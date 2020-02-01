Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Harry die?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 11, the Whitelighter came down with a mysterious illness.

With his life on the line, Macy, Mel, and Abigael were forced to come together to find out more about it and whether they could save his life.

However, Julian seemingly had a new plan that could save everyone.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Maggie embarked on a dangerous mission in New Orleans.

Did they get much in the way of results?

