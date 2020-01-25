The Resident Round Table: Conrad's Comeback!

Our boy is back at Chastain!

The heroes of Chastain had a win on The Resident Season 3 Episode 13 when the cream of the crop, AJ, Bell, and Conrad worked together, rules be damned, to save a young athlete. It was just the key to getting Conrad back at Chastain where he belongs.

Join TV Fanatics Carissa Pavlica, Meaghan Frey, and Rachel Foertsch as they discuss the hour.

Are you pleased with how Conrad finagled his way back into Chastain with more power and control?

Carissa: Yes. And while someone noted in the comments that they wished Conrad had taken his new job to the competing hospital, he couldn't do that for the same reason Kit couldn't do it.

Conrad won't let his people or his former patients suffer under the Red Rock regime.

He proved his value, and the hospital and staff are stronger because of it. That will irritate the hell out of Cain and Logan, and when people are vengeful for the wrong reasons, they start making decisions that reflect that.

Trying to take down Conrad and screw patients will start to show on Cain and Logan, and I cannot wait.

Meaghan: Absolutely! Conrad belongs at Chastain, and he ended up back there in the best way imaginable; dealing a major blow to Logan in the process.

Logan needed to put his own personal ego aside and see the bigger picture. He may have his issues with Conrad, but patients love Conrad and come to Chastain specifically for him.

Anybody who wants to have a successful business should look at that as an asset. The look on Logan's face when he realized he had no choice but to let Conrad return should have been photographed on put on display in Conrad's office.

Rachel: Yes! Although, a part of me was hoping he'd take the other job offer. It would be interesting to see how Conrad operates in a different work environment, and Logan realizing the error of his ways and having to go to Conrad would've been satisfying.

But I have no complaints. I agree with Carissa and Meaghan. From what viewers have seen, Conrad is more loved than any other doctor at the hospital. Letting him go was a huge mistake, and Logan finally realized it.

Logan and Cain are going down, and I can't wait to watch their demise. In case it wasn't clear, I hate that duo.

The Resident has some of the best relationships and dynamics, but did the series outdo themselves with AJ, Bell, and Conrad?

Carissa: I'm so here for it. There is nothing I love more than genuine friendships that are born out of begrudging respect. It means someone wasn't as closed-minded as originally thought, and they're willing to remain open to possibilities.

Those friendships usually become quite strong. That's what's happening with these three talented and handsome men. They're one of the brightest spots on television.

Meaghan: These men were fantastic together. AJ and Bell coming together to get Conrad back at Chastain shows how far they have all come, both individually and together.

Who would have thought so many huge heads could fit into a room together and be willing to make room for each other.

They are just clear examples of how someone can have a big ego and be confident in their skills but allow that to make them a better physician and a better team member. This is in stark contrast to Cain whose ego makes him an island unless it benefits him.

Rachel: Teamwork makes the dream work! Looking back on what these characters were like during The Resident Season 1, I never would have imagined that they would be able to agree on anything.

Not only did they work well together, but they enjoyed each other's company and respected each other's medical opinions. There was no fighting or disagreements, and rather than stealing credit as Bell did in the past, he made sure everyone knew that Conrad was the mastermind behind the diagnosis.

I love procedurals, but watching characters grow and evolve will always be more fascinating to me than the actual medical work.

Who has the most disappointing arc this season: Devon or Mina? What, if anything, can be done to improve it?

Carissa: It's Mina's. But first, let's say that Devon almost annoyed me with his bow tie and wanting to impress with looks rather than his talent, but he pulled it together with that coffee scene with Conrad.

But back to Mina. She's a tremendous surgeon, and we're watching her care for a baby?

I appreciate the nod to motherhood being different to everyone, but that's not why we love Mina. She's been sidelined at the hospital by this arc, other than her jaunt with Nic, and that's unacceptable. Move on.

Meaghan: Mina. Devon has passed his annoying phase for me. Mina's storyline, on the other hand, is frustrating beyond belief.

As Carissa said, you have this amazing surgeon who is being relegated to the mommy role instead of letting her shine.

The whole purpose of this storyline was clearly to make Mina realize that she wants to be a mother, but can the writers please explain why we needed that? Why can't they show that it is OK for Mina to just want her career right now?

The idea of every woman having to want to be a mother is such an outdated notion and I'm actually surprised that these writers are pushing that narrative.

Rachel: Mina. I couldn't care less about the baby storyline. Mina has made it clear from the very first episode that her career is what's most important to her, and that's perfectly okay.

