A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 15 Review: The Lunch

Everything was chugging along like a typical hour of this sentimental series, and then Derek hit us like a storm.

Sure, we knew his arrival was imminent, but it didn't stop the reveal at the end of A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 15 from being one of the most surprising the series has given us in a bit.

For the most part, the hour was too optimistic and upbeat, so something had to shake everything up.

Someday is a stellar location for this group of friends as the hash out some of their issues. "The Lunch" was reminiscent of A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 4's "The Perfect Storm."

It placed most of the action at this one location where matters could escalate, and it had some of the characters resolving their issues unknowing to the other patrons of the restaurant.

They were but a background character in our gang's personal drama, quite literally.

For example, they were witnesses to Gary and Maggie's dance around each other. At this rate, it makes no sense that they haven't fallen back into each other's arms.

Some of us wanted them to take a real break, but they haven't done that; they always orbited around each other.

What do I do? I cannot have my first date since Gary be in front of Gary!

Maggie Permalink: What do I do? I cannot have my first date since Gary be in front of Gary!

Permalink: What do I do? I cannot have my first date since Gary be in front of Gary!

At this point, they need to go for it. It's what both of them want. The reasons they had for being apart haven't gotten them anywhere, and neither has the work they needed to do separate from each other.

They never stopped being hung up on the other person. Maggie's time apart has been the most disappointing.

She wanted to figure out who she was outside of cancer and Gary, and I haven't seen where she's done any of that. Eric misled her, and that's about the extent of her storyline outside of her relationship with Gary.

She couldn't even get into the dating game with any success. Her relationship with her mother remains strained, and she hasn't thrown herself into her work. From her side of things, we haven't seen her make any real strides.

Gary: Why are you so upset?

Maggie: Because I'm humiliated, and the last person I want to be humiliated in front of is you.

Permalink: Because I'm humiliated, and the last person I want to be humiliated in front of is you.

Permalink: Because I'm humiliated, and the last person I want to be humiliated in front of is you.

Gary has, but then, Gary was never the one who needed them to be apart to grow as an individual. The path toward "Gaggie" reconciling is a clear one.

They are bound to reunite by the end of the season, but looking back, nothing between whenever that is and when they broke up supports their split in the first place.

Maggie can't seem to stand on her own outside of this group. She and Gary separated, and she's still always there and leaning on someone within the group.

The only friend she had outside of it was Eric, and we see how that turned out. For example, the blind date had some amusing moments, but right out the gate, it was bound to be a disaster since she chose to meet at Regina's restaurant.

Gina: Gary, Why didn't you just tell her.

Gary: It's a bottle of wine, Gina, she didn't need to know it was from me.

Gina: I don't mean about the wine. I mean about how you feel.

Gary: Maggie's made it very clear she only wants to be friends, OK? And maybe that's all it's supposed to to be. I can't put myself out there again. Not with her. Permalink: Maggie's made it very clear she only wants to be friends, OK? And maybe that's all it's...

Permalink: Maggie's made it very clear she only wants to be friends, OK? And maybe that's all it's...

How do you go to the restaurant of one of your ex's best friends and then get shocked that he's sitting there having lunch? He could've popped in at any time.

It's become a meeting spot for the group often. The likelihood of Gary being there was higher than him not, so why would Maggie take a blind date there?

Maybe we can chalk it up to her subconsciously trying to sabotage her date, but it was still an odd choice. Poor Maggie doesn't know how to put herself out there.

For the foreseeable future, Lizzo's "Good As Hell" has solidified itself as the go-to song choice when women are doing that clothes montage while preparing for something. It was a cute scene.

Let's just hit pause for a second. Neither one of us should have sex for 24 hours. Delilah Permalink: Let's just hit pause for a second. Neither one of us should have sex for 24 hours.

Permalink: Let's just hit pause for a second. Neither one of us should have sex for 24 hours.

But Maggie hasn't figured out how to put herself out there, and it was evident. She took a big step agreeing to date on the app, and it sucks that it ended with the guy standing her up.

Hell, maybe he walked in and saw Gary sitting at the table with her and assumed the worse. They looked cozy, and while Gary wasn't trying to sabotage her date, he wasn't trying to miss it either.

