Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Who helped Archie through his funk?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 13, Archie worried about what his life would like post-Riverdale High.

Meanwhile, Veronica started to spiral out of control after learning the truth about Hiram's condition.

What did she do?

Elsewhere, accusations leveled against Jughead threatened his future at Stonewall Prep.

Who stepped up to take a shot at him?

Finally, Betty worried about what would happen to her and Jughead in the future.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.