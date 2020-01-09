American Horror Story Scares Up Three Season Renewal at FX

American Horror Story is not going anywhere.

The venerable anthology series will enter its tenth season later this year, and despite rumors that it would be the final chapter, we now have confirmation that the series will continue for an additional three seasons.

FX has announced a multi-season renewal, which will take the show through to its 13th season.

There's no telling whether the 13th season will be the show's endgame, but there's something poignant about the series shutting down after 13 years.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

Murphy previously revealed that he was unsure about the series continuing, stating that he was rounding up some of the show's biggest cast members for a potential final season.

"It’s the last season we have contracted [at FX]. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people," he said in an interview with Deadline.

"Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes’, so that’s been great.”

Murphy added that the people he invited back “helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning.”

American Horror Story Season 9 -- titled 1984 -- featured a mostly new cast, bringing back the likes of Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd.

The season was well-received, but if you're holding out hope for Sarah Paulson to make her own return to the series, it may well be in the works.

The actress recently admitted that she would return on one condition, and that involved the return of Evan Peters.

"I would like to do something with Evan [Peters]," Sarah revealed in a recent interview with TV Guide.

"I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back."

Make it happen, Ryan Murphy!

What are your thoughts on this news, AHS Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.