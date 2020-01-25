Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Curse Words

There's never a dull moment at Safe Space.

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10, the Charmed Ones are thrown into a heap of unexpected conflicts.

In the midst of their magical problems, they were also forced to deal with relationship fears, past hurt, and complex feelings.

The chemistry between Maggie and Jordan was explosive.

Considering the fact that Jordan now knows Maggie's secret, it's only a matter of time before they start dating.

Jordan: Humans and witches?

Maggie: What about them?

Jordan: Can they fraternize? Permalink: Can they fraternize?

Jordan was only marginally surprised to find out that Maggie and her sisters are witches, and his family was cursed more than a century ago.

It's not every day that you find out the girl you have a crush on is a demon hunter with magic powers and your co-worker has been possessed, but he took the news much better than expected.

Can we talk about how creepy possessed Swan looked?

I'm fully expecting to have re-occurring visions of demon Swan with her head spinning around in circles.

Not only is Jordan hot, sweet, cool with creepy things, and obviously interested in Maggie, there's a chance the two may find themselves working side by side.

Since the only way for Jordan to break the witch's curse on his family is to tip the scales of justice, I have a feeling he will start using his legal knowledge to help the Charmed Ones fight evil.

He'll be just like Inspector Sheridan / Brody from the OG series!

Overall, it's safe to say that Jordan is a much wiser choice than Parker.

While Maggie was busy protecting her human bae, Mel spent the majority of the episode helping her trouble-making father Ray evade his debtors.

I love that Ray had an opportunity to explain to Mel why he left them alone as children.

The fact that he knew Maggie wasn't his biological daughter, but agreed to raise her as his own anyway because he loved their mother so much made me like him more.

Up until now, he hasn't been portrayed as much more than a deadbeat dad who abandoned his daughters for a life of crime.

There are two sides to every story, and situations are often more complex than they appear.

I wasn't surprised that Mel blamed her inability to have a healthy, functioning relationship on her father.

Our parent's relationships (or, lack there of) affect us all much more than we realize as adults.

I'm feeling all kinds of weird and not in a good way. Jordan Permalink: I'm feeling all kinds of weird and not in a good way.

Finally getting to process their feeling with their father will hopefully release Maggie and Mel from a lot of childhood pain, and give them a healthier view of romantic relationship.

On another note, Mel's powers are also evolving quite nicely. I loved watching her melt that gun!

Unlike Mel and Maggie, Macy didn't find any closure in her love conflict with Harry.

The last #Hacy scene was emotionally taxking and border-line heartbreaking.

It may not be the most popular opinion, but at this point, I understand why Harry is so frustrated with Macy.

He's already made it very clear that he has feelings for her, but she has yet to say that she has feelings for him too.

It's obvious that Macy still has feelings for Dark Harry. It feels like she wants to have her cake and eat it too, a-la Bella Swan from Twilight.

At this point, it's not fair for Macy to play with Harry's heart. Unrequited love is the worst, and as someone who knows what it feels like, I don't wish it upon anyone.

Although Macy said she had to go on a date with Julian to protect her sisters and herself, she and Julian were very flirty with one another.

The fact that Macy continued to text Julian after their dinner makes it even worse.

Harry has feelings too, and she can't expect him to wait around for her forever. While he shouldn't have given Macy attitude for trying to protect him, I'm sure he was just attempting to mask his heartache.

Nevertheless, Abigael is a terrible choice for Harry. She is sneaky, manipulative, and power-hungry.

It's hard for me to believe that she's anything more than a rebound to Harry, or that he would choose to be with such an evil-hearted person.

Harry: Remember when I used to protect you?

Macy: Now, we protect each other. Permalink: Now, we protect each other.

People do stupid things in the name of love. Abigael has shown him time and time again what type of person she really is.

It's also not past Abigael to take advantage of Harry's good heart to use him for her own twisted, evil plot.

It will be interesting to see how their relationsip unfolds.

If Macy wants to be with Harry, she has to decide to be with him and stop playing with his emotions.

There's no doubt in my mind that Harry would choose Macy over Harry.

Either way, Macy and Harry are going to have to find a way to get along. At this point, Harry is practically a part of their family.

Macy's despair and confusion have also been no help to her figuring out how to get her powers back. She's the only Charmed One who's powers have not evolved yet.

If she can figure out how to channel all of her emotions into power, she will be a force to be reckoned with!

While Abigael's presence this episode felt unneeded, the writers did a great job of interweaving the subplots while maintaining the pace of the show.

Once again, I found myself sitting on the edge of my seat the entire episode.

I loved the cinematic, action-packed fight scenes. After all, that's what the Charmed Ones do best.

Macy: You have feelings for her.

Harry: Even if I did, why would it matter to you? Permalink: Even if I did, why would it matter to you?

As always, I want to hear from you! What did you think of this week's episode?

Was Harry justified in entertaining Abigael?

Will Jordan become a part of the Charmed One's team?