A woman is allowed to build a career instead of, or before, building a family. I would fully support Mina having a baby someday if that's what she wanted, but first I want to watch her become the kickass surgeon she's striving to become.

The Resident has put her entire medical journey on hold this season, simply because her friend decided to have a baby. How does that make sense? Mina deserves a storyline that serves her justice, and this isn't it.

On a scale of 1-10, how emotional were the Kyle and Kyle/Nic arc? Have you enjoyed the execution of this serious topic?

Carissa: I'll give it a 7. I didn't cry, but I'm also suffering from a cold and feelings are trapped inside of my stuffed head.

But I was so grateful that Corbin Bernson was cast as her father in that moment. There have been times when Kyle has annoyed the hell out of me, but that's a testament to Bernson's abilities as an actor.

I really want to be here for all those moments that you talked about. Kyle Permalink: I really want to be here for all those moments that you talked about.

Permalink: I really want to be here for all those moments that you talked about.

And when he finally broke with Nic, that was beautiful. Nic's understanding of her dad has increased immensely, and her analysis of his inability to accept that he was building something instead of tearing it down was astute.

It was a very good scene. I'm just sad that he's leaving the show. I wonder for how long.

Meaghan: 7. Kyle has been great this season. Before this season, Kyle at most times was almost impossible to stomach.

We have watched him grow through his grief over Jessie. That is what makes his descent into this severe depression to the point of wanting to end his life all the more heartbreaking.

I think I know what you're planning, and I'm going to let you do it. Nic Permalink: I think I know what you're planning, and I'm going to let you do it.

Permalink: I think I know what you're planning, and I'm going to let you do it.

We have seen him do so well and make such a difference in the lives of the people he has touched. For him not to see how important he is to the world is so sad.

The only thing that kept me from giving it a higher rating is that the storyline felt slightly rushed. I only wish we had seen it play out a little more organically before shifting into high gear last episode.

Rachel: 7's all around. I think it would have had more emotional impact if viewers had been tipped off about Kyle's struggles earlier on. A facial expression or a comment here and there would have gone a long way.

It seemed as if they tried to cram it all into one episode instead of spreading it out through the season. I found it hard to believe that Kyle only just started having these thoughts, and while I still found his scene with Nick emotional, the way that it was written threw me off.

Do you have any other thoughts about the hour you would like to share?

Carissa: After mentioning Kit above, I've been missing her. Where is she during all of this Conrad mess? With her working so closely with Cain, I'd have appreciated her perspective.

Meaghan: I'm with Carissa. I actually was looking for something on IMDB during the episode and saw her name and couldn't remember the last time we had seen her.

She was such a big part of the early season, and it feels like she has just disappeared. With such a great ensemble cast, I get that it is impossible to highlight or show everyone each episode, but she and Jessica are grossly underused.

Rachel: I'm with Carissa and Meghan. Where is Kit? She's been gone for so long it makes me wonder if it's due to actor availability issues.

Even if she wasn't supposed to have a huge role in the recent episodes, there were plenty of moments where it would have made sense for her to pop up.

What was your favorite scene from the hour?

Carissa: When Bell had to admit his appreciation for Conrad and AJ dragged him for it. That was a great scene, as were all of those that featured the three amigos.

Bell: I never thought I would say these words.

AJ: Go ahead and say it.

Bell: We might need Conrad Hawkins.

AJ: Did that hurt?

Bell: Just a little bit. Permalink: We might need Conrad Hawkins

Permalink: We might need Conrad Hawkins

Meaghan: All of Conrad's time in the coffee shop. The man could have easily set up a consultation business there. The Chastain providers could just take a trip over, get some advice, and go on their merry way.

A second would be everyone celebrating Conrad's reinstatement. The happiness surrounding the initial promotion was cut short, so it was nice to get back to that again.

Rachel: Conrad making his demands to Logan. The best part about the entire situation is why Logan hired Conrad back, in the first place.

I'm chief resident, and I'm going to do whatever to protect my patients at Chastain. Permalink: I'm chief resident, and I'm going to do whatever to protect my patients at Chastain.

Permalink: I'm chief resident, and I'm going to do whatever to protect my patients at Chastain.

He didn't do it because he was being blackmailed or because he was forced into. He realized that Conrad is the best of the best, and the hospital needs him to succeed.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics! Do you agree with us? Do you disagree?

Hit the comments below with all of your thoughts.

Also, we would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.