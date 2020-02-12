Stumptown Season 1 Episode 14 Review: Till Dex Do Us Part

Everyone makes mistakes. It is inevitable. It is how we recover from those mistakes that help define us.

On Stumptown Season 1 Episode 14, the residents of Stumptown faced their own poor choices.

Who managed to overcome them, and who tried to run from them? Read our review as we discuss!

Grey has made his fair share of mistakes in his life, but he has come very far.

He overcame his criminal past and made a life for himself, but his past is always right there lurking beneath the surface.

At first, it seemed like Grey's frustration towards Tookie was because he felt like Tookie was trying to come in and take over.

Grey has never been a proud person, so it felt out of character for him to be upset over someone else taking the initiative, especially if it benefit him.

I was so happy that it turned out to be more than that and that Grey opened up to Tookie.

Grey always comes across as confident, but his insecurities were fully exposed as he tried to cope with his handling of the Tookie situation.

Grey's humor and avoidance of issuesare his ways of covering up his vulnerabilities.

Tookie may have seen Grey hiding away and playing video games as not caring, but it was because he couldn't face that Tookie might be better at running the business than him.

Hopefully, Grey can see now that just because Tookie adds something different to The Bad Alibi, it doesn't mean that he doesn't bring his share of strengths to the business.

The Bad Alibi wouldn't have lasted as long as it has without the heart and soul that Grey has put into it.

It's very enjoyable watching the layers to Grey both multiply and get pulled back. He has become so much more than Dex's loyal sidekick.

Something that Stumptown has done well is creating a fully fleshed out supporting cast.

I cannot wait to see the bar thriving now that Tookie, Grey, and Ansel have officially teamed up to take the Portland bar scene by storm.

It was impossible not to jump for joy when Ansel got promoted to Assistant Manager.

Ansel has grown so much from the man we first saw on Stumptown Season 1 Episode 1. Moving out of Dex's house has allowed him to flourish in a way he would never have been able to while living with her.

He has become quite the savvy businessman, and he completely deserves the promotion.

Dex seeing Ansel thriving is essential. She needs to know that he will be okay on his own when he, inevitably, moves out of Grey's apartment into his own place.

Excelling at his job shows that, even if he leaves The Bad Alibi, he can be successful wherever he goes. That is a huge factor for his independence.

Hoffman has shown his ability to be spiteful in the past in his treatment of Grey and Dex. That was nothing compared to his retaliation against his father.

I can't say that I blame Hoffman for wanting revenge on his dad after Lionel spoke out against the police investigation into the carjacking ring.

I get that it is Lionel's job to poke holes in the state's case against Chaz. However, when your son was one of the lead investigators, and you are dragging his investigation through the mud, you know you did something wrong.

Lionel could have easily brought on Chaz as a client for the firm and recused himself, letting his colleagues take control of the case. Instead, he let his ego get in the way, and he didn't care about how it affected Hoffman.

Hoffman is a better man than his father, but by going to the press to knock Lionel down a peg, he took himself down to his dad's level.

Talking to Lionel and owning up to what he did is, in itself, a win. It shows that, despite his father's attempts, he didn't succeed in turning Hoffman into someone he isn't, and that is what matters.

Dex's case was a return to what Stumptown does best.

Some shows just understand what they are and embrace it. Stumptown is one of those shows.

When Stumptown leans into its strengths, you get episodes that are equal parts entertaining and emotional like what we had with "Till Dex Do Us Part." Stumptown knows how to balance the two effortlessly.

The ending wasn't shocking, necessarily. By starting the episode with Dex's interruption of the wedding, you knew there had to be more to it than met the eye.

Despite not being a shocking twist, the case still packed a punch and is one of my personal favorites. Most of that is due to the out-of-this-world chemistry between Scott and Dex.

Every time they introduce a new character, it still manages to be surprising how much chemistry Colbie has with them. Yet there she was again, making you feel like Scott and Dex could have known each other for years even though they were meeting for the first time.

They need to stop introducing new characters because each time, I inevitably low-key start to root for Dex with them. Scott was no exception.

Dex and Scott are both tortured souls, and those souls were drawn to each other, even before they realize it.

The second they met, there was a spark between them. Sure, Scott's accent and rugged good looks could ignite a flame for anyone, but it was more than that. There was an ease to their conversation.

It is rare for Dex to open up to anyone about Benny. To do so after accusing Scott of murder just moments before speaks volumes.

Yes, Dex had to do her job and her due diligence in making sure that he wasn't hiding something. But Dex recognized his pain as the pain that she experiences every day.

Guilt is a powerful force. Scott blaming himself for Delilah's death just because they got into a fight that drove her to be in the car when she died is a huge burden to bear for something that he couldn't control.

Dex was quick to try to convince Scott that he isn't to blame for Delilah's death while telling him that she is responsible for Benny's because she could have stopped it. That makes me even more intrigued to find out what happened when Benny died.

Hopefully, the fact they are dropping more bread crumbs means we are getting closer to the truth.

It is hard to feel an ounce of sympathy for Jenna after what she did.

It is one thing for her to make a mistake and kill Delilah.

Running from taking responsibility for it, lying to Scott about going through her own loss, and keeping it a secret from him that she is responsible for Delilah's death while he feels guilty is inexcusable.

Somehow, though, Troian Bellisario managed to do the impossible.

Her breakdown at the altar was a powerful performance. It was impossible not to feel for her at that moment. Not to mention that she has also turned her life around completely since that day.

Unfortunately, that isn't enough. Jenna needs to pay for her mistake. She is going to have to live with that guilt the rest of her life and do so without the man she loves.

Other thoughts:

Dex wearing combat boots with her formal dress was very Dex.

The music department outdid themselves using both an orchestral version of "I Melt With You" and the original version. They set the tone perfectly.

Do you think Jenna loses her 125 million dollars worth of shares in the company if she goes to jail for manslaughter?

Who is paying Scott two thousand dollars for a tattoo? Does it come with a candlelight dinner and a movie, too?

I was critical of Stumptown Season 1 Episode 13, but "Till Dex Do Us Part" proves that Stumptown hasn't lost its touch and reminded me why it has been one of my favorite shows of this television season.

