Riverdale Round Table: Is Jughead's Murder All That It Seems?

Stonewall Prep threw a party to celebrate the Ides of March, Mr. Honey crushed Archie's dreams of going to university, and Jughead agreed to leave the school on Riverdale Season 4 Episode 13.

Below, TV Fanatics Becca Newton, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Peterson debate the events leading to Jughead's murder, Veronica's new tactic to improve Hiram's health, and Betty's last effort to get Donna to join their side.

The events leading up to Jughead's death (i.e. expulsion, Ides of March party, etc.) have been revealed. Has this new information changed your thoughts or theories about his murder?

Becca: Jughead once again wins by losing (or rather by rewriting the story).

Here’s how I think events played out: the a-ha moment he gets when Brett and Donna give the invite to the party is realizing the Stoneys are planning to kill him. Knowing they won’t physically do the deed (see Mr. Chipping’s death), the leverage he needs to get from Brett isn’t the sex tape but information on how they plan to do the deed: force him into committing suicide like Chipping or pinning it on Betty.

In the woods, Jughead either gets Brett to gloat or reveal enough for him to put the puzzle pieces together. Then, he finds Betty and snaps her out of the fugue state (just like Betty was able to snap Alice out of it a few episodes ago).

As promised, Jughead tells Betty everything, including his plan for faking his death. The two of them set the scene (I’m guessing the reason for focusing on Jughead’s switchblade is because he uses it to self-inflict the head wound) and text instructions to Archie and Veronica to help fool the Stoneys into thinking Jughead died.

Meaghan: I am very on board with Becca's version of events. It makes complete sense!

Obviously the one-percenters won't get their hands dirty, so they are hoping Jughead will take himself out. Too bad they have grossly underestimated him.

Brett: Turns out, I do have a videotape of you and Ponytail doing the nasty. If you so much as utter a “j’accuse,” I will release it wide.

Jughead: You think blackmail is going to stop me?

Brett: Yes, because you’re a hopeless romantic. That tape might not hurt you, Jones, but it will destroy Betty. Something like that will haunt her for the rest of her life. So, what’s it going to be: you want to continue this sad attempt at martyrdom or you gonna protect the honor of your precious girlfriend? Permalink: That tape might not hurt you, Jones, but it will destroy Betty.

Permalink: That tape might not hurt you, Jones, but it will destroy Betty.

Jasmine: Yes! I love Becca's version too. This makes much more sense than what I was trying to piece together, so I reject my analysis for Becca's.

Archie decided he wanted to go to college after all. Why do you think he changed his mind when he was so determined not to go before?

Becca: I was sad when Archie gave up on college because he wanted to go so badly and only gave it up because of how traumatized he was after his juvie stint. I think the combination of the comments from Monroe’s grandma and being in a better place mentally reawoke his college dreams.

Archie: Mr. Honey, I know it’s late in the game, but is there any way I can still apply to college?

Mr. Honey: The application period closed months ago, and moreover, based on your grades from the past two years, I have serious doubts you’ll be able to graduate with the rest of your class. Permalink: I have serious doubts you’ll be able to graduate with the rest of your class.

Permalink: I have serious doubts you’ll be able to graduate with the rest of your class.

Meaghan: He has been so caught up in all the drama in his life these last few years, so obviously college was the last thing on his mind. Now that things have calmed down, he is seeing things more clearly.

I wish that instead of waiting until next year, he would apply to a community college. I just get the feeling that if he takes the full year off he will change his mind.

Jasmine: I'm also afraid that he will either change his mind or life will get in the way if he takes a gap year.

I think he realized it's something important; it matters. Riverdale has a lot of interesting class issues that come up, and it's always more obvious with the Serpents and less so with others.

But I think knowing the sacrifices his parents made, and where his father came from as working class, it just hit him how much it mattered. He wanted to go to college too, but knowing it's the type of thing his parents worked hard to get him to and dreamed of too.

I think he wants to just start living more instead of letting things happen around him.

The Literary Salon and Mr. DuPont tried to frame Jughead for plagiarism. Was this their plan all along or just a recent development?

Becca: Killing Jughead isn’t enough. They want him to die broken, defeated, and humiliated; so yes, the plagiarism accusation was part of their plan.

