Will Trent always begins and ends each season with a thrilling two-part episode with a complex case and compelling arcs.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 17 was no exception. Watching the team think they had caught the suspect was exhilarating, only to realize a terrorist had unleashed a bioweapon.

I’m unsure we needed to revisit Will’s paternity, but having a nearby sheriff involved was an interesting way to introduce him.

Erika Christensen made her Will Trent directorial debut during this episode, and many of these arcs have the potential to continue through the finale and potentially into next season.

Something Seems Off With The Murder Case

Will and Faith never have good luck when they’re sent out of town on cases. They didn’t get along with the sheriff since he didn’t want outsiders helping on his case.

The deputy was hilarious as he described the case, but Will and Faith saw it differently. They had to act fast since they embarrassed themselves and angered Amanda.

I love that the GBI and ABD work on almost all cases together now. Angie and Ormewood realized that Levi was about to blow the whistle.

He had learned what Brandt meant, so Vince and Bo neutralized him and anyone who stopped them.

This case was so much bigger than a simple robbery and murder. There was a mass terrorist who had used his son as a weapon.

Does Every Cop Look the Other Way Except Will?

Sometimes, it felt like Will was the only agent who didn’t look the other way and hold those he knew accountable. This is admirable, but can be grating when it affects your favorite characters.

Faith and Will discovered that the gunman who shot Levi and Joanna was Caleb’s friend’s son.

He refused to believe Bo could be guilty or leave police back-up near the house, stating they did things differently there.

His disbelief and negligence could have contributed to Bo’s murder since Vince could sneak out, arrange this bio weapon, and kill his son.

That’s horrifying that Bo killed those people to make his father proud, and it still wasn’t enough to please Vince.

That brought back awful memories and ramifications for Will. Hopefully, Sheriff Caleb does the right thing this time.

What Was the Point of Revisiting Will’s Paternity?

Was there a point of changing Will’s paternity nearly two years later?

While I’m not a fan of James Ulster, meeting him and learning about Lucy and his Uncle Antonio has defined Will. It’s also similar to the book version of his family history.

Changing paternity is tiresome. Ask John Black from Days of Our Lives how tedious it gets. Hopefully, this will be the final time that the series changes it.

While they initially clashed, Sheriff Caleb seemed like a better man. Will just wasn’t interested in having a father. He had been burned too many times by family.

Amanda knew that and was horrified by those DNA results, knowing how Will would react.

Caleb tried to bond with his son, both over the murder case and home improvement, despite how prickly Will was towards him.

After Will’s experience in foster care, it’s challenging for him to trust anyone to care about him.

The series did a fantastic job of testing this new relationship when Will found evidence that Caleb’s friend Vince was involved with terrorists and murdered his son.

That put Caleb in a problematic position of whom to believe, especially after Amanda warned him not to hurt Will.

Ormewood and Nico Made an Important But Deadly Decision

Using Nico and Betty to provide emotional support to Ormewood was entertaining. They don’t get used enough, and conveyed what a vital part of the group they were.

Ormewood still hadn’t told many people about his diagnosis, but Will seemed suspicious that Nico and his dog rushed off to help him.

I hated that Ormewood seemed pushed aside at the VA, yet appreciated that he and Nico rushed to help a fellow vet named Roy.

That decision could have cost them their lives, though, since Nico rushed back to check on their new friend at the hospital just as Ormewood learned from Seth that a bio weapon had affected many patients.

We pray that we don’t lose either of them, but that scene was heartbreaking, seeing them locked in.

Ormewood does not need anything else to worsen his chances. Please save them.

Angie Weighed Her Life, Not Her Mother’s Mistakes

I never anticipated Angie being pregnant. She looked as shell-shocked at the news as she did at the possibility on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 7.

It’s difficult for Angie to imagine herself as a mother after what her mother put her through. She wouldn’t want to pass down those traits to her child, and that thought terrifies her.

Being sexually assaulted as a teen and getting an abortion further impacted Angie.

It’s no wonder that being pregnant scared her, especially since Seth only knows the surface of her past.

Will and Angie’s relationship has evolved dramatically during Will Trent Season 3. They generally understand each other, and he didn’t mean to hurt her by implying that she wasn’t meant to be a mom.

I love that Faith realized Angie was pregant. It’s wonderful to see the females interact, and Faith encourages Angie.

Faith knows about being a single mom, so hopefully Angie listened.

Angie and Seth have a different vibe than Angie and Will did, and if she decides to have this baby, they could be linked forever.

“Why Hello, Sheriff” sets up some arcs for the Will Trent Season 3 finale, and we can’t wait to see what cliffhangers it ends on and where Season 4 leads.

Come back tomorrow for our exclusive interview with Erika Christensen, in which she discusses her directorial debut, Angie’s decision, and more.

