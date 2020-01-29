This Is Us Fans Are Feeling 'Angry and Betrayed' by Series Creator Dan Fogelman

Fans of NBC's This Is Us are not happy.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 12 -- the second part of "The Big Three" trilogy was all about Kevin Pearson on Tuesday.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know This Is Us Season 4 Episode 11 concluded with Kevin sleeping with a woman, whose identity was left open to interpretation.

However, Tuesday's episode pulled back to reveal the person he was in bed with was none other than Kate's best friend, Madison.

While some will think that it's a big twist in the tale, series creator Dan Fogelman previously nixed any possibility of a Madison-Kevin pairing.

This Is Us Season 2 Episode 18 seemed to suggest there could be something brewing between the characters, but Fogelman shot down the popular theory.

He said that Caitlin Thompson, the actress who plays Madison is his wife in real life.

"Just FYI: Madison is my wife in real life @CaitwithaC And if you thought I was letting her sleep with @justinhartley on national television you're nuts," he tweeted in March 2018.

So, that was that, and fans dropped the theory ... until the series flipped the script, and fans took to social media in the aftermath of the episode airing to voice their frustration about the whole thing.

"I FEEL SO ANGRY AND BETRAYED. ESPECIALLY SINCE @Dan_Fogelman SAID HE WOULD NEVER HAVE MADISON WITH KEVIN," one very upset fan tweeted, adding:

"I WANT #Kophie BACK, NOT MADISON, NOT LIZZIE, NOT ANYONE ELSE. SOPHIE BELONGS WITH KEVIN. #ThisIsUs #Kophie."

"Me to my fellow #ThisIsUs stans who mad about Kevin and “you know who” because y’all believed @Dan_Fogelman when he said what he said about Kevin and “you know who” could NEVER," said another with a GIF.

"Coming from #Shondaland standom, I knowwwwww. Ya never trust them writers. They gone lie."

"Ugh !!! you must know how many unhappy fans you have right now 😤😤😤🤨🤨🤨 How do you make Kevin’s lifelong love Madison?," said another viewer.

Despite the outrage, it is still possible that Kevin and Madison did not hook up, but it was implied. Many TV shows like to play with expectations, and this could be just that.

We'll have to tune in next week to find out, This Is Us Fanatics!

What are your thoughts on those crazy developments?

Hit the comments below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

