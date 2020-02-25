Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 14

at .

Who did not survive the battle?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14, Jefferson realized that he would need to make the ultimate sacrifice if he had any hope of saving the world. 

Behind Enemy Lines - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Lynn's addiction came to the forefront when it was revealed that she was working with the enemy. 

Elsewhere, Khalil realized that Jennifer had move on and there was no hope for them. 

What did he do in retaliation?

Watch Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Black Lightning online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

23 Female TV Characters That Have Perfected The Look™
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Gambi: Tyson Sychs is the first metahuman in recorded history. Meta Prime.
Lynn: The US government had the serum to unlock Meta powers this entire time. Where is their Meta army?
Gambi: The only part of the program that survived was Gravedigger himself. And for the past 70+ years, the US has spent billions trying to recreate the original serum. First in Markovia, and then here in Freeland.

Jennifer: See you around, Khalil.
Khalil: No, you won’t.

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14 Photos

Gravedigger Returns - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
Shotgun At The Ready - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
Nightly Attack - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
Agent Eve - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
Silencing Painkiller - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
The Monster Inside - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
  1. Black Lightning
  2. Black Lightning Season 3
  3. Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14
  4. Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 14