.

Also, since when can a cop take so many personal calls while on shift?

I’m glad Celina is so great now that she can score three arrests on her way to the station and encounter an intense situation where she rescues a woman who armed robbers tortured. Still, the phone calls with Rodge made her seem too unprofessional.

Celina has been on a roll this season, so it was genuinely grating that Rodge brought her down. But at least he’s gone, for now.

But the hour does particularly well in having all of these fractions and cases dovetail into the same one and Miles’ storyline. It came together smoothly, was action-packed, and showcased many of the characters well.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Nolan and Lucy riding together for the first time in years was fun, and the explosions were so shocking that the case instantly had my undivided attention.

Pissed off Lucy was a particular highlight as she and Nolan had way too many close calls with explosives.

But it all connected, as these armed robbers were the ones who tortured the woman because her husband previously worked jobs with them. Thanks to his shady manager, she directed them toward AJ, the next target.

Initially, it drove me nuts that Miles went to AJ’s house and was so desperate to experience a taste of the life he thought he could’ve had if he hadn’t blown out his knee.

It felt like it set him up for heartbreak, and it was ill-advisable and something Bradford warned him against. As things escalated and unfolded, I went from agitated to fearful that something bad would happen to Miles in myriad ways.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

But in the end, it was good that he was there.

For one, he was crucial in informing Lucy about Rachel’s presence, and through that whole ordeal, Lucy finally learned what was behind Rachel’s weird distance and concerning behaviors.

Sadly, she was a woman mourning the loss of her father to cancer, and it took a huge toll on her emotionally. She didn’t want to be alone but couldn’t open up to her friend. I hated that for her, but I’m happy it wasn’t something more serious.

But Miles also saved AJ and, ironically, his career.

AJ wasn’t a bad guy, and it was a relief that he wasn’t setting Miles up for humiliation or anything like that when he had him join him during the SportsCenter interview.

He’s just a man who couldn’t handle the fame and fortune either. Even with all that he had and this huge life that Miles thought he desired, AJ was lonely enough to knowingly surround himself with toxic people who wanted to ride on his coattails so that he wouldn’t have to be alone.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

It’s lonely at the top.

The experience with AJ helped Miles realize that, and while there were brief moments when it felt as if the allure of that lifestyle would take Miles away from us and we’d lose yet another rookie, the hour proved that serving as a cop is his destiny.

He clocked Sean instantly and wasn’t afraid to call him out. And he was a beast during that shootout scene at the mansion. All the cops were, and that scene had so many strong elements, from the action and intensity to the camera framing.

But Miles had his moment to shine when he grappled with Sean in that gorgeous swimming pool before successfully taking him down and cuffing him.

Miles is heroic and a great cop. He just needed to get his ego in check. I love that he’s settled into his position nicely over time, and there’s nothing I adore more than the partnership he’s developed with Bradford.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

We all know when Bradford respects someone, but since he’s been working on himself recently, he’s reached a point where he can verbalize it to people when it matters most.

He’s been a great mentor for Miles. He knows when to pull back on the hardass act and level with Miles in a way he needs. Bradford is also great at guiding Miles through personal matters.

Miles is a great cop, and Bradford let him know that, and his advice was solid. Life didn’t send Miles down the path he expected and wanted, but it was right for him.

We need him as a cop. Goodness, I really love Miles, and Deric Augustine has been such a genuine delight on this series so far, with this being his strongest episode yet.

Over to you, The Rookie Fanatics. Did you love this heavily Miles-centered hour? How annoying was Rodge? Let’s get into all the details below!

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Rate The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13! 5 Stars

4 Stars

3 Stars

2 Stars

1 Star Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch The Rookie Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.