The real mystery is finding out why they’re going to such lengths.

Meaghan: I get the feeling that this all goes back to Jughead's grandfather. Mr. Dupont is more than likely taking a grudge against his grandfather to another level and using Jughead to get revenge on his whole family.

Mr. Dupont: We’re also terminating your Baxter Brothers contract for failure to deliver satisfactory material by March 15th.

Jughead: This Friday? As in The Ides of March?! Well, it’s only Monday, I still have time.

Mr. Dupont: Your rejected novel took you months to write. What makes you think you can write an entirely new one in five days?

Jughead: Watch me! Permalink: This Friday? As in The Ides of March?!

Permalink: This Friday? As in The Ides of March?!

Jasmine: I agree. It was part of their plan all along. A full assault on him physically, mentally, intellectually, and emotionally. They went all in to make him hurt.

I also think it has something to do with his grandfather. Jughead is merely a product of a longstanding grudge against the entire Jones clan.

Veronica is using her rum business as a way to make Hiram feel healthier and happier in his final moments. Why is she playing these mind games and risking her business for Hiram?

Becca: He’s her father. When Veronica goes into “devoted to Daddy” mode, she lets Hiram get away with everything.

Perhaps I wouldn't be so frustrated with Veronica's stance if Hiram loved his daughter, but he doesn’t. His obsession with Veronica is an expression of his narcissism.

Given everything Hiram has done to her, Veronica shouldn’t be so blind about this.

Meaghan: Hiram will always be Veronica's weak spot. Regardless of what happens between the two of them, she will always love him and be "daddy's little girl."

Her idea would be fantastic if he was dying. Instead, this is probably part of his greater plan to gain control of the rum business.

Veronica: As much as I loved visiting NYC, I reminded me how little time we have left together. I mean, we haven’t really talked about what we’re doing after graduation.

Archie: What are you saying, Ronnie?

Veronica: I’m saying … I don’t really want to think about the future right now, Archie. I just want to enjoy these last few months at Riverdale High with you. And I want to have fun. Can we do that, Archie? Can we have fun?

Archie: That’s music to my ears. Permalink: I just want to enjoy these last few months at Riverdale High with you.

Permalink: I just want to enjoy these last few months at Riverdale High with you.

Jasmine: Preach, Becca! He's her father, and she always has this love/hate relationship with him. No matter what, he's her family, so she's going to do whatever she can to "save him."

And I do get it, to a degree. But it's Hiram, he's lying, and she fell into his trap. AGAIN.

Cheryl, Toni, and Veronica ambushed a wig-wearing undercover Hermosa. Share your thoughts on the takedown.

Becca: It was the best use of Cheryl and Toni in a long time. Hermosa got on my nerves, so thwarting her is a plus in my book.

Meaghan: Someone needs to tell the residents of Riverdale that a wig does not hide your identity. This was the first time I've enjoyed Cheryl and Toni in awhile, so despite Hermosa's stupidity, I was all for it.

Jasmine: LOL! Riverdale folks and Joe Goldberg from YOU all subscribe to the Marvel method of disguise: wigs and/or baseball caps.

I also enjoyed Cheryl and Toni taking down Hermosa. It was fun, and I felt like "Choni" were equals, and they remembered to do something with Hermosa. It's a win.

Betty keeps trying to reason and manipulate Donna into helping their cause, even though she thinks Donna is the mastermind. Was this a bad call on Betty's part?

Becca: Trying to persuade your enemy to stand down is a common tactic and worth trying. Betty didn’t succeed because she didn’t come prepared.

She didn’t do enough research to either find something to use against Donna or incentivize her to change sides. In contrast, Donna was prepared and had the upper hand.

Meaghan: Donna was not the one in the group I would have targeted. She is not the weak link and that is the person you need to go after.

Jasmine: I agree with Meaghan. Go after the weak link!

It's weird because I think Betty got cocky in her mastermind and investigative skills, so she has gotten lazy and hasn't done her due diligence and research.

And she's talking way too much. She's been hanging around Veronica for too long; not that we've seen it, but still.

Missed the latest episode of Riverdale? You can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and join the discussion.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.