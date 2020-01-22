Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did Conrad made the wrong decision?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 13, things took a turn when he met a high-profile soccer player suffering from mysterious symptoms.

In a split-second decision, he returned to Chastain and faced an angry Logan Kim.

Meanwhile, Bell and the Raptor tried to find a diagnosis, but realized that Conrad was the only one who could help.

Elsewhere, Nic sprung into action when she realized Kyle was falling into a depression and could be suicidal.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.