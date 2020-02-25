Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Who did not survive the battle?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14, Jefferson realized that he would need to make the ultimate sacrifice if he had any hope of saving the world.

Meanwhile, Lynn's addiction came to the forefront when it was revealed that she was working with the enemy.

Elsewhere, Khalil realized that Jennifer had move on and there was no hope for them.

What did he do in retaliation?