Who knows what he would've done if the guy showed up? Gary sending Maggie the apology wine pretending to be Larry (who is two letters off of Gary, not one) was a sweet gesture.

Gina is probably tired of these two kids dancing around each other and not telling the other how they feel, though. They need to be locked into a room until they talk to each other. Maybe that elevator should've stopped that time.

Speaking of truth, Delilah planned to talk about the pot she found with Sophie, but she got sidetracked with a conversation about sex instead.

Sophie and Jake are a serious couple, and she's been thinking about sex and relationships more.

The storyline would've been much stronger if we saw Sophie and Jake's relationship building in the background. Most of it has been offscreen.

Our own AMLT Fanatic, Jack Ori, didn't even remember who Jake was during our A Million Little Things Round Table, and he's not the only one who had this issue.

Sophie: Did you love him?

Delilah: Dad? Of course I did.

Sophie: No, Eddie.

Delilah: I did. I did, but what I realize now is that we were both lost so we leaned on each other, first as friends, and more, and it was a mistake. It was a terrible one. And even if though we have Charlie in our life and she's so incredible. What Eddie and I did still feels me with so much regret. That's something I don't want you to ever feel. Permalink: I did. I did, but what I realize now is that we were both lost so we leaned on each other,...

Permalink: I did. I did, but what I realize now is that we were both lost so we leaned on each other,...

They could've spared a bit more time for this relationship for it to become a thing. Danny and Elliot had more development and background on and offscreen.

Delilah and Gina resorted to some of the cheesy antics realizing the two kids might be sneaking off to have sex and trying to thwart it.

Gary listened, amused, as Delilah tried to talk with Sophie, and Delilah tracked down Jake's apartment, expecting to bust in on something.

Instead, Jake was sick. It sounded like appendicitis, and Sophie and Delilah had a sweet mother/daughter talk.

Sophie asked her about Eddie too. Delilah said she thought she was in love with Eddie, but in hindsight, she knows it wasn't the case. Sometimes it's fascinating how the show has walked back on the extent of the affair since A Million Little Things Season 1.

In many ways, it works better, but sometimes the retconning is enough to make you snort. It's also why characters like Delilah, Eddie, and Katherine remain so polarizing in fandom, and that probably will never change.

Eddie is a good mentor. He has the magic touch with Dakota, and it seems he's the only one who can rein her in and guide her.

I thought I would learn something from you about being an artist, Eddie, but you're not an artist. You are just a washed-up "Yes" man who will do anything to stay relevant.

Dakota Permalink: I thought I would learn something from you about being an artist, Eddie, but you're not an...

Permalink: I thought I would learn something from you about being an artist, Eddie, but you're not an...

Trevor is willing to give up on her at a moment's notice, so Eddie is the only thing keeping Dakota from washing out as an artist before she gets her album out.

For one, Trevor is a bit of a dick. He's all about the money, less about the artistry, and he's not interested in Dakota's opinions.

But Dakota doesn't understand that this is the music industry, and she's going to need to learn how to take constructive criticism or plain ole criticism.

She doesn't want to compromise or yield, but she's not the first artist who has been in this position, and she won't be the last.

Dakota: Oh, I forgot. Is this going to be a problem?

Eddie: Only if I order. Permalink: Only if I order.

Permalink: Only if I order.

Trevor doesn't think she's special. He can move on to another artist who will do as he says, and he won't bat an eye. Eddie does think Dakota has talent.

It was unfair of her to accuse him of being a washed-up has-been and "yes man," when she doesn't know much about him or what he had in store for her.

Yeah, Eddie was placating, but it didn't mean he was going to follow everything Trevor said. The industry is all about ego, and as long as you know how to appease some people while doing your thing, you're fine.

Dakota needed a lesson in "you get more bees with honey than vinegar," and it's not like she isn't used to some guy treating her like her opinion doesn't matter.



Eddie: You are so talented, Dakota.

Dakota: It's Christine. Permalink: It's Christine.

Permalink: It's Christine.

