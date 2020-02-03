Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 12 Review: The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three

Only the worst-case scenarios can unite such two opposing forces for one cause. It would have to be a terrible fate that they'd both want to overcome.

Tobias and Lynn getting kidnapped by the Markovians sounds about right! On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 12, the heroes (and their foes) agreed to band together for a rescue mission into enemy territory.

It's like Freeland's version of the Justice League. (Or, in this case, The Outsiders.)

Though, "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three" didn't start any of the rescue mission itself. The chapter focused primarily on the setup before the big mission takes place.

While a plot like this could be deemed as "filler," especially since the main storyline divided itself into many smaller scenes as each member joined the group. The plot overall grounded itself with genuine moments that utilized each character in a decision that felt right for them.

I liked that each choice to join the mission highlighted a reason why they wanted to join, the benefit they added to the group, and the urgency to do good for their loved ones/the world.

Gambi: So, when do we leave?

Jefferson: Actually, I thought you would just monitor things from here.

Gambi: You’re joking right? You don’t know Markovia. I’ve had business there. Believe me, you’re going to want me there.

Jefferson: What business?

[Gambi speaks Markovian]

Gambi: I have many stories, my friend. Most of which I’d want to forget.

Black Lightning didn't simply force all the characters into one place for the sake of the plot. Everyone has a purpose and a motivation for signing up.

Plus, there's a great balance of established heroes (like Black Lightning, Thunder), newbies (Geo, Grace, Sergeant Grayle), and frenemies (Major Grey).

On the other hand, Jefferson and Anissa should be very wary of the ASA. They're putting a lot of reluctant trust in a group of people who had just recently tried to kill them.

Sergeant Grayle is genuine in his motives ... but Major Grey? Can't be trusted. No way. Not at all.

At the first moment she can, she'll stab them in the back and complete her mission.

Sure, they need her help and the ASA to save Lynn/Tobias, but they need to keep one eye on her. Who knows how many metahumans she's already programmed with a kill mission when they defeat the Markovians?

One is too much, and she's already betrayed them there! No matter which way they turn, the group can't trust the ASA.

Anissa and Grace gave all the shippers pure joy with their playful fighting. (And for that, I say thank you!)

Even when they're having a serious conversation, they can't resist flirting with one another. Their chemistry was off the charts as they fought around the apartment.

It's understandable why Anissa wants to protect Grace: she's in love, and Grace's powers are more passive than active.

Grace: Your fight is my fight, babe.

Anissa: That’s very nice of you to say, but this is very dangerous. People might die and I don’t want that to be you.

However, a camouflage ability is perfect for an undercover operation like this.

Grace can access locations that the others couldn't be simply using her ability. Plus, she's trained in hand-to-hand combat, so she can put up a fight when needed.

Anissa will be thankful that she brought Grace along; unless Grace's throwaway line is foreshadowing her death. Nobody would tease that unless it's meant to throw us off.

Please don't let that be the outcome, Black Lightning!

In Jennifer and Khalil's case, their romance will continue to be a "starcrossed lovers" situation. Was anyone hoping that they would reunite as a couple?

Once T.C. found a connection to Khalil's mind on Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11, the odds of Khalil returning from his coma were extremely high. Black Lightning wouldn't give us hope of Khalil being alive if the potential return wasn't a possibility.

Khalil: Jenn, we … we can’t be together. There is a monster inside of me.

Jennifer: Khalil…

Khalil: I’m literally poison.

The visual style whenever T.C. and Jennifer entered Khalil's mind added a nice visual touch to the uneasiness of the mission.

The show wanted us to feel Khalil's struggle against the Painkiller personality, and the nightmares of his actions that he couldn't control. Even in the hallway, as the memories flashed, the camera angles were skewed, the light flickered, and the music deepened. The tone highlighted the tension and internal fight; it was an interesting mix that paid off.

For a moment, I worried that Khalil was staying behind to die with Painkiller.

The memories were overtaking him, and he did hesitate before returning home. And it would've been a surprising twist if Black Lightning had gone in this direction. But, see above for the reason why that wasn't going to happen.

It's a shame Khalil and Jennifer can't be together, especially after their heartbreak of losing each other countless times.

However, Jennifer's life is more important than risking getting poisoned by the toxin. Khalil knew that and made the right call.

Their relationship right now is too toxic.

That's not to say they might reunite in the future once a cure has been found for the ASA poison. However, the pair can enjoy their time apart to figure out their priorities once the ASA has been stopped.

At the Markovian facility, Tobias shouldn't toy around with his new captors. The Markovians don't play when it comes to punishment and achieving their goals.

They'll get what they need (and then some) before they get rid of him. Those doses of the green liquid looked painful!

When given the opportunity, he should try to team-up with Lynn again. She is his only shot at getting out of there before The Outsiders arrive to save him.

Dr. Jace can't be trusted to guarantee his safety. She's even more dangerous than the ASA!

It's great to have Dr. Jace and Lynn be reunited again. Their psychotic version of the "Odd Couple" brings plenty of laughs and energy in every scene that they're in together.

You can feel the mixed levels of burning hatred and reluctant trust they have for one another.

The only difference is that Dr. Jace can't channel any genuine emotion to save her life. Regardless of what she said to Lynn, her words and sympathy were merely lies to get her to take the Green Light. If she had learned the formula, Lynn would be dead by now.

Lynn: Yeah, well, my mistake for you having compassion.

Dr. Jace: I don’t foresee that being a problem. Actually, a prefer you on the glimmer. That obsessive need for answers; it’s not unlike how I see the world.

Lynn: I am nothing like you!

Though, the same can be said about Dr. Jace once the cure is done: she will be killed by the Markovians when it's perfected.

Lynn and Dr. Jace need each other to survive. They might try to make deals and betray each other, but they have to work together.

Who do you think will be the first to turn on the other? The odds work in Dr. Jace's favor.

Last Thoughts Lightning Round:

The superhero group forming together in the lab was a beautiful development. Bring on the confirmed codenames and super-suits!



T.C. looked shaken once he encountered Painkiller the first time. The defense system must've left a powerful mark on him.



Lynn and Dr. Jace's fight was the perfect reunion for this duo. Would you expect any other way for them to greet each other after all that happened?



Dr. Jace's video recording confirmed that she's a sociopath. (Though, we already knew that.)



Gambi has a long history in Markovia? Do tell.



Anissa chastising Jefferson for not helping Lynn is a hindsight 20/20 move. She would've chastised him more if he HAD stayed behind to help Lynn instead of helping the resistance and the metahumans.

Now, over to you, Black Lightning fans!

What did you think of "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three"?

Is this the permanent end for Jennifer and Khalil's romance? Will the group succeed in saving Lynn and Tobias? Will anyone from the group die in the Markovia mission?

