Good Girls Round Table: The Girls Are Back In Town!

That was a really fun season premiere.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 1 was not only heavy on the laughs, but the heart as well. The ladies find themselves in need of cash yet again, and they seize the opportunity to get back into the game. But things never go as planned for our lovely trio.

Rio is alive! React!

Lizzy: Well, duh. But also, YES! I know Rio is the villain, but I (and I assume plenty of others) have a soft spot in my heart for him.

Manny Montana plays him with such devilish charm. Rio is only getting started, and Beth needs to watch out because if she thought he was dangerous before, she truly has no idea what he's capable of.

Jasmine: Hell yeah! You could find me grinning like an idiot when they showed him again. I figured he was, but it's something about actually laying eyes on Manny Montana, you know?

Where was I? Right. He's alive, and I'm super excited about his role this season. Oh, it's going to be so good when he comes face to face with the girls, especially Beth.

Meaghan: Thank god! Not that any of us had much doubt but I'm just glad that the writers didn't go for shock factor and take out one of the best parts of the show.

It says a whole lot that this whole round table is team Rio despite everything he has done. Manny Montana is an absolute gem and I'm just glad we get to see him continue to work his magic.

Whitney: There was no way they were getting rid of Rio like that. They kept Boomer around longer than was ever necessary, so Rio was going to pull through.

I have a love-hate relationship with Rio, but the show would feel markedly different without his presence and I’m glad he’s back.

What are your thoughts about bringing Lucy into the "business"?

Lizzy: We all remember Mary Pat, right? Right. It's never a good idea especially because Lucy seems straight-laced. Why drag her down in all of this? I don't foresee it ending well for her at all.

Jasmine: Charlyne Yi plays some of the best, quirkiest, unpredictable characters, though. I think Lucy might surprise us. I would kind of like to see another good girl brought into the fold to change up the dynamics. I like it!

Meaghan: I love Charlyne as Lucy. I agree with Jasmine I think she is going to surprise the ladies and be a lot more crooked than they realize.

However, I don't think she is going to be the good girl added to the mix. I think that spot is reserved for Rhea.

Whitney: I like that theory about Rhea, Meaghan. That would be quite a shocker. I’m okay with Lucy being added, but I don’t like that she’s unaware of what’s happening.

She’s unknowingly entering into a very dangerous business and as Lizzy said, it’s very possible things don’t end well for her.

What do you think about Beth's newfound friendship with Rhea?

Lizzy: On the surface, it looks like it's a product of Beth's guilt, and while I'm sure it's easing her mind to know that she's helping out his family, I think there's more to it. If I had to guess, I think Beth wants some kind of connection to Rio.

She loves to hate him, and while she may be happy that he's "gone," she misses him in some twisted way. Being around Rhea and his son keeps his memory alive. And to that I say, be careful what you wish for, girl.

Jasmine: Guilt is a hell of a thing. I think it's the best way someone like Beth can cope with what she did. And it does give her a piece of Rio.

But I also think it might be a ruse from Rhea's end. I think Rhea knows more than she let on, and she's keeping watch of Beth on behalf of Rio, or she has figured something out and is playing a long game with Beth. I mean, Beth befriending Rhea is rather predictable, and for the most part, Rio reads Beth well.

Meaghan: I was disappointed that it didn't turn out that Beth had come clean to Rhea about who she is. Rhea is not an idiot and obviously knows who Rio really is.

The two of them could easily bond over some shared love-hate for the man because I'm sure Rhea has plenty of both. I loved Jackie Cruz as Flaca on Orange is the New Black and I would love for her to become a series regular and be part of the team.

Whitney: I love the idea of the ladies branching out and forming friendships outside of their group, but it’s clear as day this isn’t going to go well. I don’t think she knows who Beth is and I think she’s going to be betrayed when she finds out Beth lied to her more than anything.

But I like the idea of the two of them being able to get past that, if that’s even possible, and continuing their friendship.

What did you think of the season premiere overall?

Lizzy: I was just excited to have the show back. Each season, they keep upping the risks, but this premiere, in particular, showcased just how much things have changed as a result of their illegal lifestyle, which I found to be very exciting.

The episode ended with a shocker, there were thrilling new schemes, new threats, so much potential for the storyline to evolve, and so many hilarious moments!

Jasmine: I wasn't hiding the fact that I wasn't a fan of the season finale AT ALL. But despite that, I was still looking forward to the new season. And I'm excited to have it back. As Lizzy said, so much has changed, and the series doesn't rest on its laurels.

I love that they're all still struggling financially, and life has gone on and kicked the crap out of them. I'm excited about the directions they can take things after what was introduced in the premiere.

Meaghan: I loved everything about this premiere. I wasn't sure how the girls were going to make things happen on their own but they exceeded my expectations. My only complaint would be that they were idiots for burning the money.

Obviously, they can make more now that they have it down but that was such a waste. As long as they aren't stupid about how they spend the money and draw unnecessary attention they should be fine.

Whitney: Good Girls is at its best when the fun is flowing. And there was a lot of fun during the premiere. JT is a riot and I loved that the ladies now have an ally in him.

Everything about the premiere worked and it feels like we’re in for another great season.

What's one thing you'd like to see happen this season?

Lizzy: I want Annie to find her worth outside of a man. We've seen her wallow in self-pity as she makes terrible choices in men, but I want her to acknowledge that she is a badass who can exist outside of a romantic relationship. Also, more Rio. :)

Jasmine: Oh my gosh, yes, Lizzy! It's frustrating, but I cackled when Sadie called her out on that. I get that she's the only single one, so they like to play around with that, but Annie needs to stay single for a while and maybe stock up on batteries. And yeah, there's always room for more Rio.

Meaghan: I wholeheartedly agree with you guys. Annie is an incredible woman and she deserves to realize that instead of repeatedly getting screwed over by terrible men. Also, yes, as much Rio as possible, please!

Whitney: I love how much you guys Rio! I want Rio to stick around, but I would love for a bigger bad guy to come along. Instead of another season of the ladies battling Rio, they should have to work with Rio to defeat someone worse.

I don’t think it’s happening, but a girl can always dream.