But she's terrified of failing and proving all the people in her small town right. It's understandable, but to do that, she has to stop sabotaging herself.

Eddie had the right words for her, and he admitted that she reminds him of himself. You get that sense when he's interacting with her, which is why their relationship always had a sibling vibe.

Isaac is a decent mentor and friend for Rome too. He's a fancy movie star, and he has all the flash and charm, but he's a genuinely kind guy.

He's fond of Rome and the story he's trying to tell. He's committed to it, and while it seemed rude that he kept answering phone calls and negotiating other movies, he admitted that he needs those big projects to help him pay for the small, important ones he's passionate about, like Rome's script.



Rome: I'm really sorry about --

Isaac: Don't ever do that again.

Rome: It's just

Isaac: Don't ever apologize for having your priorities in order. You know what I'd give to have one more lunch with my dad? Permalink: Don't ever apologize for having your priorities in order. You know what I'd give to have one...

Permalink: Don't ever apologize for having your priorities in order. You know what I'd give to have one...

It's why he got a kick out of Walter busting his balls about that helicopter movie. Rome was embarrassed, but Isaac loved it.

He didn't mind taking pictures with the patrons and having a quick lunch at a small-business either. Isaac is awesome.

And when Rome ran off to make amends with Walter, Isaac was understanding. He wished his father was around to have lunch with and bond.

Rome is indeed like his father in a lot of ways. It's probably why they clash so much. It was hilarious when he conceded to it, and Walter vehemently denied the similarities, but they were walking down the street in the same manner.

Dad, Mom might have put up with your crap, but I won't. If you can't figure out a way to support me for once, then go home.

Rome Permalink: Dad, Mom might have put up with your crap, but I won't. If you can't figure out a way to...

Permalink: Dad, Mom might have put up with your crap, but I won't. If you can't figure out a way to...

Walter is having a hard time now that his wife is gone, and it has compounded the issues with depression he had before and refuses to address.

It's like Rome blanked out his father's previous issues, and he said such an ugly thing to his dad, but then he remembered what hiding depression looks like. He couldn't have that on his hands.

The good thing about Walter spending time with Maggie is he's not opposed to therapy. He saw that she's a regular person with issues of her own.

She wasn't threatening, so her field wasn't either. He only intends to speak about his wife for now, but it's a start.

I would like to introduce you to Rome when he's stressed. Rome when he's stressed, this is Eve.

Gina Permalink: I would like to introduce you to Rome when he's stressed. Rome when he's stressed, this is Eve.

Permalink: I would like to introduce you to Rome when he's stressed. Rome when he's stressed, this is Eve.

Rome had two big wins, so he was bound for something to level it out.

They get kudos for the introduction of Derek. When he came into the restaurant, you barely paid attention to him. He was noticeable, but no so much where your mind went to Eve.

But when he started striking up a conversation at the bar with Rome and Walter, the little alarms went off. Why was this man so chatty, and what was his significance?

And then, if you were like me, you thought back to Isaac's appearance at the restaurant. Everyone was taking pictures and putting them on social media.

He's a celebrity, and news spreads faster. It was a given that Eve was probably in the background of one of those photos while she was working in the front room.

Derek probably saw the alerts and came to Someday looking for her. And so a split second before the show confirmed who he was, you knew this was the abusive ex-boyfriend.

And your stomach drops thinking about what can happen from this point forward. It was chilling to see how Eve settled back into the role of trying to appease him.

Once he realized she was pregnant, she knew she had to go with him so he can sign away his rights.

We know it won't work out that way. He's an abuser obsessed with power and control and a small, possessive man. He won't give over his child. If he does, it'll come at a price.

He's the monkey wrench thrown into the impending adoption, and everyone knows it. However, it's terrifying that Eve is stuck with this man.

Free her from this monster, please and thank you!

Those last few moments of the hour shook me to my core. How about you?

Were you shocked by Derek's sneaky arrival at the restaurant? Do you think Eddie can help Dakota?

Do you think Maggie and Gary should just get on with it already? Hit the comments below.

You can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

The Lunch Review Editor Rating: 4.1 / 5.0 4.1 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.1 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.