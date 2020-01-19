The Outsider Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Dark Uncle

What's life without concrete answers to the most burning questions?

That's what Ralph debated on The Outsider Season 1 Episode 3 as the evidence against Terry continued to stack up.

But there was no logical way of placing Terry at the crime scene while he was simultaneously out of town at a conference.

The mystery continued to gather steam on "Dark Uncle," as another Stephen King favorite joined in the fun.

Cynthia Erivo was electric in her debut as Holly Gibney. The character is multi-layered, rife with quirks, and may well have emerged as the best character on the series.

How did she do that after one episode, you ask? Her personality is complicated. She is an analytical young woman who understands the mission at hand.

She and Ralph are polar opposites. For that reason alone, it will be intriguing to watch them unravel this mystery without anyone else getting killed, and they will do so in very different ways.

Ralph: I have no tolerance for the unexplained.

Holly: Then you'll have no tolerance for me. Permalink: Then you'll have no tolerance for me.

Permalink: Then you'll have no tolerance for me.

Their first meeting was telling. Ralph was trying to steer away from alcohol as he became reliant on it after the death of his son, but he drank a beer to help Holly feel at ease.

Holly picked up on that solidifying her ability to read people in a way that many cannot, and I can't wait until the pair start to work side-by-side.

They have very different skillsets, and they will be required to crack the case before it's too late.

Holly's investigation into Terry's vacation spot with his family peeled back even more layers on the story because there has got to be a link between the hooded figure and the man in the hospital.

Could the hospital be the ultimate red herring? Sure, but until there are more concrete answers, it is where everyone should be investigating.

A human being cannot exist in two realities at the same time. Holly Permalink: A human being cannot exist in two realities at the same time.

Permalink: A human being cannot exist in two realities at the same time.

It can't be a coincidence that Terry's father's health deteriorated so much after the vacation. Could it be that the father had taken over a part of Terry's body and can split off to cause problems?

So many questions. So few answers, but that's part of the beauty of a murder mystery that is deeply rooted in the occult.

Another big thing is the figure that's appearing in the Maitland home to scare Jessa.

The mysterious liquid that has been present at many places was also there on The Outsider Season 1 Episode 2, so I'm inclined to believe it was not a figment of the child's imagination.

The warning to Ralph was the most concerning of all because it means that the killer is not going to stop until their master plan comes to fruition.

Being three episodes into a ten-part series makes it evident that the responsible party far more tricks up their sleeves, but it will ultimately come down to whether Ralph and Holly can stop them.

It was no surprise that the head of the school expelled Maya and Jessa. Even though there are people adamant that Terry was innocent, it is going to be hanging over his family for the years to come.

That will probably be the driving force for Glory, ultimately, to help out in the investigation. It's understandable that Glory feels hasn't done right by her. Her husband is dead after being accused of a crime she knows he didn't commit.

When the facts are filled with coincidences, don't dismiss those coincidences. Holly Permalink: When the facts are filled with coincidences, don't dismiss those coincidences.

Permalink: When the facts are filled with coincidences, don't dismiss those coincidences.

There has never been any question of Terry's innocence in her mind, and the footage of him at the conference ensured her she was right in her assessment. Still, she should know that Ralph was just doing his job by following the facts that led him to Terry.

The evidence pointed to her husband, so what did she expect him to do? Give him time to flee town? That wouldn't fly.

But Glory is worried about Jessa and the meaning behind the warnings because they are becoming more prominent. Wouldn't it be quite the turn of events if we learned that Glory was the villain?

That would be mindblowing.

And then there's the Jack of it all. He is the most hot-headed character on TV. He punches first and asks questions later. That's not a good trait for someone in his line of work, so maybe all of his ills can be attributed to karma.

He chose to go to the bar and get drunk before going to the barn, so why should we feel sorry for what's happening to him? He should be doing his job first and drinking later.

If he arrived at the barn when he should have, he wouldn't have some supernatural being taking control of his body. It's possible, though, that it is the same thing that happened to Terry.

There was an emphasis on a nurse injuring him at the hospital. What if it was the same thing that attacked Jack? It could mean that another crime scene will emerge, but one that will have Jack's DNA all over it.

The plot of The Outsider is moving along nicely, and it will be fun to see the rest of The Outsider Season 1 unfold.

Do you think there is any correlation between the cut Terry had and what is happening to Jack? What are your thoughts on Holly Gibney?

What is your theory for what is happening?

Hit the comments below.

The Outsider airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Dark Uncle Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.5 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.