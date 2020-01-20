Arrow Series Finale Photos: Felicity Returns for Oliver's Funeral!

It's the end of an era.

We're approaching the end of Arrow -- the show that kickstarted The CW's DC TV franchise.

Arrow Season 8 Episode 10, appropriately titled "Fadeout," will serve as the swansong for the show that created the Arrowverse.

The fine folks at The CW have unveiled new stills from the milestone episode, airing January 28th, and they confirm some big returns.

As previously reported, Emily Bett Rickards will return one final time as Felicity Smoak to pay her respects to Oliver, her husband who gave up his life on the recent Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

If you watch Arrow online, you know that Olicity has been a major part of the show for most of its run, so you can imagine it's going to be an emotional affair.

Felicity -- and many others -- look upset at Oliver's funeral.

Grant Gustin is also staging a comeback as Barry Allen, while Caity Lotz will encore as Sara Lance.

After what seems like a lifetime, Joe Dinicol will be back as Ragman, but we don't quite know whether there will be a plan in play to bring Oliver back from the dead.

Thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths, Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) and Emiko Adachi (Sea Shimooka) will pop up again for the final episode, as well.

There are a lot of things up in the air as we head into the finale, but it looks like Thea and Roy will get a scene together.

Will they be able to put their tumultuous past behind them, once and for all?

The photos tease one final trip to the bunker with some fan favorites. It's going to be tough to say goodbye to this series, but at least we know Stephen Amell will also appear as Oliver one last time.

We don't quite know how that can happen. Here's the official logline for the two-hour event.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 1/28/2020.

SERIES FINALE “Fadeout” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).

Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

With Amell signing off, we do know that some of the characters may continue to appear on a proposed spinoff, Green Arrow & The Canaries, with the pilot airing as Arrow Season 8 Episode 9 this Tuesday.

It follows Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) in the year 2040.

"It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted," reads the logline.

"However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn, and her perfect world is upended."

"Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia, and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero, and she, Laurel, and Dinah suit up once again to save the city."

Will you watch the spinoff?

What are your thoughts on the photos?

Hit the comments.

And be sure to follow out new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.