TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Drops Big, All Rise Inches Up

FOX's 9-1-1 spinoff is pulling in solid ratings, but the series took a big hit this week.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 5 delivered 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

This is down three-tenths week-to-week.

Currently, the series is FOX's highest-rated scripted series, but look for it to fall behind the original in the coming weeks.

Despite the drop, FOX will be happy with these numbers and a renewal should be on the way.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 14 was down a tenth to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The series is on the bubble.

All American (0.8 million/0.3 rating) was up a tenth to its best ratings since October.

Black Lightning (0.7 million/0.2 rating) was steady.

The mission to save Lynn was a hoot, right?

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 million/0.9 rating), All Rise (5.6 million/0.7 rating), and Bull (6.3 million/0.7 rating) each added a tenth in the demo.

Bob Hearts Abishola was steady with 6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

All Rise, even with these ratings, is still on the bubble. You can find out more on that here.

America's Got Talent: The Champions was steady with 7.2 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Are you still watching this series?

Even though it is down considerably, it is still pulling in decent ratings.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 6 had 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- matching its series low in the demo.

The series is slowing down the reveals, and we're not really a fan of that.

How about you?

ABC's The Bachelor was up two-tenths to 6.4 million viewers and a 1.8 rating.

The Good Doctor, which landed an early fourth season renewal was steady with 5.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Are you still enjoying the series?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.