MacGyver to Stage Lost Reunion

MacGyver is staging a Lost reunion.

An upcoming episode of the CBS procedural will find Lost alumni Jorge Garcia and Henry Ian Cusick sharing the screen.

"Look who came out to playyayy," said a clearly excited Cusick via Twitter.

He shared the following photo:

"Anyone call for a conspiracy theorist?" reads a tweet from the official MacGyver Twitter page, adding:

"@jorgegarcia (Jerry Ortega from @HawaiiFive0CBS) will guest star on an upcoming episode of #MacGyver!"

How exciting! If you watch Lost online, you know Hurley and Desmond were fan-favorites from the moment they graced the screen.

Lost was such a pivotal show because it paved the way for the shows that came after it, and having these two back on-screen together will make for some great TV.

Cusick recently joined the cast of MacGyver as new Phoenix Foundation owner Russ Taylor.

He is a series regular, so there's a good chance more reunions could be staged.

As for Garcia, he first played Jerry Ortega on Hawaii Five-0 Season 4, staging a reunion with former Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim.

Garcia was subsequently promoted to series regular because he emerged as a popular character.

He was last seen on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 1 after Jerry decided to step away from the task force.

His decision came after he was shot, but the door remains open for him to return, assuming Hawaii Five-0 scores a renewal for next season. There's a good chance it will be.

MacGyver recently returned for Season 4 after a lengthy hiatus.

Despite the lengthy wait between seasons, MacGyver Season 4 is averaging 5.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, coming in a bit ahead of Magnum PI's averaging on the night.

Even more impressive is that MacGyver is on par with its season 3 average.

An airdate for Garcia's episode of MacGyver has yet to be revealed.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8/7c.

