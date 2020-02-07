Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 15 Review: He waha kou o ka he'e (Yours is the mouth of an octopus)

That was a pretty quick turnaround for Siobhan.

Grover's niece returned just in time to be abducted on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 15.

Siobhan only told Grover of her desire to become a cop such as him back on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 8.

That seemed like a short while in real-time (roughly 2 1/2 months), but this is TV time so who can truly say how much time has passed?

Grover must have pulled the necessary strings to get her instantly enrolled at HPD Academy and Siobhan (Bonnie?) was flourishing.

Academically, that is. Not so much when it came to her choice in men.

It's good to see John Harlan Kim again after TNT cut loose The Librarians way too soon.

Too bad his character was such a douche.

Endo was a master hacker who was planted at the academy to steal data from HPD.

But hey, both Endo and Siobhan were just dumb kids at heart.

She fell for a Yakuza plant while he started dating the niece of a Five-0 lieutenant.

And neither one thought to tell their parental figures, Kenji and Grover respectively, resulting in surprises for two people who don't like to be surprised.

Still, Bonnie was smart enough to notice Endo was carrying two phones. (Question: Why didn't he just leave the burner in the car vent and check it periodically?)

It was interesting that Tani, only out of the academy a few years herself, was brought back as a guest teacher in firearms training.

The logic must be that having someone closer to their ages would be more relatable to students.

It was also damn convenient for her to be there when Bonnie needed someone with whom to talk about boys. Uncle Lou just wouldn't have worked for that.

Tani couldn't come down on her for getting involved in an on-the-job (kinda) relationship, now could she?

But yeah, she couldn't come up with a good explanation for a police-academy recruit having two phones, so she suggested confronting Endo about it.

When Endo blew off Siobhan, the smart thing for her to do would have been to let him go. But then there would have been no storyline.

Instead, she showed good investigative instincts and staked out Endo's house. The problem was that her surveillance technique needed work.

So Endo and his fellow Yakuza thug had to abduct her, ruining all the hard work that Kenji had done embedding him in the first place.

Again, smart guy but dumb move.

Once Grover decided Bonnie was missing and Tani surprised him with Bonnie's boyfriend Endo, Adam had to risk his tenuous cover to attempt to get her back.

Let's face it: Adam's behavior had been so erratic of late that of course, Steve was suspicious, even though he didn't want to be.

And frankly, Adam appears determined to blow up his mission of Yakuza mole, if indeed that's what he's up to. There's got to be something bigger in play here, not just Adam trying to pin the murder of Tamiko's father on Kenji.

It's hard to blame Adam for a little self-sabotage in this episode (directed by Ian Anthony Dale). I mean, if a punk such as Endo can threaten to expose him, how much leverage can he possibly have?

Not trusting either Five-0 or the Yakuza, Adam made the mistake of involving Kenji (what, he couldn't get Endo's number from the academy?).

Not surprisingly, Kenji's inclination wasn't just to free Siobhan but to make her disappear. Then, for some reason, he had Endo go about his routine when HPD was bound to be looking for him.

Endo's being picked up forced Adam to go to extreme measures, removing him from custody and strong-arming Kenji into making a trade for Bonnie.

Adam must have known that he would be walking right past a surveillance camera that would catch what he was doing. That must have been his way of letting his team know he was up to something unorthodox, even by Five-0 standards.

Why Kenji went through with the trade was another question, as Adam was badly outgunned while making the exchange. He could have had Adam and Bonnie shot and buried them right there.

By this point, Adam's actions had raised much suspicion, not just with Steve but with Grover and maybe Danny as well.

That's despite the idea of pinning recent information leaks on Endo, who likely will have to be shipped back to Japan now.

For that matter, wouldn't Bonnie be able to ID Kenji as well as one of her abductors?

So how can Adam remain effective, either as a Five-0 agent or a Yakuza spy, with neither side trusting him anymore?

It's hard to believe that Adam isn't going to be written off. After all, TPTB have failed to find any meaningful way to make him work as a member of Five-0 in the past three years.

Chi McBride, who co-wrote this episode, stood out as Grover, blaming himself for allowing Bonnie into this risky line of work, then flaring up at those who may have had any part in her abduction.

It would be nice if there didn't have to be some family crisis for Lou to get a spotlight episode. He was great teaming up with Zev to solve that golf-course murder on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 13.

I know: Let Adam go and bring Zev onto the team. He's wasted at that golf course.

To sample great Grover moments of the past, watch Hawaii Five-0 online.

How much of what happened to Siobhan was her own fault?

Is Adam itching to get caught?

If not, how does he get out of this mess?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.