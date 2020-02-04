DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

Gangsters, magical guns from hell, and blackmail. What could go wrong?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 2 really leaned into 1940's Hollywood stereotypes, and it could not have been greater. The accents, costumes, music, and lingo added up to a really fun hour of television.

The Encore of the Week was Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, a typical gangster who has returned from hell. However, it was his girlfriend, Jeanie, that proved to be the more interesting of the two.

While Bugsy's motives were straightforward, Jeanie had us guessing until the very end. She was complicated, fascinating, and everything that a guest character should be.

Bugsy, on the other hand, was just about the same as Rasputin from DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1, if you look at the bigger picture. They both did evil things for the sake of being evil and obtaining power, which is the standard motive for villains.

Well on the bright side, at least the Encores aren't our fault this time! Sara

It would be more compelling if the encores were not one hundred percent morally black or white and if they landed in the gray area like Jeanie.

And yes, the encores are based off of evil historical figures, but a bit of deviation from the truth regarding their character would be much appreciated since it is a fictional show about a bunch of time traveling weirdos, after all.

The encores have been an intriguing and fun storyline for DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 so far, but it has the potential to get old pretty fast.

There's a time quake, the Legends track down and fight an encore, they capture them, and repeat.

A pattern is forming, and it is the same formula that all the Arrowverse shows have followed at some point during their run. There is a villain of the week that our heroes have to defeat and then they move on to the next one.

However, we are only two episodes into the season and there are a couple other interesting storylines building, so maybe my worry is for nothing.

Plus, the past two episodes have been funny, weird, and just a joy to watch.

One promising aspect of the new season is the portrayal of the newer characters.

Everyone is familiar with Sara, Ray, and Mick, of course, as they are part of the original Legends team.

Constantine: I need a drink.

Ava: No post mission debrief?

Constantine: I need a drink.

Ava: No post mission debrief?

Sara: It's part of his process.

But there have been quite a few changes to the team over the years. And while most of the new characters have been welcomed with open arms right off the bat -- looking at you Behrad -- the one I have been most skeptical about was Ava.

However, she has officially won me over with this episode.

Every single Legend is quirky and unique in their own way, and Ava never seemed to fit that mold.

She was always so by the book and serious as an agent and eventual director of the Time Bureau, and she has always stuck out amongst the Legends. Being different from the others is not a bad thing, but everyone has to be at least a little weird to be on the Waverider.

Well, Ava finally felt like a true Legend in 1947 Los Angeles when she was drunk and singing so terribly as she, ironically, fretted over her new status as a Legend.

Having a personal crisis and making a fool out of yourself is almost equivalent to a right of passage for the Legends, especially if it's done by singing "Poison."

Speaking of new characters, we finally got to see Zari again after she disappeared at Heyworld on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 16, and let's just say she is not the same Zari we all remember.

If I told you to picture a social media influencer, the new Zari is probably what would come to mind. At a first glance, she is all about her followers and her brand, the complete opposite of the previous version of Zari. Even her voice has a higher pitch.

Nate: It's you. I saw the video.

Nate: It's you. I saw the video.

Zari: Oh, thanks for subscribing. You know, it's the fans that really make all the hard work worth it.

But, we also saw a few hints that suggest that she might care about more than just her image, and that is holding me back from making a snap judgement about her.

Zari seemed awfully interested in the Air Totem, whether that's because she wants to yield it and use it for good like she did when she was a Legend or she wants to sell it remains to be seen.

For now, Zari has found herself back home on the Waverider, and we have Behrad to thank for that.

Now that Zari is back and meeting all the Legends for the first time again, what will happen?

Nate is starting to remember her, but he is the only one. And as of right now, Zari does not really fit in with the team.

I feel like I've been living out this Taylor Swift song, but it feels crazy good. Nate

She will probably get her memories back somehow, but it would be more interesting to see her grow and earn her place amongst the Legends as Charlie on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 did.

Zari is a whole new character, and it would be a shame if they did not at least try to flesh her out before returning to the old Zari, even though she is missed.

And hopefully Zari and Behrad can coexist as Legends as Behrad is already proving to be a fantastic character.

Constantine still believes he can save Astra, even though she has not faltered in her hatred of him.

It's a storyline we have seen many times before, and there are usually only two outcomes. Either Constantine gets through to her and a new villain steps up to the plate, or the season ends in a big battle between the Legends and Astra.

You don't have to go to hell, but you can't stay here. Sara

As of right now, though, Astra is getting portrayed as the big bad of the season as she is the one who unleashed the encores, and it does not look like she is going to forgive Constantine any time soon.

And since Constantine is hellbent on saving Astra, he will probably be visiting hell a lot. Let's just hope that he will not have to consume any more of the captured encores to get there.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

