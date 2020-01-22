Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did Conrad made the wrong decision?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 13, things took a turn when he met a high-profile soccer player suffering from mysterious symptoms. 

Escorted Out - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13

In a split-second decision, he returned to Chastain and faced an angry Logan Kim. 

Meanwhile, Bell and the Raptor tried to find a diagnosis, but realized that Conrad was the only one who could help. 

Elsewhere, Nic sprung into action when she realized Kyle was falling into a depression and could be suicidal. 

Watch The Resident Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Attending: I knew you weren't a pure medicine resident. You've been tainted by the ER.
Devon: I wouldn't say that.
Attending: What are you to do be?
Devon: A blocking machine.
Attending: A blocking machine.

I'm a friend of the patient. That's not against hospital policy.

Conrad

The Resident Season 3 Episode 13

The Resident Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

Escorted Out - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
Escorted Out - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
Lunch with Devon - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
Secret Meeting - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
Secret Meeting - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
Bell and the Raptor -Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 3
  3. The Resident Season 3 Episode 13
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 13