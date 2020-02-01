Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Dance Like No One is Witching

The Charmed Ones were yet again faced with another set of difficult decisions to make.

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 11, Macy, Maggie, and Mel were forced to decide who they really trust, and what they really want.

Unlike Macy's ongoing relationship drama, it seems Maggie and Jordan are off to a great start.

It came as no surprise that Jordan proved to be a loyal and trustworthy partner for Maggie. From the very beginning, he was protective over Maggie.

Now that he knows her secret, he's able to fully show up for her in a way he was never able to show up for her before.

He has surprisingly adapted to the world of the supernatural with ease. He follow's Maggie's guidance without much hesitation.

While his strong moral compass may make him a great partner in crime for Maggie, his recklessness may be the source of his demise.

Jordan's decision to eat the edible he was offered without knowing what it would do to him was not wise. He could have very easily been killed.

Hopefully, Maggie will be able to save him from himself by using her powers to protect him.

I'm glad Maggie finally has someone to keep her company and make her smile. She deserves to be happy after everything Parker put her through.

While Maggie made the right decision to trust Jordan with her secret, Harry also apparently made the right decision to trust Abigael.

Like most of us, Abigael is a complex creature. Her motives always seem to be unclear, and her intentions are often questionable.

Abigael does, however, seem to have a heart, and an undeniable soft spot for Harry.

As much as she hated to admit it, even Mel could not deny that Abigael's feelings for Harry seemed to be genuine.

It was also nice to have a peek into Abigael's childhood when she pulled out her mother's book of potions. It humanized her character and forced me to look at her through a new lens.

Abigael also saved Mel from Harry when she didn't have to.

It's very likely that a lot of Abigael's careless attitude and cold-heartedness stems from the loss of her mother and being rejected by her father.

It speaks volumes that when Harry was on his possible death bed, he told Mel and Macy it was okay to leave him alone with Abigael because he trusted her.

Initially, my heart dropped when Abigael turned off the DNA testing device Macy was using to test Harry's blood.

I assumed that she had an ulterior motive and wanted to kill Harry. Surprisingly, she did just want to save his life.

While it's been easy for Macy to hate Abigael, it looked like it was more painful for her to accept that Abigael does care about Harry.

Harry and Macy have officially become the most frustrating "friends" on television.

On one hand, Macy is willing to risk her relationship with Julian to save Harry's life. On the other, she's been too afraid to tell Harry how she feels.

Unlike with Harry, she wasted no time before she started locking lips and hooking up with Julian.

Although Julian seems like a great guy, Macy should take time to figure out what she really wants before jumping into a relationship.

Within two seasons, Macy has had feelings for Galvin, Harry, Dark Harry, and now Julian. Until she decides what she wants, she will continue to hurt people.

As a strong independent woman, I'm dissapointed that her character's central plotlines continue to revoleve around her romantic relationships.

In addition, Mel gave Maggie a hard time about both Parker and Jordan, warning her that getting into a relationship could put the other person in danger.

It doesn't make sense that Mel would be concerned about herself and Maggie getting into relationships. but wouldn't also be concerned about Macy getting into a relationship with Julian.

After all, Macy's first boyfriend Galvin is dead because of magic. If anything, you'd think she would be the most hesitant to get romantically involved with another man -- much less a human

I have no desire to watch Macy and Harry continue to creepily watch one another make out with other people.

While the storylines each episode have been entertaining, the plotlines have become repetitive -- drama between Macy and Harry, a very confusing Abigael, flirting between Jordan and Maggie, and an annoying antagonist that is way too easy to defeat.

The characters are beginning to feel static. There's also been virtually no mention of Dark Harry, although the past few episodes have hinted that he's still alive.

I'm hoping that the next few episodes focus less on relationship drama and hookups, and more on the strength and power of the Charmed Ones.

Maggie's storyline also felt oddly seperate and disjoined from that of her sisters.

At times, I felt like I was watching just another teen drama.

The Book of Shadows has been completely forgotten about, and the sister's barely use thier powers.

As always, I want to hear what you thought about this week's episode!

Are you feeling Julian and Macy's budding new relationship?

Is Abigael as bad as she seems?

Do you like that the Charmed writers have been so focused on romantic relationships this season?

