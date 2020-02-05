Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 2

What did the Legends learn in 1947?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 2, a new blip sent the heroes on a new mission, well on the trail of Benjamin Siegel.

He took great pleasure in fraternizing Hollywood elite.

Sara, Ray, and Constantine tried to find a way to capture him while Ava and Rory sat on the sidelines.

How did they feel about missing out?

Elsewhere, a surprising foe popped up and everyone tried to come to terms with a loss.

