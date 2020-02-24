Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14 Review: Homecoming

Now that Tobias and Lynn have escaped, the Markovians aren't playing around anymore. The opposing force has started their attack on Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14.

The enemies are moving closer to the barrier and targeting anyone in their way. Unfortunately, that includes the Perdi and refugees hiding nearby.

This war looks like it's far from over.

Did the Outsiders not think that the Markovians would retaliate after the rescue mission? Losing both Lynn and Tobias is a recipe for revenge, especially with power-hungry foes like Gravedigger and the general.

Even though Major Grey is a villain in her own right, she had a point about the mission: the Outsiders added more fuel to the fire with their rescue attempt.

Jefferson: That’s exactly why I told Odell that I would lead the defense of Freeland if the Markovians attacked. Someone has to keep an eye on that man.

Anissa: Well, Dad, I don’t understand why it has to be you?

Let's not forget how Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13 turned out, shall we? That "covert mission" was anything but subtle and secretive. It's no wonder the Markovians came running in a heated force.

Granted, any attempt would've tipped off the Markovians and driven them to attack Freeland. However, the big bang of it all had to have played a part in riling up the enemies.

It's a shame that the Perdi was once again caught in the crossfires of a terrible war.

Aniya, Terry, and the community offered plenty of support to the metahumans and refugees who escaped the craziness of Freeland. Sure, they had Blackbird's money to back them up, but they still risked their lives to help others and create a safe space.

Having many of them, as well as those who escaped Freeland to seek safety, get killed in the process took away from all the good Blackbird did earlier on Black Lightning Season 3. What was it all for if many of them simply died by being outside the barrier?

Hopefully, the distress report was an exaggeration and many of the Perdi/refugees got away before the Markovians arrived. The occupation has already caused many deaths; Black Lightning doesn't need to add any more.

Are you sad that Jennifer and Khalil have called it quits for good?

I'm not completely surprised that they've parted ways after Painkiller's attack. Anissa spent so much time worrying about her sister and cautioning about the killer hiding away in Khalil's mind. That type of foreshadowing kept teasing that something bad was bound to happen pretty fast.

So, when Painkiller broke free and attacked, the twist wasn't that big of a twist. It's only shocking that it happened so soon within the same chapter.

Jennifer: See you around, Khalil.

Jennifer and Khalil made the right call to end things at this time.

Khalil has plenty of baggage he needs to work on now that he's back in his mind; he needs space and the time to talk with a trained/spiritual therapist. Jennifer, on the other hand, has to come to terms with her goals for the future and if she can truly handle dating Khalil/Painkiller. They're both at different stages of their life.

Plus, they're still so young!

They're dealing with a stressful and toxic relationship at a young age. Jennifer and Khalil should take the time to walk away and focus on themselves for now.

Lynn's struggle with withdrawal felt like a turning point for the character. After weeks of spiraling due to Green Light and Glimmer, there was a noticeable change that felt like a breath of fresh air.

She opened up to her family and apologized for how she lashed out while under the influence. That alone was a huge difference for her. Lynn during her addiction felt justified in all her actions, and the motivation spurred her on to push others away.

I loved the moment when Lynn handed the secret stash of drugs over to her family.

Secretive Lynn would've continued to take the drugs and put on a facade, but this new Lynn has acknowledged her past and is seeking help to change things. It's the first step that she needs, and her family is ready to help her in her journey to get clean.

This is the support that's been sorely missed! The Pierces finally care about Lynn's addiction. It may have taken months, but we've made it here.

Lady Eve screams elegance and opulence in everything she does.

Seriously, she read Lala to filth about his criminal control but did so in a way that I fully expected her to have a glass of champagne in hand and sitting on a grand throne. (Well, her office chair is a mini-throne of its own, so we're halfway there.)

If there's one thing to give kudos for, Lady Eve can plan ahead and then seize the opportunity when it's been shown. She didn't hesitate for a second once she discovered the truth from Devonte about Lala's secret.

A plan had already been formed in her head and put into motion.

She toyed with Lala like a puppet and got everything she wanted. Lala might be a dangerous metahuman threat, but he got majorly schooled in the criminal department. Now that he's a controlled minion, what tasks will he be put into next?

Jill Scott owned every scene she was in on Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14. Her character shined and dominated like a queen; a perfect chapter for any Lady Eve fans out there.

The same goes for her reunion with Gambi. Their standoff at the tailor shop was filled with so much tension and fun one-liners!

Gambi and Lady Eve have plenty of history together that goes back decades. It's a shame that Black Lightning has only scratched the surface of the secrets these two are hiding during their time in the ASA.

Take this peace offering. Use it to burn down the ASA for what they did to my city. Or not. Either way, my quarrel with the tailor is over. Lady Eve Permalink: My quarrel with the tailor is over

Permalink: My quarrel with the tailor is over

I loved their dialogue, and how they simply couldn't make peace without explicitly stating all the animosity between them. Bygones might be bygones and they no longer have a reason to kill each other, but they will never trust each other until the day they die.

Their intuition taught them otherwise. And regardless of working together to destroy the ASA, certain things don't change.

Lady Eve giving Gambi the briefcase was a situation of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," plain and simple.

Did the truth about Gravedigger surprise you too?

His history was a lot to take in, and it's pretty eye-opening when looking back on Black Lightning's three seasons so far.

Black Lightning's place in the Arrowverse is still new and it might not match the other universes. But, for this reality to discover that the first recorded case of a metahuman originated with Gravedigger is a pretty big development!

Gambi: Tyson Sychs is the first metahuman in recorded history. Meta Prime.

Lynn: The US government had the serum to unlock Meta powers this entire time. Where is their Meta army?

Gambi: The only part of the program that survived was Gravedigger himself. And for the past 70+ years, the US has spent billions trying to recreate the original serum. First in Markovia, and then here in Freeland. Permalink: Tyson Sychs is the first metahuman in recorded history. Meta Prime.

Permalink: Tyson Sychs is the first metahuman in recorded history. Meta Prime.

In comparison, The Flash focused mostly on the present and the future (with some light cases in the near past). Here, Black Lightning broke down the clear path of how the government got involved with metahumans, how some metahumans got activated, and the research about the world. We don't typically get all this data at once.

This backstory answered many questions and filled the gaps in the history of the timeline. It will no doubt come in hand in the future.

Plus, it explains why Gravedigger is dead-set on working with the Markovians. He has a lot of baggage and resentment to deal with; that revenge is not something to mess with.

Last Thoughts Lightning Round:

The Pierce family dinner was a heartwarming scene that's been a long time coming. They were open with each other, laughing, and sharing their thoughts. They felt like a family again!



Is Brandon's father Gravedigger? Place your bets now!



Black Lightning better not be setting us up for a surprise twist where Grace gets murdered. After Anissa said she was the one, that set off all the red warning signs for bad foreshadowing.



Brandon kept his revenge close to his heart fashionably.



Lynn messed up big time leaving behind a full formula for the meta-boosting serum! That formula is not the type of thing you have around a power-hungry person like Gravedigger.

Now, over to you, Black Lightning fans!

What did you think of "The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming"?

How will Gambi use the briefcase to destroy the ASA? Will Painkiller ever free himself from the firewall again? Do you trust Agent Odell will stick to his word and pardon everyone from The Outsiders?

If you missed the latest episode of Black Lightning, you can watch Black Lightning online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments.

