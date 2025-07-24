Will & Angie Always Show Up for Each Other on Will Trent — Romance or Not

Recently, platonic pairings have trended, and sometimes, couples make better friends than romantic partners.

Will Trent and Angie Polaski have become one of those. While I was an avid shipper of them, I prefer them as best friends who would do anything for each other, rather than polite co-workers after their breakup.

The beginning of Will Trent Season 3 had the duo broken up and awkwardly running into each other on a case. They confronted each other and agreed to be civil at work, which allowed them to both move on.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

While Will and Angie began dating other people, they still turned to each other when they were in a crisis. There’s something to be said about knowing each other since childhood and not having to reveal your darkest secrets.

While they won’t be getting back together, their partners will have to adjust to their long-standing bond and the loyalty it entails.

Will and Angie’s Relationship Took Us on an Emotional Rollercoaster in Will Trent

Initially, I thought we were doomed to have Will and Angie as polite, yet awkward, coworkers. They had so much emotional baggage.

And they both had valid points. Angie should have trusted Will when she protected Crystal, and maybe Crystal would not have murdered so many other men.

However, Angie felt betrayed that Will arrested her in front of everyone. That was a massive betrayal and a tough pill to swallow.

(Disney/Wilford Harewood)

I was so proud of her when she swallowed her pride to ask Will to help her prove John Shelley’s innocence. No one else believed Angie, and Will knew how passionate and persistent Angie could be.

That took guts, and that case helped thaw some of the ice between them since there’s nothing like getting stuck in an elevator and finding a dead body to bring you closer together!

When Will accidentally shot and killed a young boy, Angie was the only one who knew how to reach through to him.

Their relationship was no longer dysfunctional, and she no longer brought up their past. She only wanted to prove his innocence and comfort him.

She knew he would be devastated, so she went over to check on him and silently embraced him.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Will needed someone who would understand the hell he went through and not try to fix it.

That’s always been the strength of their relationship, so hopefully, Will Trent Season 4 keeps that trend moving forward.

Will Realized He Still Loved Angie in the Will Trent Season 3 Finale, but He Was Too Late

When Sheriff Caleb inquired about who Angie was, Will realized how much she meant to him. She wasn’t just another co-worker in danger.

Angie was family. Will described her as “his person.”

The phrase “my person” originated on Grey’s Anatomy, referring to soulmates and best friends Meredith Grey and Christina Yang.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

It fits Will and Angie, too, because they understand each other better than anyone else, yet they have the power to wound each other like only family does.

Will has always wanted a family, having never had one, so naturally, it hurt to see Angie pregnant with another man’s baby.

That was supposed to be their dream. But he would never let her have that sonogram alone.

That moment was so bittersweet, and they both knew it. It was when they realized that they would always be there for each other, but they weren’t romantically involved.

Part of Will looked nostalgic and longing, making me wonder if he wanted that family or if he genuinely wanted Angie back.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Angie seemed happier with Seth, but Seth may need to get used to Will in their lives, since Angie already referred to him as “Uncle Will” to their baby.

It may not be a traditional love triangle, but Will is here to stay in Angie’s life.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Do you prefer Will and Angie as close friends, or do you smell a love triangle brewing in Season 4 between Will, Angie, and Seth?

ABC is currently re-airing Will Trent Season 3 on Tuesday nights at 9/8c. You can binge the entire series on Hulu.

